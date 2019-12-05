SANTA ADVENTURE LAND

What: A seasonal, popup Christmas wonderland for all ages

Where: Next to Barnes & Noble at Golden Triangle Mall, 2217 S. I-35E

When: Open daily through Christmas Eve, 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

ADMISSION

Children's admission for ages 2-14:

Elf Package — $20 to visit the village, all venues, decorate a cookie with Mrs. Claus and build a small toy.

Snowflake Package — $30 for everything in Elf Package plus a train ride and an upgraded toy to build.

North Pole Package — $40 for everything in Elf & Snowflake packages, plus upgraded toy to build & build your own bear.

Adults and teens 15 and older get in for $6 with a child. Add a train ride, toy building or an extra cookie for $6 each, and build a stuffed toy for $16.

Family admission: One adult gets in free with purchase of two packages for children; two adults get in free with purchase of three children’s packages. With purchase of four children’s packages, two adults get free admission and 10% discount.

On the web: santaadventureland.com