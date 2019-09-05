THURSDAY, SEPT. 5
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7:30 p.m. — Roxane Gay, author and cultural critic, in a reading and book signing at the UNT Coliseum, 601 North Texas Blvd. Part of the Rawlins Fine Arts Series. $20. Visit untuniontickets.com.
MUSIC
Thursday Night Music: Classical guitar music by Eliza Balmuth, Matthew Perez, Bryan Burns, Allen Simpson, Zhi Li, Noe Garcia Jacinto and Hector Alfonso Torres 7 p.m. at UNT on the Square. Free.
Texas Select Radio/Horny Toad Songwriters Contest with Richard Miles, Michael Henry, Jonathan Lewis, Tristan Burgenis 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Davy Mooney 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
UNT Jazz Faculty Showcase featuring Rob Parton 8-10 p.m. at Sweetwater.
“The Motown Throw Down" 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf, co-presented by Hoochies Seafood. With archival film footage and live music performances. $5-$7.
Fulcrum Prism 8 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 6
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
ART
6 to 8 p.m. — Reception for “Texas International Pop Festival: 50 Years Later — The Exhibit” at UNT on the Square 109 N. Elm St. Exhibit runs through Sept. 28. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
8:30 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight (preferably with a red lens). $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
MUSIC
Doug Burr 7 p.m. at Armadillo Ale Works.
King Turtle, Radio Wore, Peyote Peasants, Tea Leaves 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. Free.
Matt Grigsby & Alexandra Tayara 7:30-9:30 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe. Free.
“Uncomplicated" with Katina Butler & Friends 7:30 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $12.50-$15.
Scott Bucklin 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Holy Roller Baby, Jean Caffeine 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Garrett Owen, Jacob Furr, Wesley Geiger 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
Ample, Lost Cadets, Prismatics 9 p.m. at J&J's Pizza.
Mo Robson, Tanner Sparks 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 7
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 9 p.m. — Denton County Friends of the Family's Taste for a Cause, a fundraising "Un-Gala," at Chapel Creek Ranch, 3794 W. Ganzer Road. With music by the Raised Right Men and dancing, local bites, roaming entertainment, an auction and cocktails. $75; sponsorships available. Visit bit.ly/2zfUPUS.
FESTIVITIES & FUN
8 a.m. to noon — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. — Splish Splash Doggie Bash, a pool party for dogs benefiting the Denton Parks Foundation, at Civic Center Pool, 515 N. Bell Ave. $15 for one person and one dog per session; $5 for one person. All dogs must have proof of current vaccinations and a liability waiver. Visit http://bit.ly/2P7nN3R.
Noon to 7 p.m. — North Texas Wine & Brew Music Festival at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. An afternoon of sampling and entertainment with wineries, breweries, food trucks, musicians and more than 40 vendors. Admission is free and open to all ages. Tasting passes are $20-$55. Visit northtexaswinefestival.com. For passes, visit bit.ly/NorthTexasWine.
Noon to 10 p.m. — Summer Daze at Denton Plaza, 508 S. Elm St. Live music on an outdoor stage and inside Juice Lab, with 432 hz Ensemble, the Infamists, Rock N Roll Cannibals, Hen and the Cocks, Gas House Smitty, Mutha-Falcon, the Unmarked Graves, Blue GrassFire, the Bret Crow Show and more. Activities and vendors include free community yoga with Emily Isbell at noon, Coyote Music Studio's Musical Petting Zoo, artists and more. Donation station for the Denton Animal Support Foundation and items needed at the animal shelter.
CREATIVE THINKING
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. — SCRAP After Hours: DIY Zines at 420 S. Bell Ave. Learn how to make your own little magazine from materials at SCRAP in this workshop for adults. BYOB. $15. Register at scrapdenton.org.
YOUTH & TEEN
3 to 5 p.m. — Hip-Hop Songwriting Workshop for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Introductory course on the process and techniques for writing and recording a song. Teens can record a song and bring it home on a USB drive. Space is limited. Free tickets will be distributed at the reference desk starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
OUTDOORS
10 a.m. — Monarch Madness at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater and learn about monarch butterflies, and play a game to learn about monarchs' migration. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
2 p.m. — Reading With a Ranger at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet in the Nature Center to join a ranger for a nature-themed storybook and a craft activity. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
MUSIC
Ballista, Brave Days, Golden Week, Rainier 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5.
Bubba Hernandez y Los Magos del Fuego 8-10 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Bruce Bond 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
The Dark Divide, Acoustic Devil, Nokken the Grim, Never Cease 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
Acid Carousel, Juniper Douglas, Manifest Destiny's Child 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $8.
The Ends, Ulcers, Radio Wore, All There Is 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
Nervous Curtains, Mother Tongues, Big Heaven 9 p.m. at Harvest House. $3.
Strays (album release), Same Brain, Duell, more 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$10.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 8
FESTIVITIES & FUN
3 to 9 p.m. — Denton Zine & Art Party 2019 at Harvest House, 331 E. Hickory St. Multimedia exhibition celebrating all things DIY zines, art and music in North Texas. Visit www.facebook.com/dentonzineartparty.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour featuring Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1-2 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Denton Zine & Art Party with music by Victoria Spolia, Spider Enchii Police, Sybil & Demandite, and KUZU DJs Mechanical Breakdown, Tintinnabulation and One Hour Plateau, 3-9 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
OK Mayday, Life After Youth, Allegheny Drive, Sandovall, Wild Natives 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $10.
The Morose Society, Kill the World, Lorelei K 7 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$10.
