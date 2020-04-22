Denton hairstylist Beth Heffernan has always been a stickler for cleaning.
In the various places where she’s rented a booth to deliver her haircut, color and styling services, she’s always gone above and beyond federal laws mandating salon disinfection.
“When you get your cosmetology license, you’re already doing a lot of sanitizing. We’re always sanitizing our hands. Every client gets a fresh cape, and you always put a clean towel between the client and the cape,” Heffernan said. “Every comb, every brush and every clip is soaked in Barbicide.”
If you’ve gone to a salon or barbershop, you’ve probably seen Barbicide — the gemstone-blue solution in a container for soaking scissors and combs. The disinfectant kills just about everything, including HIV.
But Heffernan is among small-business owners who are trying to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. She and others specialize in “high-touch” services, such as grooming, massage and tattoos.
Denton small-business owners said they are trying to stay hopeful as the U.S. economy weathers a prolonged shutdown that could permanently shutter tens of thousands of businesses across the country.
Suddenly closed
In mid-March, Texas businesses saw a cascade of closures to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 47,000 Americans as of Wednesday afternoon.
“I’d been looking for a third location, and I’d been looking at hiring more therapists,” said Amber Briggle, owner of Soma Massage Therapy.
Briggle started Soma in a back bedroom of her home, where she saw a steady stream of clients for several years before opening a storefront location in 2013. Since then, Briggle has expanded her business three times, eventually taking over the rear half of the Green Space Arts Collective building on Malone Street and space at Spinal Decompression & Chiropractic Center in Denton.
Briggle has one employee and 13 massage therapists who work for Soma Denton as contractors. By just about any metric, Soma is a successful small business — before the shutdown, her therapists had waiting lists daily, and summers brought in a steady stream of schoolteachers and professors.
Cancellations began in March. Older clients and those who felt more vulnerable to infection started backing out of their massages.
“It’s sales, what I do. But we’re not selling tacos. We’re selling physical touch. How can you stay six feet away from the massage table?” Briggle said. “You can’t do it.”
It’s the same for Heffernan, who works at Bella Salon & Spa in Denton.
She wiped down her styling chair for the last time on March 14.
“I figured we’d close for two weeks or so. There’s really no way to do social distancing and do hair,” she said.
Heffernan has been a stylist for 20 years and has a large clientele.
“I was pretty busy until the last day,” she said. “For me, personally, I didn’t see a big drop before the last day. Some of the other stylists saw some cancellations, because they have more older clients who were worried.”
But Heffernan knew that when she walked out of the salon, she wouldn’t have any clients until the pandemic shutdown eased. And like Briggle, if Heffernan doesn’t see clients, she doesn’t make money.
Shelley Christner, owner of the DIME Store, locked the doors of the popular downtown Denton gift shop on March 16. The store curates and sells handmade merchandise by more than 50 artists and makers, most of them local. Christner has retained her four employees, and when she, her staff and the makers who vend through DIME Store saw the writing on the wall, they pivoted from the brick-and-mortar shop to an online market.
Making the best of uncertainty
Briggle said she worried most about her contractors when lockdown started.
“I’ve been pretty smart over the years,” Briggle said. “I never took any business courses — I’m a massage therapist. But I was careful. I paid my therapists first. Then rent. With what was left over, I paid myself, and I always put something in savings. Thank God I did.”
Her contractors only qualified for unemployment when the government created the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program at the end of March.
Heffernan is in the same boat.
“I applied for a [Small Business Administration] loan and unemployment,” Heffernan said. “I’ve been denied twice for unemployment and then finally got it. I’ll get $207 a week. It’s not much, but it’s better than nothing.
Briggle applied for a loan through the SBA, but Christner has yet to apply, saying she’s heard it’s “a black hole.” Christner applied for SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program loan for her employees. The DIME Store employs a creative director, a virtual assistant, a workshop coordinator and an administrative assistant who helps with financials.
“We got the PPP loan, but we haven’t gotten the money yet and we got less than what I asked for,” Christner said.
Both Briggle and Christner applied for a grant through Texas Woman’s University, which has made $1 million available for women-owned businesses hurt by the COVID-19 shutdown through the Center for Women Entrepreneurs.
“I’ve never applied for assistance before, and I’ve never written a grant before,” Christner said. “I hope and pray that we will get it. It’s so hard. You’re having to appeal to them, and you have to write it so fast.”
