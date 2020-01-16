Denton musician Jenn Smith may be the busiest punk in showbiz.
At only 25 years old, Smith’s resume reads like that of a seasoned pro. She operates her own record label and has embarked on nationwide tours with internationally recognized acts. And over the summer, the vocalist led her band, Razorbumps, in playing California’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.
Many bands dream of playing the world-famous fest, but Smith was pretty unfazed. She approached performing on the Coachella stage like she would any other one.
“It was just like playing every other big show that I’ve played, so I wasn’t nervous or anything,” she said. “It was a lot of getting people out of their comfort zone and, like, shoving it right in their face.”
Smith said she was surprised after a Coachella representative sent the band an email inviting them to join the bill. She’s still not entirely sure how the fest’s recruiters discovered Razorbumps, but she’s not complaining.
While Coachella is arguably the most high-profile event her band has played, Smith doesn’t have any delusions of grandeur. Razorbumps graced a modest indoor stage at the two-weekend event — which brings in huge headliners, such as Beyoncé, Drake and J. Balvin — and Smith guesses her band played to around 100 attendees during each of their Sunday sets.
Even though they were relative unknowns, Smith said Razorbumps enjoyed some of the fest’s performing artist perks. She and her bandmates got to explore the VIP section along with A-list celebrities and ride around the sprawling desert on “artist-only” golf carts.
Still, the pay was nothing to write home about.
“We ate at Del Taco every single night,” Smith said with a laugh.
Razorbumps formed in 2015 and quickly gained a local following for its kinetic punk sound and engaging live shows. Ever the entertainer, Smith frequently dons a uniform of sunglasses, chunky boots, elbow-high gloves and a cheetah print coat — temperatures permitting, of course.
But for her, substance supersedes style. Smith said Razorbumps is inspired by bands as wide-ranging as the B-52’s, Devo and the Sisters of Mercy. Plus, she takes cues from fierce female bandleaders such as Debbie Harry and Siouxsie Sioux.
But Smith hasn’t always been purely a punk devotee. When she was 13, she joined an evangelical-esque church for about six months. The church, which she now characterizes as “culty,” directed hip, tattooed missionaries to scout for young recruits — herself included — at straight-edge hardcore shows.
“They could sniff ’em out,” she said.
As a convert, Smith and company would hold picket signs on the side of the road and proselytize to unsuspecting mallgoers. The sect would preach with the urgency of the infamous Westboro Baptist Church, but its gospel rhetoric was less hate-fueled, she said.
Once, Smith tranced out in the church’s 24-hour “house of prayer” and ended up staying for a full-blown day-and-a-half. But she doesn’t remember much about the incident, other than how worried her parents were after she didn’t come home.
“I just remember being in huge trouble,” Smith said. “My dad was like, ‘You’re not going there ever again!’”
Severing ties with the group proved easy for Smith, and she started attending edgier shows shortly thereafter. Then, it wasn’t long before she tried her hand at performing, cutting her teeth as a vocalist and drummer in the Texas hardcore scene.
Over time, Smith cultivated a solid rapport with other revered hardcore bands, especially those signed to Pop Wig Records. Razorbumps released its debut LP, the critically acclaimed Hellrazors, through the Maryland-based label in 2017.
Thanks to their Pop Wig connections, Razorbumps snagged a spot the next year on a nationwide tour featuring Turnstile, Touché Amoré and Culture Abuse. During the tour, the band enjoyed its largest audiences ever; Smith fondly remembers performing to a sold-out crowd of around 500 in Brooklyn.
“That’s definitely what got me into not being scared of [anything] anymore whenever I was onstage,” she said.
Between standalone gigs and monthlong tours, Smith enjoys executing various do-it-yourself projects at home. There, she screen-prints band T-shirts and releases limited-edition collectors’ tapes of local bands on her label, Sarcophagus Club.
These ventures aren’t exactly profitable, but Smith said she’s not in it for the money; she holds down a day gig as an X-ray technician to pay the bills. Plus, she really digs working in the medical trade field, calling it “rewarding.”
Following Coachella, Smith said Razorbumps received some offers to play show dates in Europe. But after a frenetically paced couple of years, the group turned the opportunities down. It was time for them to take a breather.
Still, Smith’s not losing any sleep over pumping the brakes. When it comes to Razorbumps’ success, she harbors a somewhat Zen-like attitude.
“I’m not really worried about [losing momentum],” Smith said with a shrug. “If it does [happen], it does. If it doesn’t, and people are stoked when we put something else out, they’ll be stoked.”
You can listen to Razorbumps’ latest effort, the two-song EP … THE CASSINGLE, at razorbumpstx.bandcamp.com.