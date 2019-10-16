Isaac Hoskins and the Glass Mountain Orchestra plays Twilight Tunes at 6 p.m. Thursday — this time at East Side, 117 E. Oak St.
Twilight Tunes typically takes place on the downtown Denton Square, but crews will be doing air conditioning repair work on the Square.
Hoskins is a longtime Denton talent, a singer-songwriter who bends a bit of country around thoughtful folk. He's developed his body of work here in Denton, and produces musical, sensitive songs about workaday people.
Twilight Tunes is a free concert series. Shows take place rain or shine, but in the event of heavy rains on Wednesdays or Thursdays, visitors can find out if the concert has been moved to a rain location by following Denton Main Street's Facebook and Twitter accounts, or by checking at www.dentonmainstreet.org/twilight-tunes by noon the day of the concert.
Attendees are encouraged to dine at or get takeout from nearby restaurants before or after the concerts, which wrap up around 7 p.m.
The concert series ends this year with a closing show on June 27.
Up on Oct. 24: Basically Basie Big Band.