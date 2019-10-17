THURSDAY, OCT. 17
EVENTS
9 to 11 a.m. — Serve Denton Center grand opening at 306 N. Loop 288. Event celebrates the addition of Health Services of North Texas, Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County and Denton Community Food Center. Make reservations by Monday by emailing development@servedenton.org or calling 940-735-3234. Visit www.servedenton.org.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Pumpkin Patch" stories, activities and fun at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Best for ages 5-9. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6 p.m. — “Seed Saving," an evening of seed-saving basics at the Sustainable Denton office, 1001 S. Mayhill Road. Led by Rachel Weaver of Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center.
6 p.m. — Grace Like Rain Gala at Marriott at Champions Circle, 3300 Championship Parkway in Fort Worth. Cocktail hour, dinner and a talk by keynote speaker Bob Goff, author of Love Does and founder of the Love Does organization, which finds ways to fight injustices against children. $75; $125 per couple. Visit http://glrtx.org/gala.
6 p.m. — Twilight Tunes presents Isaac Hoskins and the Glass Mountain Orchestra in a free concert at today's alternate location, East Side Denton, 117 W. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org.
6 to 9 p.m. — Howl-O-Ween at the Animal Shelter at the Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center, 3717 N. Elm St. First Howl-O-Ween includes a trunk-or-treat and doggie costume contest. Animals will be available for adoption. All ages. Free admission.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Kitchen Sync: Open Mic for Poets at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Sign-up begins at 6:15 p.m. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
7 p.m. — Thursday Night Music: Shades of Blue and Favian Mendea at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents Shakespeare's Macbeth in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
MUSIC
Jose Aponte's Latin Jazz Night with Latin Jazz NG, UNT Latin Jazz Lab students 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
Kill Vargas, Maple, the Dimaggios, Deadsun 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Harley Deville, Three Rose Charm, Mill 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $7.
Daniel Markham 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $7-$10.
Pearl Earl, the Schizophonics, Maestro Maya 9 p.m. at Harvest House. $2.
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
EVENTS
9 a.m. — Ann Stuart and Ray R. Poliakoff Celebration of Science at TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Daylong event includes featured speakers, a poster session with students, a speaker career session and more. Speakers include Karen Fleming, professor of biophysics at Johns Hopkins University; Kristine Garza, professor of biological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso; Cecilia Marzabadi, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Seton Hall University; and TWU alumna Rhiannon Gonzalez, GenTech Diagnostics lab manager and owner/operator of Metis Biomedical LLC. Free. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences/celebration-of-science.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — 19th annual Statewide Genealogy Lock-In at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2019lockin.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — Empty Bowls Luncheon 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 201 S. Locust St. For a $20 ticket, patrons can select a handmade or hand-painted pottery bowl and a meal of soup and bread. Proceeds benefit Our Daily Bread and the Denton Community Food Center. Visit http://bit.ly/3238WJO.
6:30 to 9 p.m. — Park After Dark at the Denton County Historical Park, 317 W. Mulberry St. Travel through the Bayless-Selby House Museum to hear accounts of witnesses, town gossips and volunteers who have experienced unusual instances inside the house. This year marks the 100th anniversary of S.A. Bayless' death. Tours every 15 minutes, plus fortunetellers, a photo booth, popcorn, slideshow and mood music composed by Joe Pinson. Free, but cash donations are accepted.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Many performances are sold out. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Scott Bucklin 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Oxx, Funeral Horse, Nequient, Akkolyte, Vaults of Zin 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $7-$10.
Free Mode, Raccoon Brothers, Trial Drug 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Springtime and the Changes, Keanu Leaves, Rei Clone 9 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Brave Combo 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$15.
