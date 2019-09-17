What: A free festival for all ages that celebrates blues, gospel and rock, presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce.

When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Quakertown Park, 321 E. McKinney St.

Details: www.dentonblackchamberonline.org

FRIDAY

Community Stage

6 to 9 p.m. — Celebrity Karaoke Battle — Denton leaders sing karaoke, and others can join the lineup by signing up at the stage.

SATURDAY

Main Stage

12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Steve Lott Band

2 to 3 p.m. — Little Elmo & the Mambo Kings

3:30 p.m. — Captain Jack Watson

5 p.m. — Gracie Curran & the High Falutin Band

6:30 to 8 p.m. — Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

8:30 to 10 p.m. — Sugaray Rayford

Community Stage

10 am. — Boone Taylor

11 am. — Chris Welch and the Cicada Killers

Noon — Slow Vine

1 p.m. — Tori Sloan

2 p.m. — Nathan Sarvis & Lyle Howard

3 p.m. — Aspen Passmore

4 p.m. — The Denton Tarantinos

5 p.m. — Fuzz King Radio

6 p.m. — The Infamists

7 p.m. — The Jay Birds

Sunday

Main Stage

12:30 p.m. — Mz Connie

1:30 p.m. — Texas Slim

3 to 4 p.m. — Buddy Whittington

4:30 to 6 p.m. — Zora Young

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Fingerprints

Community Stage

10 a.m. to noon — Gospel show by Diane Robinson and the God’s Love Gospel Choir

1 p.m. — The Highland Raiders

2 p.m. — Voodoo Witness

3 p.m. — Denton Music Workshop, led by Eric Nichelson

4 p.m. — Soul Patrol

5 p.m. — Spencer Hamilton

6 p.m. — Nik Woods & Spank

