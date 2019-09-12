THURSDAY, SEPT. 12
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Oceans of Orcas" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about orca whales. Best for ages 5-9. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
HEALTH
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop, Session 2, at Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St. Free series of six weekly workshops through Oct. 17. For people and their loved ones dealing with chronic health concerns such as: high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, chronic depression, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, HIV/AIDS and more. Must attend Session 1 or Session 2 to participate in any of the other four sessions. Visit www.nctcog.org/aging-services/older-adults/health-classes.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 p.m. — “Comanche History and Traditions," presented by Lance Tahmahkera, great-great-grandson of Chief Quanah Parker, in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Free. Call 940-349-2850 or visit www.dentoncounty.com/chos.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — “Local Resources for Long Distance Research," presented by Laura Douglas and Eric Kaszynski, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Part of the Denton County Genealogical Society's monthly meeting. Free, and visitors are welcome. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Denton County Democratic Party debate watch party and committee meeting at Denton Movie Tavern, 916 W. University Drive. Free admission; food and beverages will be available for purchase.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
MUSIC
MarimJazzia 8-10 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
Will St. Peter Trio 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
The Fred Hamilton Group featuring Fred Sanders, James Driscoll and Ed Soph 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10.
“Moonlight Serenade" with Leoncarlo, Lorelei K, Scal 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 13
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
3 to 6 p.m. — Truck Time Literacy Night at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Meet Kathy Beebe, author of Thunder Trucks, attend a truck-themed Story Time, make crafts and explore real trucks in the library parking lot. For ages 8 and younger. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
MUSIC
Roky Erickson Life Celebration and Fundraiser 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. You're Gonna Miss Me (2007 documentary) screens at 7 p.m., crisis house profiles and drum therapy circle at 8:30 p.m., and Roky Erickson Songbook with Sinevil at 9 p.m. Free; donations benefiting Denton County MHMR's residential crisis services.
Scott Bucklin Trio 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Mr. Breakfast, Phantomelo, Starkwater, Bloomers 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Mobley, Son of Stan, Ashley Somogyi 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10.
Wood & Wire 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 14
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
FESTIVITIES & FUN
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — 20th annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza presented by the Denton Main Street Association, in and around the Courthouse on the Square. Classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles on display; Chalk Fest contest, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, silent auction inside the courthouse, festival food and more. With live music by Soul Patrol, the Guitar George Trio, the Lugnuts, and Dave White and Link Chalon. Free admission. $5-$10 entry fee for the Chalk Fest contest; free for ages 6 and younger. $25-$30 to register a vehicle. For registration forms and more information, visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/arts-and-autos.
Noon — Roasted Green Chile Festival at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. With food sales featuring green chiles, chile-themed cocktails, green chiles roasted and sold by the pound, and music by the Raised Right Men and Nick & Bonnie Norris. Free admission.
CREATIVE THINKING
11 a.m. — “Succulents Are Plantastic," a free workshop on how to care for succulent plants, including a starter kit, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Presented by Gay Campbell of the Denton County Master Gardeners Association. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
OUTDOORS
9 a.m. — “Shinrin-yoku: Breathe the Forest" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Adults can learn about "forest bathing," the practice of gentle walks that support well-being, with a walk led by a ranger on the Lost Pines Trail. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
2 p.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes," a fun and informative talk with a ranger and a chance to meet a snake up close, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
MUSIC
KNTU-FM's 50th Birthday Party 6-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar with food from the Chestnut Tree. RSVP at kntu@unt.edu.
Local Yoakum 8-10 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
Yearner, Biscuit Head, Roar Shack, Suddenly, Bears! 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Jesse Marchant 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
Ting Tang Tina, Mother Tongues, Sub-Sahara, Delicate Boys 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Maestro Maya (EP release), Sunbuzzed, Def Rain, Rei Clone 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
Brave Little Howl, Dan O'Connell 9 p.m. at Harvest House.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 15
STAGE
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Steel Magnolias at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $25; $20 for seniors, $15 for students. Visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m.— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Nice Up Crew 4 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Elevaded, Darwn 7 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16
CREATIVE THINKING
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Town hall meeting with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, “The City Budget and Your Taxes: What’s In, What’s Out This Year," at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. With guest David Gaines, the city's finance director.
7 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," a presentation by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Olivia Gatwood & Special Guests 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
9 a.m. to 9 p.m. — Constitution Day events all day at TWU in the Blagg-Huey Library. Featuring a historical reenactment of American suffragist Alice Paul at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., a panel discussion at 1 p.m. and screenings of Iron Jawed Angels at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. For full schedule, visit twu.edu/women-politics-public-policy/constitution-day.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 to 5 p.m. — Hispanic Heritage Kids' Crafts for ages 5-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Fingerprint Science" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
MUSIC
HH Patio Jams with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
The Vibrators, Blood Letters, the Wee-Beasties, the Faps, Jules Vermin and the Rodents 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $15.
Stefan Karlsson Quartet 8-10 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18
CREATIVE THINKING
7 to 10 p.m. — SCRAP Denton Craft and Drink at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. With creative reuse crafting goodies and tools for guests to use. $5-$15 suggested donation. Register at scrapdenton.org.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Today is Pajama Story Time — kids can wear pajamas and bring a stuffed animal.
YOUTH & TEEN
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
MUSIC
Melissa Ratley 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Sol Kitchen 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
Luge, Flesh Narc, Reliant K2, Seres, DJ Megz 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
Josh T. Pearson 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FESTIVITIES & FUN
10 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 — Monarch Madness, Denton's first monarch butterfly festival, at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn about monarch butterflies and how to support them, and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Visit www.sustainabledenton.com.
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 — Celebration on the Square featuring the Beard for a Cause pageant, in conjunction with North Texas Giving Day, in downtown Denton. Learn about services or volunteering with nearly 70 local nonprofits. Family-friendly event also includes music, activities and the beard pageant. For more information, visit celebrationonthesquare.com. To sign up for the beard pageant, visit http://bit.ly/30bj7dF.
MARKETPLACE
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 — Robson Ranch Women's Club Holiday Market at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd. Free. Early holiday shopping with more than 50 vendors selling crafts and gifts. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center.
CREATIVE THINKING
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 19— Kitchen Sync: Open Mic for Poets at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Sign-up begins at 6:15 p.m. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
GARDENING
9:30 a.m. Sept. 20 — Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at Ben E. Keith Hospitality Room, 2801 N. I-35. Hunter Zmolik of Four Seasons Nursery will present "Fall Plantings." Refreshments from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a call to order and inspiration, then the program. All are welcome.
KID STUFF
3:30 p.m. Sept. 19 — “Air and Energy" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about air quality through interactive activities, and learn from Denton's conservation coordinator about how to conserve energy. For kids of all ages. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
8:30 p.m. Sept. 20 — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
9 a.m. to noon Sept. 28 — National Public Lands Day Volunteer Event at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Join rangers to help replace the park's volleyball court, pick up litter along the shoreline and clear out bushes by the fishing pier. Bring water ahd work gloves. Volunteers will have their park entry fees waived for the day. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19 — Air Quality 101 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn the basic atmospheric science of air quality, including major pollutants and how they react in our atmosphere. Presented by James Douglas, the city's conservation coordinator. Free. Register at www.sustainabledenton.com.
7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 — Denton Toastmasters Open House at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. All are invited to the public speaking club's annual open house, featuring a talk by Anna LeBaron, author of The Polygamist's Daughter, followed by a regular Toastmasters meeting including prepared and impromptu speeches and evaluations. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org or email Reneé Ruff at vppr.dentontoastmasters@gmail.com.