Hen & the Cocks, the Revelry, In Spite of Madness, Sunny Disposition 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton ISD's College & Career Expo at the Advanced Technology Complex, 1504 Long Road. Visit www.dentonisd.org/ccexpo.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Lakeview Ranch Craft Fair at Lakeview Ranch Clubhouse, 700 Lakeview Blvd. Vendors sell holiday decor for fall, Halloween and Christmas, bakery items and more.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Halloween Carnival & Haunted House at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Halloween carnival for the whole family includes candy, bounce house and carnival games. Plus a costume contest at 11 a.m. Register for the costume contest when you arrive. Free.
10 a.m. — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show at Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd. in Fort Worth. Features the F-22 Raptor Demo team and the F-16 Viper Demo in the morning, followed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at noon. $30-$105. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2mTscu2.
10 a.m. — Corinth's Pumpkin Palooza at Corinth Community Park, 3800 Corinth Parkway. All-ages event includes pumpkin patch and photo ops, petting zoo, Classic Car Top 20, pumpkin painting and face painting, live music, and animals available for adoption from noon to 4 p.m. McGruff the Crime Dog and Sparky the Fire Dog will be available for photos from 2 to 6 p.m. Free admission.
10 a.m. to noon — Prairie Ecology at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn about North Texas' Grand Prairie and Blackland prairie, the interaction of soils, plants and animals, and the threats they face. Free. To register, visit https://conta.cc/30XvUkl. For more information, email clearcreek@cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
3 p.m. — Mushroom Workshop at Tree Folk Farm, 2570 White Rock Road, presented by Denton Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center and Sustainable Denton. Learn about fungi and how to grow mushrooms at home. Free. Register at https://conta.cc/2AUpiIS.
6 to 9 p.m. — The Purge Haunted House at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Enter at your own risk in this haunted house that taps some to survive, others to meet their demise. $3 per person for first time through, $2 for each return trip.
7 p.m. — Born 2 Be Therapeutic Equestrian Center's Barn Dance at Jim-a-Dee Ranch, 9316 Waide Road, west of Sanger. Fundraiser includes wine, beer, chili and s'mores. $10 for adults, $5 for those under 16. $15 at the door. For reservations, http://bit.ly/2IACxCB.
MUSIC
“Sweetwater's Oktoberfest" with Ron & the Finkelsteiners 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
UNT One O'clock Lab Band CD release listening party 7-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
DARWN, Belcurve, Krankey, Megan Storey 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $7.
Captain Moon & the Silver Spoons, Spacechild, Blue Midas 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Petty Theft 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Levi Cobb, Sarah Carrino, Tyler Curtis 9 p.m. at Harvest House.
"Bloom" 10 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
SUNDAY, OCT. 20
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Bell Fort Worth Alliance Air Show at Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd. in Fort Worth. Features the F-22 Raptor Demo team and the F-16 Viper Demo in the morning, followed by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels at noon. $30-$105. For tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2mTscu2.
5 to 7 p.m.— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Shooting Tsars, Calculated Chaos, Open Heads, Phorids 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
John-Allison "A.W." Weiss, Danielle Grubb, Fishboy 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $8.
MONDAY, OCT. 21
EVENTS
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 to 8:45 p.m. — “Ethical Hacking and Cybersecurity," a presentation by PWN School founder Philip Wylie, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring your laptop and join the monthly session. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, OCT. 22
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 p.m. — Halloween Crafts for Kids ages 5-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Wire Weaving 101 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn how to craft wire into jewelry, and make a dream catcher. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Basically Basie Big Band 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
Ginny Mac 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Minihorse, Audiobaton 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5-$7.
New Science Projects, Zunis, Dear Darren 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$7.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 23
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
MUSIC
Wednesday Night Jazz with Jeffry Eckels 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Caracara, Mimisiku, Genius Christ 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $6.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
GARDENING
7 p.m. Oct. 24 — “Bluebonnets Are Legumes and Legumes Are Special," a presentation by microbiologists Catalina Pislariu and Rebecca Dickstein, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Learn about the professors' research on legumes and symbiotic nitrogen-fixing bacteria, which extract nitrogen that legumes convert into protein and other important molecules. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.