What: A free festival for all ages that celebrates blues, gospel and rock, presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce.
When: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday
Where: Quakertown Park, 321 E. McKinney St.
Details: www.dentonblackchamberonline.org
FRIDAY
Community Stage
6 to 9 p.m. — Celebrity Karaoke Battle — Denton leaders sing karaoke, and others can join the lineup by signing up at the stage.
SATURDAY
Main Stage
12:30 to 1:30 p.m. — Steve Lott Band
2 to 3 p.m. — Little Elmo & the Mambo Kings
3:30 p.m. — Captain Jack Watson
5 p.m. — Gracie Curran & the High Falutin Band
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
8:30 to 10 p.m. — Sugaray Rayford
Community Stage
10 am. — Boone Taylor
11 am. — Chris Welch and the Cicada Killers
Noon — Slow Vine
1 p.m. — Tori Sloan
2 p.m. — Nathan Sarvis & Lyle Howard
3 p.m. — Aspen Passmore
4 p.m. — The Denton Tarantinos
5 p.m. — Fuzz King Radio
6 p.m. — The Infamists
7 p.m. — The Jay Birds
Sunday
Main Stage
12:30 p.m. — Mz Connie
1:30 p.m. — Texas Slim
3 to 4 p.m. — Buddy Whittington
4:30 to 6 p.m. — Zora Young
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Fingerprints
Community Stage
10 a.m. to noon — Gospel show by Diane Robinson and the God’s Love Gospel Choir
1 p.m. — The Highland Raiders
2 p.m. — Voodoo Witness
3 p.m. — Denton Music Workshop, led by Eric Nichelson
4 p.m. — Soul Patrol
5 p.m. — Spencer Hamilton
6 p.m. — Nik Woods & Spank