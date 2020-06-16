The coronavirus sent Denton’s annual Juneteenth celebration online.
Then came local, national and worldwide protests over racial injustice after a white Minneapolis police officer killed an unarmed black man, and Denton resident Ezekiel Johnson said members of Denton’s black community started talking about gathering in the park this Saturday anyway.
“Juneteenth, for me, this like the Fourth of July,” Johnson said.
Juneteenth marks the day when the United States Army sailed into Galveston in 1865 on naval ships. The armed troops were ready to disembark and require the defeated Texas Confederates to finally free their slaves. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, and it went into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. Texas slaveowners resisted, but the arrival of Gen. Gordon Granger represented the last gasps of Texas slavery.
“People were talking about getting together and doing something in the park. It’s a tradition,” Johnson said. “Somebody’s going to put something together. I wanted to make sure it was a positive event. But then everyone is on edge. Everyone’s been inside. I didn’t even want it to be like an event, not like that. I just wanted to make sure it had some structure.”
The committee pulled the celebration together in roughly six days and will be working up to the day of the event.
“The community was already wanting to do it,” Johnson said. “The city is who we had to convince. We met with the original Juneteenth committee, we had to work with the special events [division with the city]. They were really willing to work with us, but they do need us to take care of certain things. They had a whole checklist, ‘if you guys want to do this, this is the list of what we need to do,’ so we got it done. The community was going to do something. I wanted to make sure it was a positive event.”
Johnson recruited his friends Sydne McDade and Michelle “Mecca” Williams to form what they’ve coined a community outreach committee to stage a Juneteenth celebration with booths, a basketball tournament and an open-mic. There won’t be the typical Juneteenth parade.
Johnson, McDade and Williams are all graduates of Denton High School, each of them alumni of the high school basketball program. The organizers, all in their late 20s, said the momentum of local, state and national protests against racism and the longstanding local tradition nudged them to take the lead in having a celebration.
“I think it’s both,” McDade said. “It’s definitely the tradition of always having something in the park. It’s also an important time for people to know that what’s going on in the country, the protests and everything, this is why we choose to celebrate. I think it would be remiss for us to miss this moment. I just think culturally, we as a community and we as a people, we need this. This is important.”
Williams said the celebration will have a political dimension.
“We felt it was really important to not just enjoy the day,” she said. “There’s a lot of political unrest. And what it comes down to is that our voices matter. Our votes matter. We’re going to voter registration, we’re going to have a candidate — we’ve spoken with a few City Council members, some of them have contributed to our conversation. We’re going to have some police officers there to bridge the gap, some mental health representatives there.This is really self-care for black people right now.”
While the organizers won’t be endorsing candidates, they will be encouraging attendees to vote.
“I think education is the key,” Williams said. “I’m not trying to skew anyone to vote either side. A lot of people feel their vote didn’t matter. Candidates need us, too. People who run for president, they were governors, they were mayors, and it’s important to understand that at the local level, you need to do something for your community.”
McDade said the celebration is open to the community.
“This is something for everyone, for all races,” she said. “We do hope that people will respect our community and understand that it’s a celebration, but also, you know, stay in your lane.”