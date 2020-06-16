The Denton Juneteenth Committee did what Denton’s film festivals and music series did during the coronavirus pandemic.
The committee took the annual event online.
This year, locals can visit www.dentonjuneteenth.com to watch and participate at their leisure, and in whatever order they like.
- Baseball video game tournament —
m
- .
- Home run derby —
e
- .
- Community discussion— “Food Deserts,” with Vanessa Ellison presenting a talk about Denton’s oldest communities and food deserts.
- Story time — Denton Public Library will provide a segment featuring age-appropriate African American history books targeting children, with youth services librarian Stacey Irish-Keffer and her puppet pal Bookdrop.
- Poetry slam—
- Five poets share recorded recitations of poems about Juneteenth, emancipation and freedom.
- Healthy & Free — North Lakes Recreation Center’s fitness program coordinator Alicia McDaniel leads a 30-minute workout video promoting physical movement.
- Virtual Freedom Run — Runners and walkers take a circuit (or two) around Denton for certificates.
- Hometown Heroes —
e
- (the nomination form is at the bottom of the events page). Honorees will get a tribute in a recording with their biographies that will be posted on the website.
- Juneteenth Parade —
d
- for participants.
- Vendors — All vendors may advertise in the program book and on the website. Each vendor must create a video to be aired during, before and/or after the celebration. Advertisements maybe purchased for the Juneteenth Program book. See website for prices.
- Major entertainers — Watch video performances by Juneteenth’s musical and performing guests
- T-shirt design contest — The winning entry will be acknowledged on the website, and the whe winner receives $50 at the 2021 celebration.
- Featured Family — The featured family will be mentioned on the website and featured in annual program book.
- Yard sign decoration contest —
m
- .
- Annual program book — This year’s book will be available in a small modified electronic version, with a printed book following the celebration. The printed version will be available at other celebrations as well as on social media and radio promotions. Sponsors will receive a copy for their archives.
— Lucinda Breeding