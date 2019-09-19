THURSDAY, SEPT. 19
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
5 to 8 p.m. — Celebration on the Square featuring the Beard for a Cause pageant, in conjunction with North Texas Giving Day, in downtown Denton. Learn about services or volunteering with nearly 70 local nonprofits. Family-friendly event also includes music, activities and the beard pageant. For more information, visit celebrationonthesquare.com. To sign up for the beard pageant, visit http://bit.ly/30bj7dF.
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Air and Energy" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about air quality through interactive activities, and learn from Denton's conservation coordinator about how to conserve energy. For kids of all ages. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
MUSIC
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: Trio du Sang and Davy Mooney & Noel Johnston at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
QuB'd featuring Brad Leali and Quincy Davis 8-10 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Grey Star Ghost, Wild Natives, Ellen and Dean, Strong Work 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Prettyklawz 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
The Human Circuit, the BoomBachs, 432 Hz Ensemble 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$7.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20
FESTIVITIES & FUN
5:30 to 9:30 p.m. — Denton Blues Festival kicks off with the Celebrity Karaoke Battle at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit www.dentonblackchamberonline.org.
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
GARDENING
9:30 a.m. — Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at Ben E. Keith Hospitality Room, 2801 N. I-35. Hunter Zmolik of Four Seasons Nursery will present "Fall Plantings." Refreshments from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a call to order and inspiration, then the program. All are welcome.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Self-Care for the Self-Employed," led by Simon Trask, at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Learn about self-care, living a sustainable lifestyle and ways to avoid burnout. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
6 to 8 p.m. — Air Quality 101 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn the basic atmospheric science of air quality, including major pollutants and how they react in our atmosphere. Presented by James Douglas, the city's conservation coordinator. Free. Register at www.sustainabledenton.com.
OUTDOORS
8:30 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
MUSIC
Bubba Hernandez and Friends 6 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
Marion Powers Quartet 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Mean Jolene, Mr. Breakfast, Manifest Destiny's Child 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Red Money, Autumn's Amber, Flintlock Gypsy 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
The Infamists, Static Creatures, Electrik Ants 9 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Rhett Miller, Triston Coomes 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $20.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 21
FESTIVITIES & FUN
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Monarch Madness, Denton's first monarch butterfly festival, at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn about monarch butterflies and how to support them, and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Visit www.sustainabledenton.com.
10 a.m. — Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit www.dentonblackchamberonline.org.
3 to 6 p.m. — Denton 100 Club's UNT vs. UTSA Tailgate Party, benefiting police officers and their families, on the northeast side of Apogee Stadium. Includes pregame tailgate, game ticket, food and beverage, games, music by Brian "Beerman" Houser and a raffle ticket. $25 per person; $10 for additional raffle tickets. Visit denton100club.com/tailgate-party.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
10 to 11 a.m. — “Is My Child's Speech and Language Development on Track?" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn about milestones in communication development in children ages 1-5 from speech-language pathologist Melinda Rogers. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — “Introduction to Hispanic Heritage Genealogy Workshop" at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. The Denton County Office of History and Culture presents a free introductory workshop on Hispanic heritage genealogy. Presented by Jo Ann Cantú Valentin and Gloria Cantú with the Hispanic Organization for Genealogy and Research (HOGAR de Dallas). To sign up, email officeofhistoryandculture@dentoncounty.com or call 940-349-2850.
3 to 4 p.m. — “The Golden Years of the American Musical," presented by Max Morley, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Audio-visual lecture features 10 musicals, their creators and stars and the music. Part of the OLLI at UNT Sneak Peek Series. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
MUSIC
Natalie Gandy & the Friends 4 Band 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Fanclub, Samus David Jr., Manifest Destiny's Child 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Denton Dance Directive's “Mi Casa Es Su Casa" with Disco Jelly, Chris Roze, Zilent, DJ Faded, Clean Batch, Riky B, Kalico Jak 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
DJ Dawodu 9 p.m. at Harvest House
The Baptist Generals' 20-year anniversary show with Claire Morales, Poor Bastard Sons 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $15-$20.
Skinny Cooks, Honin, Ball.ard 10 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 22
FESTIVITIES & FUN
10 a.m. — Denton Blues Festival at Quakertown Park, 700 Oakland St., presented by the Denton Black Chamber of Commerce. Free. Visit www.dentonblackchamberonline.org.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2 to 4 p.m. — “How Protective Are Current Gas Well Setback Distances From Homes and Schools?", a talk by Zacariah Hildenbrand, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Hildenbrand is a member of the advisory board of the Collaborative Laboratories for Environmental Analysis and Remediation at the University of Texas at Arlington. Presented by the Denton Drilling Awareness Group.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 1200 N. Elm St. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
STAGE
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
MUSIC
Denton Folk Festival Fundraiser with Jarod Grice, CityFolk, Grey Star Ghost 4-8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell.
Ten Hands, NoLaTet 4 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Jeffrey Has Heart fundraiser with music by Skip & the Bad Hombres, County Rexford 5 p.m. at Harvest House.
Mosaic Band 6-9 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $5.
Kira Jari, Golden Pelicans, Big Hand/Big Knife, Brain Zaps 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 24
KID STUFF
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
YOUTH & TEEN
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
MUSIC
HH Patio Jams with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Ginny Mac 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Drew Phelps Group 8-10 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Kombat, Raven, Todopoderoso 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$7.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Today is Pajama Story Time — kids can wear pajamas and bring a stuffed animal.
YOUTH & TEEN
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
MUSIC
Joe Pat Hennen 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
“Falcon, Mutha-Falcon" documentary premiere 8:45 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. Free.
IN THE AREA
8 a.m. Saturday — Rhythms at the River Walk, presented by the Cross Timbers Rotary Club, at Riverwalk at Central Park, 4313 Broadway Avenue in Flower Mound. 5K race at 8 a.m., family walk at 10:30 a.m., parade at noon and fundraising duck race at 1 p.m. Music, vendors and children's activities all day. Visit www.rhythmsattheriverwalk.com.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FESTIVITIES & FUN
11 a.m. Sept. 29 — St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Fall Festival at 400 St. Thomas Aquinas Ave. in Pilot Point. Food, fellowship and fun for the whole family, including plate lunches, music and performances under the big top, a classic car and tractor sale, loteria games and more. Bilingual Mass under the big top at 9:30 a.m. Visit stthomaspilotpoint.org/fall-festival.
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
10 to 11:45 a.m. Sept. 27 — First State Bank Exchange at NCTC Denton grand opening at 316 E. Hickory St. Free event includes tours, updates, a ribbon-cutting, food from the Chestnut Tree, music from Kind Beats, giveaways and free parking in the parking garage. Register in advance at nctcdentongrandopening.eventbrite.com.
MARKETPLACE
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 — Robson Ranch Women's Club Holiday Market at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd. Free. Early holiday shopping with more than 50 vendors selling crafts and gifts. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center.
HEALTH
9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 27 — Fall Prevention Education and Fair at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Learn more about preventing falls, getting assistance for minor home repairs and more.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day Volunteer Event at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join rangers to help replace the park's volleyball court, pick up litter along the shoreline and clear out bushes by the fishing pier. Bring water and work gloves. Volunteers will have their park entry fees waived for the day. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 — Denton Toastmasters Open House at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. All are invited to the public speaking club's annual open house, featuring a talk by Anna LeBaron, author of The Polygamist's Daughter, followed by a regular Toastmasters meeting including prepared and impromptu speeches and evaluations. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org or email Reneé Ruff at vppr.dentontoastmasters@gmail.com.