Taking business online
For Briggle and Christner, shifting their business from their physical locations to an online marketplace was necessary.
“For any small business, you need to have an online presence,” Christner said. “I know the businesses that are struggling the most don’t.”
The DIME Store’s roots are in the online maker market Etsy, and the shop has had a digital market since it opened.
“I haven’t sold on Etsy for several years,” Christner said. “I made my own website. You have to have an online presence. I think the reason we wanted to have a brick-and-mortar store is because we wanted to have that feeling of engagement with people, like we did at Handmade Harvest,” the DIME Store makers’ annual market.
Briggle consulted with Kachina Gosselin, an entrepreneur coach who lives in Little Elm, and decided to take her studio online.
“She asked me about doing a virtual studio, and I was like, ‘Can I do that?’” Briggle said. “That’s how I ended up with the Patreon project.”
Briggle started offering self-care videos on a Patreon page, which allows customers to sponsor the business for $10 or $25 a month. A sponsorship offers access to videos that break down topics like self-massage, partner massage, breathing exercises and essential oils. And a sponsorship gives the buyer free upgrades on massages once Soma opens again.
“I want to keep it going as long as I have the time and energy,” Briggle said.
Heffernan hasn’t pivoted to the home hair color kits or acrylic fingernail packages that some stylists and manicurists have started selling. Heffernan is a chef, and has been selling homemade soup using social distancing procedures during the pandemic. She’s sold her soups seasonally for years, and found it easier than assembling color kits with instructions.
“I’m getting texts everyday from people who want me to make house calls,” she said. “I don’t think people realize that if stylists do house calls, you can have your license suspended and get fined $1,000. I just can’t take that chance.”
Heffernan has other motivations to avoid house calls: Her husband, Shane, is still working, and the couple has a 4-year-old daughter, Piper, who needs her parents to stay healthy.
Hoping to reopen
Christner, Briggle and Heffernan said they commended Denton residents for rushing to raise money for those working in the local service industry. Bars and restaurants were the first to close, and owners hustled to organize crowdfunding campaigns to help suddenly sidelined bartenders, barbacks, servers and hosts.
Other small-business employees haven’t gotten the same surge of financial support.
“It feels like those folks need help immediately,” Christner said. “If they aren’t at the bar, they aren’t making money. The store is closed, but I can be shipping merchandise in the meantime. It’s been hard to know how much you can push. How much should you promote? I read a friend’s Instagram and she said something like we are out in the ocean, without a lifeboat. We’re trying to get to the shore — which is the other side. We’re paddling as fast as we can from one buoy to the next. The PPP is one buoy, then there are these other grants. Honestly, I think this week we’re going to put up a crowdfunding campaign. I believe the DIME Store is an essential part of our community. But it’s very humbling as a businesswoman to ask people to give.”
Heffernan said consumers should expect their salons to look a lot different when the shutdown ends.
“I can see stylists wearing masks, and asking clients to wear masks,” Heffernan said. “We might take temperatures before we let people come in for appointments. ... But I have no idea how this is all going to work. I can see them only letting two stylists work for three or four hours, then having other stylists come in for three or four hours. And I think the days where people could come into the salon together — you know what I mean, where we have one person processing color while we cut someone else’s hair? — I think those days are over for the foreseeable future.”
Heffernan is also a certified cosmetology instructor, ready and able to teach her skills to upcoming stylists and small-business owners. After the blow of COVID-19, Heffernan said she’d jump at the chance to teach in a public school, where she’d have a set schedule, health insurance and seasonal vacation time.
Briggle and Christner said they believe their businesses will survive. Briggle said the studio procedures will likely change to protect the health of client and therapist alike. Christner said she thinks the DIME Store will reopen, but she worries that the fresh inventory might not be there.
“I prided the store on always having fresh merchandise in the store every time our customers came in,” she said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen, at least not right away.”
Cassie Arnold has organized a relief fund for the DIME Store, posting a crowdfunding campaign at www.gofundme.com/f/dime-store-relief-fund. All funds will go to wholesale purchases for the makers and their families.
To shop the online DIME Store, visit www.dimehandmade.com/shop. To shop Soma Denton’s Patreon offerings, visit www.patreon.com/somadenton.