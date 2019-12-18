Denton real estate agent Chrissy Mallouf continues her Christmas decoration contest.
Mallouf launched “Chrissytacular,” a contest to find the best lights and decorations in Denton. It runs through Christmas. Mallouf will accept nominations through Saturday.
This week’s winners are two homes located at 1800 and 1802 Creek Bend Drive in Corinth. The neighbors coordinated music and lights.
Anyone can nominate a local resident for an award. Just vote online at http://bit.ly/chrissytacularholidayhomes. Fill out the form with the address, the reason you’re nominating the home, a photo of the home lighted after dark and your name and email address.
Mallouf said you can nominate your own home, too. She posts a photo of the winning yard on her Facebook page at www.facebook.com/soldbychrissy. Winners get a sign in their yard and a Home Depot gift card.
The grand prize winner will get a free holiday light installation — or removal — worth $500 from a local business, a $100 Home Depot gift card and a trophy.