ONGOING
Pumpkin Patch at Trinity United Methodist Church Shop or take photos at the church's annual pumpkin patch, open noon to 7 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays throughout October. Pumpkins are priced by size. Proceeds benefit music, youth and children's ministries at the church, 633 Hobson Lane.
Spooky Story Time at the Denton Public Library. Wear costumes and take in "spooktacular" stories and a trick-or-treating parade. 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, and 11 a.m. Oct. 31 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane; 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.; 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
THURSDAY, OCT. 24
TWU's Boo at the U 5 to 8 p.m. in the TWU Student Union and Administration Conference Tower second lobby. Communitywide event includes trunk-or-treating, inflatables, games, a pet parade, ghost stories, dance activities, a haunted house, performances and more. Free admission; donations of one canned good per person requested. Chick-fil-A, Starbucks and Build-a-Buddy stuffed toys will be available for purchase.
FRIDAY, OCT. 25
Trunk-or-Treat 6 to 8 p.m. at St. David of Wales Episcopal Church, 623 Ector St. Kids get candy from vehicle trunks in the church parking lot, enjoy carnival games, bounce houses and concessions. Donations of canned food will be given to Our Daily Bread. Free.
Denton County Democratic Party Spooktacular Fundraiser 7 to 10 p.m. at Hedrick House, 1407 Creekview Drive in Lewisville. Costume contests for adults and children, trick-or-treat event and crafts for kids, music, 2020 candidate meet-and-greet, light refreshments and a food truck. Suggested donation of $25, or $40 for couples. Children under 12 get in free. For tickets, visit https://secure.actblue.com/donate/halloween2019. Funds support get-out-the-vote activities for 2020.
SATURDAY, OCT. 26
Spooky Market and Dog Costume Contest at the Denton Community Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. Dog costume contest winners announced at noon. Vendors will have decorated booths and trick-or-treating, plus there's a zombie vegetable coloring station for kids. Free yoga at 10 a.m., and music starting at 9 a.m. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
St. Barnabas Fall Bazaar 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1200 N. Elm St. Features handcrafted items, knit and crochet items, jewelry, homemade baked goods, frozen casseroles, hot turkey drumsticks and barbecue brisket. Eleven vendors will be on the grounds. Proceeds fund church outreach projects in Denton.
HopperWeen 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hopper Ranch, 5502 U.S. Highway 377 in Aubrey. A Halloween barrel race complete with costumes and "HopperWeen Hotties" dancing. Barrel racing, buckles, trophies, medals, goodie bags and candy. Call 972-743-1686.
Denton's Day of the Dead Festival 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Industrial and East Hickory streets. Free family festival celebrates the markers of fall in the American Southwest — the harvest, Halloween and Día de los Muertos. Features a pumpkin patch with carnival games for kids (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.), coffin races (1 to 4 p.m.), vendors, a community altar, live music and performances on an outdoor stage (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), costume contest (6 p.m.) and the Twilight Lantern and Costume Parade (7 p.m.). This year inaugurates the Flight of Souls, live monarch butterfly release (12:30 p.m.) to honor the dead. The Greater Denton Arts Council will host a free crafting workshop for families (11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory Street). Cirque du Horror, an original Halloween musical for the whole family, will be performed at Dan's Silverleaf (tickets required). www.dentondayofthedeadfestival.com.
“Bats!" Noon to 1 p.m. at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Texas Master Naturalist Scott Kiester leads a class on the habitats and characteristics of bats, plus bat safety and ways to support these local pollinators. Free. To register, visit https://conta.cc/2B3zgrb.
Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park presents "Ssslitherin' Snakes" at 3 p.m., "Goin' Batty" at 5 p.m. and the Costumed Night Hike along a half-mile trail at 7 p.m. The Isle du Bois Unit is at 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater for activities, which are weather-dependent. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
Zoo Boo 6 to 8 p.m. at Frank Buck Zoo, 1000 W. California St. Join the staff and animals for a Halloween event. Includes bounce house, games, activities, prizes and treats. Wear your costumes. $7 for ages 1 and older. Tickets will be available online at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at http://bit.ly/2p7LJr6.
SUNDAY, OCT. 27
UNT's Boo Bash 3 to 5 p.m. in Room 314 at the University Union. Trick-or-treat with UNT student organizations. All children must have adult supervision. Free. Parking will be validated for guests who park at UNT's Highland Street Parking Garage, 620 Central Ave.
Geeky Halloween 7 to 10 p.m. at Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St. Geek Peeps hosts a costume contest for folks who love horror, book, movie and cosplay fans. Geek Peeps is a 21-and-up group, but this event is family-friendly. Prizes will be given in costume categories for kids and ages 21 and up. $5 to enter the costume contest, which raises funds for Friends With Benefits Denton.
TUESDAY, OCT. 29
6:30 p.m. — “The Ghost Story," a presentation by Jeanette Laredo, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Laredo, a UNT instructor, will discuss the evolution of the ghost story in American and British literature. For ages 16 and up. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 31
Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Denton 5 to 7 p.m. at select merchants on and near the downtown Square. For more information, visit www.discoverdenton.com/event/trick-or-treat-in-downtown-denton-2.
Denton Halloween Festival 6 to 11:59 p.m. at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. Denton Pride Foundation hosts a spooky, fun night including a drag show, costume contest, costume cat walk, music, food, vendors, raffle and dancing. Admission is free. http://bit.ly/2lP1jXo.
Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at 7:30 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com. More performances at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, NOV. 2-3
Nel Dornan Byrd's annual studio tour 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 3800 Elm Bottom Circle in Aubrey. See old and new watercolor paintings. Artists are welcome to bring supplies to paint at Byrd's home patio or property. Free.