THURSDAY, OCT. 10
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 8 p.m. — Denton Fire Department Open House at Fire Station No. 3, 1204 McCormick St. Family-friendly night of fire safety includes station tours and fire prevention tips from firefighters.
6 to 8 p.m. — Texas Department of Transportation public meeting on improvements to FM1173 between FM156 and Interstate 35, at Krum High School, 700 Bobcat Blvd. in Krum.
FESTIVITIES & FUN
6 p.m. — Twilight Tunes presents Fingerprints in a free concert on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St. Visit www.dentonmainstreet.org.
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
6:30 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Crafted at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Egan Street Designs will teach you how to create a plush monster, and Armadillo Ale Works serves craft beer. Free. Visit dentonarts.com.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Bats!" at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about this unique pollinator through stories and activities. For all ages. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — “Exploring the Portal to Texas History," a presentation by Ana Krahmer, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Part of the Denton County Genealogical Society's monthly meeting. Free, and visitors are welcome. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Thursday Night Music: Frank Heidlberger and Friends, and the Texas Center for Performing Arts Health Ensemble 7 p.m. at UNT on the Square. Free.
Brad Leali Quintet (featuring Philip Dizack, Quincy Davis, Eric Hitt and Paul Lees) 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater; Student Jam, 9:30-11 p.m.
Latin Night with EseVatoEdgar, DJ Cash 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
Davy Mooney 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Helium Queens, Ectotron & Punktronica, Caleb De Casper 9 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $6.
Hamell on Trial 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
FRIDAY, OCT. 11
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 8 p.m. — Denton Fire Department Open House at Fire Station No. 2, 2209 E. McKinney St. Family-friendly night of fire safety includes station tours and fire prevention tips from firefighters.
FESTIVITIES & FUN
6 to 8 p.m. — Halloween Harvest at Denia Recreation Center, 1001 Parvin St. Carnival games, candy, bounce house, $1 rock climbing, costume contest and a hay ride. After the Halloween Harvest, watch the original Ghostbusters in the park. Register for the costume contest at 7 p.m. at the door. Free admission. Call 940-349-7275.
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Stories, songs and puppets for children ages 1-5 and their caregivers.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — Crafting Creations for kids and teens at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. An assortment of crafting materials will be available for your use. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Build It With Bricks at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ages 5 and older can build with the library's Legos. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
1 to 3 p.m. — Opening reception for “Words and Pictures," an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by UNT regents professor emeritus Vernon Fisher, in the UNT Art Gallery, 1201 W. Mulberry St. Visit gallery.unt.edu.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — UNT Baroque Orchestra and Collegium Singers in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
Of Antigua, Jonny Couch, Venus Twins, Bosco Mujo, the Fibs 7 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Bay Faction, Mons Vi, Never Friends, Day 4, Danny Goo, Record Setter 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $15.
Daniel Sampley 7:30 p.m. at Horny Toad.
Cordovas, Cody Culberson, Richard Gilbert 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
Scott Bucklin 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Smoove Funk 9 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Cameron Hobbs, Andrew Sevener 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$15.
SATURDAY, OCT. 12
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
8 a.m. to noon — Robson Ranch Community Garage Sale at the Robson Ranch Clubhouse parking lot, 9428 Ed Robson Circle. Proceeds go to support two Denton ISD schools adopted by the Robson Ranch After Schoolers Club. Rain date is Oct. 19.
2 to 4 p.m. — Denton Fire Department Open House at Central Fire Station, 332 E. Hickory St. Family-friendly night of fire safety includes station tours and fire prevention tips from firefighters.
5:30 p.m. — St. John Paul II University Parish opens its new church and pastoral center, 909 McCormick St. After each Mass this weekend, there will be a reception where you can learn more about the parish and the new building. Visit www.jp2denton.org.
FESTIVITIES & FUN
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Bonnie and Clyde Days on the Pilot Point square. Family-friendly festival includes bank robbery scene reenactments at noon and 3 p.m., soapbox challenge at 12:30 p.m., live entertainment, classic car show, historical exhibits and demonstrations, crafts and food vendors, and a free Kids Zone. Evening concert with Jarrod Morris and Tyler Rogers starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Visit bonnieandclydedays.org.
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Denton Independent Motorcycle Show at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Pop-up art exhibition and motorcycle show. Free. Visit dentonmotorcycleshow.com.
Noon to 9 p.m. — Industrial Street Pop Festival, aka "Geezerpalooza" on Industrial Street between Hickory and Mulberry streets. Bands perform the music of Santana, Janis Joplin, the Allman Brothers, Sam & Dave, Freddie King, B.B. King, and Sly and the Family Stone. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Free admission. Donations benefit Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center.
