In its fifth year, Denton Black Film Festival brings more than 60 films — short and feature-length — to the Campus Theatre and Alamo Drafthouse Cinema.
The festival also brings rising star and Dallas native Jazzmeia Horn to Denton for an evening of jazz. A two-night comedy competition might spotlight some emerging talent on the way to crowning the crowd favorite and putting the tastes of three judges to the test.
The popular Poetry Get Down and Slam returns to celebrate the breadth and depth of spoken word talent, and video art by Vicki Meek will appear in several spots around town during the event.
Some best bets at this year’s festival:
The man behind ‘Just Mercy’
You might have seen trailers for Just Mercy, the film adaptation of the celebrated book by lawyer Bryan Stevenson and starring Michael B. Jordan, now in limited release. Stevenson’s work led to the exoneration of Walter McMillian, a black man who was sentenced to die for a murder despite a wealth of evidence of his innocence. The Denton Black Film Festival will screen a documentary, True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality, at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Campus Theatre. The documentary is about Stevenson’s life and career, which built the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that works for criminal justice reform. The screening is free.
Classic sounds from a new voice
Born in Dallas and now building her career from New York, Jazzmeia Horn earned a Grammy nomination for Best Vocal Jazz Album in 2019 for Love & Liberation.
Horn is a graduate of Dallas’ famous Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts, and started her career charming critics and music lovers with a prescient ability to reanimate jazz standards with her own take on scat singing and improvisation. With considerable skill and ahead-of-her-years instincts, Horn considers the past (she’s a devoted fan of the inimitable Ella Fitzgerald) and brings a fresh perspective on pop by the likes of Stevie Wonder.
After high school, Horn polished her skills at Manhattan’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music. She graduated in 2009 and dove into the New York scene. She’s performed with Billy Harper, Delfeayo Marsalis, Mike LeDonne, Peter Bernstein and Vincent Herring.
Horn will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at Margo Jones Performance Hall, inside the Texas Woman’s University Music Building. Tickets cost $30 to $45. Buy at www.prekindle.com.
A few laughs (or more)
Comedy has been part of this young festival for a little while now, and organizers continue to develop that part of the fest.
Comedian and writer Daryl Littleton has more than a few shows under his belt. He started his career writing sketches for The Tom Joyner Morning Show on CBS Radio, where he created the persona “D’Militant.” Then he became a regular at the world famous Comedy Store, and landed a job as D.L. Hughley’s exclusive writer during Hughley’s time hosting Comic View on BET. Littleton has written for Cedric the Entertainer, Sommore and Don “D.C.” Curry. He has appeared on Martin Lawrence’s 1st Amendment Stand Up, Mo’Nique, Def Comedy Jam, Loco Comedy Jam, The Parent ’Hood, Townsend Television, Unsung Hollywood: The Jeffersons and Showtime at the Apollo, to name a few.
Littleton will headline the comedy portion of the festival, which includes two nights of comedy competition at 7 p.m. Jan. 24-25 at the Patterson-Appleton Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Tickets cost $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For tickets, visit www.prekindle.com.
He’ll host a children’s comedy competition at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at Patterson-Appleton Center. Admission to the children’s comedy competition is free.