Panther Ray, Adam & the Figurines, Global Octopus 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MONDAY, SEPT. 9
CREATIVE THINKING
Today — TWU's Community Music and Community Dance Center lessons start this week. Lessons for children, teens and adults. For more information and to register, visit twu.edu/music/community-music-center or communitydancecenter.org.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Denton Community Chorus, a volunteer, non-audition group, begins rehearsals for the 2019-20 season at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2550 Post Oak Drive in Corinth. Singers are needed. The chorus will begin working on music for the holiday concert on Dec. 14, which includes pop, traditional and classical pieces, Contact Tim McGaugh at malan9127@aol.com or 940-367-8881, or visit www.dentoncommunitychorus.org.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
3 to 6 p.m. — UNT International Year of Indigenous Languages keynote event, presenting Daryl Baldwin and Healing Sacred Voices, in Room 333 at the UNT Union. Healing Sacred Voices and the UNT Native American Student Association will discuss the strength in dialects, historical trauma, boarding schools and language rediscovery. Baldwin will tell the story of Myaamia language revitalization. Free. Visit indigenouslanguages.unt.edu.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT professor John Tait will present "Writing Short Stories for Publication." Tait will draw on his experiences as a short story writer, a literary journal editor and a fiction writing teacher to discuss today's changing publishing marketplace, as well as tools and practices to help short fiction writers. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Jason Charles Miller 7 p.m. at Harvest House.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 10
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Denton Community Job Fair at the Denton Civic Center, 321 E. McKinney St. Dozens of job providers will attend, looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. Resume assistance and printing and job fair tips will be available for job seekers. Visit denton-chamber.org/pages/dentonjobfair.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
YOUTH & TEEN
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
MUSIC
Armov Trio (Carlos Averhoff Jr., Raul Reyes, Chris Simms) 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Nominee, House&Home, Odd Folks, Never Friends 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
Tee Vee, Myatt, William Austin Clay 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
ST 37, Carl Finch Sound, Akkolyte, Saraza, DJ Ashley Tisdale 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
Dead Feathers, Smoky Mirror 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 11
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
YOUTH & TEEN
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
MUSIC
Jeffry Eckels & Friends 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
“Interdisciplinary Swap" with Sarah Ruth Alexander, Chris Flemmons, Leoncarlo, Juicy the Emissary 8:30 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$7.
Capture & Exploit, Zusammenbruch, Filth, Sobering, more 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FESTIVITIES & FUN
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 — 20th annual Arts & Autos Extravaganza presented by the Denton Main Street Association, in and around the Courthouse on the Square. Classic and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles on display; Chalk Fest contest, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, silent auction inside the courthouse, festival food and more. With live music by Soul Patrol, the Guitar George Trio, the Lugnuts, and Dave White and Link Chalon. Free admission. $5-$10 entry fee for the Chalk Fest contest; free for ages 6 and younger. $25-$30 to register a vehicle. For registration forms and more information, visit www.dentonmainstreet.org/arts-and-autos.
Noon Sept. 14 — Roasted Green Chile Festival at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. With food sales featuring green chiles, chile-themed cocktails, green chiles roasted and sold by the pound, and music by the Raised Right Men and Nick & Bonnie Norris. Free admission.
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 12 — Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop at Lake Dallas City Hall, 212 Main St. Free series of six weekly workshops. For people and their loved ones dealing with chronic health concerns such as: high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, chronic pain, chronic depression, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, HIV/AIDS and more. Must attend Session 1 or Session 2 to participate in any of the other four sessions. Visit www.nctcog.org/aging-services/older-adults/health-classes.
6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 — Town hall meeting with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, “The City Budget and Your Taxes: What’s In, What’s Out This Year," at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. With guest David Gaines, the city's finance director.
MARKETPLACE
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 — Robson Ranch Women's Club Holiday Market at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Blvd. Free. Early holiday shopping with more than 50 vendors selling crafts and gifts. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and the Monsignor King Outreach Center.
CREATIVE THINKING
7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 18 — SCRAP Denton Craft and Drink at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. With creative reuse crafting goodies and tools for guests to use. $5-$15 suggested donation. Register at scrapdenton.org.
GARDENING
9:30 a.m. Sept. 20 — Denton Council of Garden Clubs meets at Ben E. Keith Hospitality Room, 2801 N. I-35. Hunter Zmolik of Four Seasons Nursery will present "Fall Plantings." Refreshments from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by a call to order and inspiration, then the program. All are welcome.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
6 p.m. Sept. 12 — “Comanche History and Traditions," presented by Lance Tahmahkera, great-great-grandson of Chief Quanah Parker, in the Commissioners Courtroom at the Courthouse on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Free. Call 940-349-2850 or visit www.dentoncounty.com/chos.
7 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 30 — Denton Toastmasters Open House at Lake Forest Good Samaritan, 3901 Montecito Drive, in the activity center. All are invited to the public speaking club's annual open house, featuring a talk by Anna LeBaron, author of The Polygamist's Daughter, followed by a regular Toastmasters meeting including prepared and impromptu speeches and evaluations. Visit www.dentontoastmasters.org or email Reneé Ruff at vppr.dentontoastmasters@gmail.com.
MUSIC
The Fred Hamilton Group featuring Fred Sanders, James Driscoll and Ed Soph 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Dan's Silverleaf. $10.
Roky Erickson Life Celebration and Fundraiser 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Rubber Gloves. You're Gonna Miss Me (2007 documentary) screens at 7 p.m.; music at 9 p.m. Benefiting Denton County MHMR's residential crisis services.