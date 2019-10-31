Tonight is the night. Jump into that costume, grab that jack-o’-lantern bucket and hit the town.
Oh, and take a sweater or a coat — the forecast predicts chilly temperatures.
Denton Halloween Fest
6 p.m. to midnight Thursday at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
Denton Pride Foundation will host a family-friendly Halloween Festival tonight at the fairgrounds.
The first-ever Denton Halloween Fest includes a Halloween drag show, a costume contest and costume catwalk. The costume contest will have cash awards in four categories: best couples or group costume ($100), sexiest ($100), scariest ($100), most creative ($200) and overall best ($300). Registration for the contest costs $10, and entrants can register from 9 to 10 p.m. and the contest starts at 10 p.m.
Games for youths and adults will keep the trick-or-treat energy flowing. Music, food and vendors are also on tap for the evening.
Tickets are free. To reserve free tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2lP1jXo.
Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Denton
5 to 7 p.m. Thursday on the downtown Denton Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
Looking for a safe place to trick-or-treat and to check out all the costumes? Head to the downtown Square, where merchants will be giving out candy (expect many merchants to set up shop on the sidewalk in front of their shops). Be sure to take your phone, your camera and keep a coat handy if your little ones’ costumes are thin.
There are more than 40 stops on the trick-or-treat trail downtown. For a map of participating merchants, visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/downtown-events.
Wait Until Dark
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Denton Community Theatre Black Box, located inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. General admission is $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
For those who don’t have children and don’t prefer to don a costume, Denton Community Theatre opens its new Black Box location with Fredrick Knott’s Wait Until Dark.
The play is a thriller about a sinister con man who is sure he has the upper hand against a blind woman who has hidden something he desperately wants back. But when he is forced to play a deadly game of cat and mouse by her rules, in the dark, he may have met his match.
Lake Cities Trunk or Treat
5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Lake Dallas City Park, 101 E. Hundley Drive. Visit lakedallas.com/222/Trunk-or-Treat.
This trunk-or-treat is a safe family event that takes place every year on Halloween. It’s sponsored by the four Lake Cities, the Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce and area businesses. The two-hour event features candy, bounce houses, games and activities for all ages. Plus, there will be hay rides, a costume contest, a pumpkin decorating contest and a trunk-or-treat booth decorating contest. Admission is free.