THURSDAY, JAN. 30
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — What a Disaster: Earthquakes for ages 5-10 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn how earthquakes impact our world through books and hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6 to 8 p.m. — “Top 100 Plants" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn how to create a lush, vibrant landscape with native and adapted plants. Presented by Agrilife Water University. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Monk of Saturnalia 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
The 40 Acre Mule 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf.
Matt Woods, Isaac Hoskins 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
FRIDAY, JAN. 31
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — “Citizen Science: The Impact on Our Communities by Plastics in Our Environment,” Science Education for New Civic Engagements and Responsibilities Center for Innovation Southwest Spring 2020 Symposium, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Zero-impact event includes educators, researchers and professionals discussing the environmental, economic and health-related impact of plastics in our environment. Free; registration is recommended at ncsce.wildapricot.org/event-3650442.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
3:45 to 5 p.m. — After-School Tabletop Gaming for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Alzheimer's Association Denton Community Forum at the Denton Senior Center, 509 N. Bell Ave. North Texas iHeartRadio personality Anna de Haro will moderate a discussion of dementia needs, concerns and resources within Denton County. Free. To register, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit https://alz.org/dallasnetexas.
6:30 p.m. — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Voices Across the Divide screening at 7 p.m., followed by discussion and video conference with director Alice Rothchild. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free. Light refreshments and child care available. Visit tpcdenton.org or http://bit.ly/2RYiSR3, or call 940-382-8815.
MUSIC
Upsetting, Never Friends, Sealion, Goodwill, Good Will 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
Ottoman Turks, Joshua Ray Walker 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf.
The Wee-Beasties, Silvertonguedevil, Electric Vengeance, Chemicaust, Calculated Chaos 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10-$12.
SATURDAY, FEB. 1
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. — Montessori Skill Builders for ages 7 and under at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Denton Public Libraries Big Book Sale at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Admission is $1, or free for members of Friends of the Denton Public Libraries; members can get in early at 9:15 a.m. Most items cost 50 cents to $1. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonLibraryFriends.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Clean Up the Campus Day at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Help thin down and clean out the theater. Call 940-382-7014 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
1 to 3 p.m. — Scout Day at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Free family event with hands-on activities focusing on creating a healthy planet. Open to all ages, clubs and individuals; being a scout is not required. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
2 p.m. to 2 a.m. — KUZUthon 3 marathon membership drive on 92.9 FM and video livestream on www.kuzu.fm. With more than 40 DJs, skits, interviews and music by local artists. Watch party at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St.
2 to 4 p.m. — Trivia Afternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Adults 18 and older can test their knowledge in six rounds of trivia. Free snacks and drinks. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 p.m. — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Screening of Gaza Fights for Freedom at 3:30 p.m., followed by a discussion, dabke folk dancing, a free Middle Eastern meal, and folk music by brothers Mosheer and Basheer Antar. Screening of Pressure Points at 7 p.m., followed by a video conference with Tarek Abuata, executive director, Friends of Sabeel North America. With a photo exhibit, vendors and info tables. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free. Visit tpcdenton.org or http://bit.ly/2RYiSR3, or call 940-382-8815.
6:30 p.m. — Denton County NAACP's 39th annual Freedom Fund Banquet at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Featuring Marcedes M. Fuller, author, speaker and motivational coach. $45. Call Cheylon at 469-735-1912.
MUSIC
Horse Jumper of Love, Dead Sullivan, Crisis Management Squad 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10-$12.
The Shivas 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
Possessed by Paul James 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf.
SUNDAY, FEB. 2
EVENTS
Noon — World Wetlands Day Hike at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. A staff member will lead a trail walk to the wetlands, about 2 miles out and back along the wetlands trail. Visit www.clearcreekdenton.com or call 940-349-8152.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Shady Bug, Genius Christ, Bowtiger 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
Two Knights vs. Infernal Legions of Mordor 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MONDAY, FEB. 3
MUSIC
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
10:30 a.m. to noon — Conservation partners local working group meeting at the Joseph A. Carroll Building, 401 W. Hickory St. The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Denton County Soil and Water Conservation District invite conservation stakeholders to discuss local issues and concerns and set local priorities to help farmers, ranchers and other private landowners. Call Steven Ray, district conservationist, at 940-383-2691, ext. 3, or visit www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov.
2 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Homeschool students ages 9-14 can learn and practice their chess skills. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8 p.m. — English Conversation/Conversación de inglés at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. A casual space to practice speaking English, ask questions and learn about American culture. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Read to Rover at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.— Brain STEMs for ages 8-14, presented by the UNT Society of Women Engineers, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Think like an engineer to tackle a building challenge. Free, and snacks are provided. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:45 to 9 p.m. — Presentation by artist Bev Boren, who paints in oil and watercolor, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," a free four-part class led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Weekly class runs through Feb. 12. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
A Taste of Herb 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 — Denton High School Band Booster Club's Pancake Picnic in the cafeteria, 1007 Fulton St. Featuring Cartwright's pancakes, sausage or bacon, toppings and drink for $5 per plate; plus music, vendors, photo booth, a silent auction and a chance to write letters to soldiers.
Feb. 21-22 — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. Donations of formal dresses and accessories are needed. To make a donation, email Ellena Griffiths at untnrhhservice@gmail.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. Feb. 27 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
STAGE
Feb. 12-16 — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
Feb. 21-March 1 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Season tickets are on sale now at www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.