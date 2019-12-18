The new app by Flipped Bit Studios started out with a few University of North Texas graduates bonding over beer.
“Me and my friends like craft beer,” said Brad Slayter, co-owner of Flipped Bit. “I remember back when they launched Untappd, the craft beer app. It was a pretty simple app. It lets you share what beer you’re drinking, where you’re getting it and what you think of it. Untappd has grown a lot since then, but I always liked how you could drink a beer and share your thoughts about it.”
A series of frosty mugs, pilsner glasses and bottles led to an app that is all about movies and television: FLX. Flipped Bit took a page out of Untappd’s book and built an app where movie and TV fans can review, rate and talk about the latest Marvel superhero movie. Or pick apart that police procedural that’s been on your Netflix or Hulu watch list.
Slayter and co-owner Zac Adams developed the app with Joseph Vargas, Bobby Kim and Scott McKeefer. Slayter describes the team as “computer science guys” who got degrees at UNT before heading off to their careers. They worked on a project for a Wii game, and all of them have participated in hackathons (sprints where programmers, designers and project managers collaborate on software projects.
“The app brings everything down to your social group,” Slayter said. “You’re not going to get recommendations for Hulu shows on Netflix, and you’re not going to get recommendations for Netflix shows on Hulu. But your friends can tell you about everything they’re streaming.”
Adams said one of the biggest film review platforms, Rotten Tomatoes, aggregates reviews by movie fans, but favors critical opinions.
“Rotten Tomatoes and IMDB give more weight to verified critics,” Adams said. “With FLX, it weights your friends and other users first and foremost.”
The team researched media apps, and looked for any other apps that might bring social media features and reviews together.
“There isn’t another app that does this that we know of,” Slayter said.
FLX is a free, ad-supported app that lets users check in to the theater (or the streaming queue), rate the show or movie, and write a draft.
“One of the features I really like is that if you’re streaming a show or a movie, you can write a draft, save it, continue watching it or watch it again and go back to your review. The social aspect of it is that your friends on the app can comment on your reviews,” Slayter said.
Users can search for titles of shows and movies, check out their friends’ feeds and earn badges for posting. Users can also find other shows and movies based on what they’ve already viewed.
Adams said he's a fan of streaming television, and watches most of his movie and television on his computer. Slayter still likes to see movies on the big screen. Both said there's no question that movies and television create communities of fans.
Fans of blockbuster shows such as The Walking Dead or Game of Thrones often comment on episodes as they air. And Marvel Studios churns out huge blockbusters about superheroes like Black Panther and villains like The Joker. Slayter and Adams said fans want to rehash what they've seen, pick scenes apart and debate everything from performances to cinematography.
“We want there to be room to find new content in addition to seeing what your friends are watching,” Slayter said.
Flipped Bit Studios builds websites for other businesses “but we don’t hold their data hostage,” Adams said. “We started designing websites for clients, and what was great about that was that we were able to leverage that in developing other projects.”
The team started working on the app in July, and the app dropped Nov. 3. Slayter got the inspiration for it while heading to the cinema.
“I was actually on my way to Alamo Drafthouse when I got the idea for it,” Slayter said. “I’m a big fan of Alamo Drafthouse.”
Adams and Slayter said their biggest challenge was the design aspect of the app. Both men said they know that tablet and smartphone users will drop an app that is cluttered, buggy or hard to use.
Slayter said the team watched Untappd grow from an app that united beer lovers into an important trend tracker in the beer industry.
“With Untappd, you started out with a social app to talk about beer,” he said. “Now, you can go to a bar and they have the Untappd ratings posted. Eventually, I’d like to see FLX ratings used by movie theaters. The original idea was about enhancing the moviegoing experience. You think about going to see a movie, streaming or pulling out a DVD. FLX gives you a way to share your experience and find out what your friends think about what they’re watching.”
Slayter and Adams said the team at Flipped Bit is continually developing the app. Slayter said they're discussing adding a feature that will allow photo uploads.
"We definitely want to grow, and add features that make sense," Slayter said. "We're always looking at improvements. We're loving every minute of it."
FLX: The Social Movie App is available on Apple's app store for iOS and Google Play on Android.