GRAPEVINE — The Gaylord Texan’s crown jewel holiday experience “Ice!” is celebrating its 16th year of making families’ noses run and smiles widen. This year, the Grapevine attraction invites joy-seekers to take part in a magical self-guided walk-through experience featuring around 2 million pounds of ice sculptures. The forms and figures might be made of chilly stuff, but wandering amid the world of Charles Schulz’s A Charlie Brown Christmas will warm even the Scrooge-iest of hearts.
In addition to frolicking about with the Peanuts gang and the life-sized figures in the 17,000-square-foot ice attraction, the Gaylord occupies its space with an eight-lane snow tubing hill (made with real snow!), an ice rink, a gingerbread house decorating area, a carousel, a Build-A-Bear Workshop and a gift shop (filled with holiday goodies similar to your local Cracker Barrel).
What’s new and what has changed over the years?
It has been some time since I’ve been to “Ice!” I can remember being stunned as a teenager seeing towering ice sculptures while bundled up in a big blue coat in a chilly 9 degrees. Over the years, they have incorporated themes and have expanded their exhibit into a full-on North Pole experience.
In its inaugural year, I recall seeing an ice bridge, a crystal-clear angel figure and a Nativity scene (the latter of two they still have and have improved upon). Seeing the ice artisans’ work now shine in color is an achievement to behold. What it would be like to watch a feature-length documentary showcasing these hand-carved creations come to life?
As soon as you step into the “Ice!” experience, there are so many areas to admire, including two different backgrounds with logos and Snoopy’s dog house. From there, you witness various familiar snapshots from the 1965 animated television special. Warm feelings of nostalgia may surface when you see the images of Sally Brown ice skating and “Doctor” Lucy with her sign advertising psychiatric help for 5 cents.
Then, of course, there’s the main attraction: the six ice slides. The slides are decorated with a signature Charlie Brown pattern, colorful lights and an ice display of Charlie Brown offering tips from his director’s chair.
So you have plenty to look at while you climb to the top to slide down the slopes. Don’t worry — the lines move relatively quickly. If guests are under 4 years old (or 40 inches), there’s a children’s slide that isn’t so steep or long. (My 2-year-old loved it and wanted to ride it again and again.)
What to truly expect?
It’s cold! Do not underestimate how cold 9 degrees is. Don’t pack a big coat, as one will be provided for you, but I highly suggest a stocking cap and a pair of gloves — maybe even double-up your socks. For how much it costs to experience the event, you’ll want to enjoy every dime without a severe case of the shivers. If you wear light clothing, you will course through like a lion is at your heels.
- It can get pricey! There are different packages. Some include the ice exhibit, the snow tubing and a scavenger hunt, while others add more to the pile like reading classic holiday stories with Mrs. Claus and ice skating on the resort’s 6,000-square-foot outdoor ice rink. There are also many tempting gifts and snacks that will make your bank account look like the Grinch wiped it clean.
- Reserve your time slot early. Prices are higher on weekends, so I would try to go during the week, if possible. You won’t be fighting as many crowds and the time slots won’t fill up so quickly. As we approach Christmas, it’s only going to get busier.
- Pictures! We’re in an age when we have to document our every move, so prepare for people to be taking pictures everywhere you turn. When the setting is as gorgeous as this, you can’t entirely blame anyone.
- You can drink. There’s an ice bar where adults can sip on alcoholic beverages. You purchase your drinks just before entering the exhibit and pick them up inside. There’s also a bar in their wonderland space in the convention center, just outside the exhibit. And fortunately, there’s hot chocolate with marshmallows for the wee ones and cold bodies as you exit “Ice!.” (I know my family needed it.)
- All the lights! Inside the main area of the Gaylord are about 2 million holiday lights decorating the indoor atriums. Additionally, there is a 54-foot Christmas tree, a miniature train set that travels through the property (I could hardly free my son’s eyes from it), and decorations and festive ornaments to keep you busy for hours.
In all, prepare to spend a hefty pile of couch pennies. But considering all the joy that is absorbed, it’s a delight that is priceless.
For more details on the Gaylord Texan’s Lone Star Christmas events and activities, or to purchase tickets and holiday room packages, visit ChristmasAtGaylordTexan.com.