CREATIVE THINKING
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoons at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
3 to 5 p.m. — “Introduction to Polish Genealogy Resources" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
KID STUFF
9 a.m. to noon — Denton ISD Pre-K Playdate in the gym at Myers Middle School, 131 Garza Road in Shady Shores. Free event for children up to age 6 and their caregivers includes tips on how to turn household objects into educational toys, and educators discussing activities and child development.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
YOUTH & TEEN
2 to 4 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
2 p.m. — Curator Tracee Robertson leads a tour of “Words and Pictures," an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by UNT regents professor emeritus Vernon Fisher, in the UNT Art Gallery, 1201 W. Mulberry St. Visit gallery.unt.edu.
MUSIC
Plus Fest Math Rock Festival at Backyard on Bell with the Speed of Sound in Seawater, Via Luna, the Silhouette of Nude, Mimisiku, Challenger Deep, Trying Science, Velocirapture, Portal Frame, Cliffdiver, Nautilus, Sakura Charm. $20-$40.
Polly & the Pumpkineers, Miss Polly & Her Tiny Big Band 1-3 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Ska by SkaWest presents Pizza MaSKArade with Madaline, the Holophonics, the Big News, Younger Than Neil, Flip & the Combined Effort, Garbage FIghters, Shooting Tsars, How's My Driving and a costume contest, 5 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $12-$15.
Derek Webb 7-10 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $20.
TC Superstar, Skirts, William Austin Clay, Piriform Clone 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Joe Tucker 7:30 p.m. at Horny Toad. Free.
“Get the Funk Down" with Breeze-o-matic, Kind Beats, Sum Bloke 9 p.m. at Harvest House.
Kalo 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$8.
Bubba Harper Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
SUNDAY, OCT. 13
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. — St. John Paul II University Parish opens its new church and pastoral center, 909 McCormick St. After each Mass this weekend, there will be a reception where you can learn more about the parish and the new building. Visit www.jp2denton.org.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Plus Fest Math Rock Festival at Backyard on Bell with the Most, Granite Hands, Le Grand, Halfsleep, California Cousins, I Met a Yeti, Dezorah, Abelia, SeaFire, Animal Island, the Boston Project, Ladybug. $20-$40.
Pagan Pop-Up, Volume 2, with music by the High Moons, Lorelei K, Hextape, Catalina Querida, Poppy Xander and more noon-8 p.m. at Armadillo Ale Works.
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour featuring Cassandra Berry & Mark Graham 1 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Harlan, Super Low, Glenda 8 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Acid Carousel, Thyroids, Cold Piss, BoscoMujo 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MONDAY, OCT. 14
HEALTH
7 to 8 p.m. — “Exploring Tai Chi," a three-part class through Wednesday at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Benjamin McCrary takes beginners through the basic movements of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose clothing. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT faculty member Patrice Lyke presents "Shivery Souls, Fit for the Season," a discussion of "The Lost Ghost" by Mary Wilkins Freeman and "All Souls" by Edith Wharton. Free. For optional readings, visit tinyurl.com/y24wefhh.
MUSIC
Stephen Chopek, Edgar Derby 7:30 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
TUESDAY, OCT. 15
CREATIVE THINKING
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Metal Stamping for Beginners" at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn the skills and methods needed to stamp metal in jewelry making. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 p.m. — “Facts About Bats," a presentation by Texas State Park Ranger Rick Torres for ages 5-10, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Beyond Slime" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
HEALTH
7 to 8 p.m. — “Exploring Tai Chi," a three-part class through Wednesday at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Benjamin McCrary takes beginners through the basic movements of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose clothing. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — “Conjunto Blues: A Hispanic Heritage Month Program" at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. San Antonio-based poet, musician and actor Nicolás Valdez presents an interdisciplinary theatrical performance exploring the social and historical conditions that led to the development of conjunto music as an expression of cultural resistance and liberation. $5; free for TWU faculty, staff and students. Visit apps.twu.edu/calendar.
MUSIC
A Taste of Herb 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
YOUTH & TEEN
4 p.m. — “Astronaut Food" for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
HEALTH
7 to 8 p.m. — “Exploring Tai Chi," a three-part class through Wednesday at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Benjamin McCrary takes beginners through the basic movements of tai chi. Wear comfortable, loose clothing. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents Shakespeare's Macbeth in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $10 for adults; $5 for students and seniors. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
SCREEN
7 p.m. — Screening of the film Phoenix, Oregon at TWU’s Margo Jones Performance Hall, on the first floor of the Music Building, at Oakland Street and Pioneer Circle. Q&A with actor Jesse Borrego (Dexter, Fear of the Walking Dead) follows the screening. $5. Visit phoenixoregonmovie.com.
MUSIC
6:30 p.m. — UNT College of Music Concerto Competition Finals in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — “Songs of Alan Smith," a faculty and student recital coordinated by Elvia Puccinelli, in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
Shormey, Sports Coach, WAC, reynoldsflow 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $8.
Sol Kitchen 8:30 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Dome Dwellers, Grim Streaker 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$8.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 17 — Serve Denton Center grand opening at 306 N. Loop 288. Event celebrates the addition of Health Services of North Texas, Children's Advocacy Center for Denton County and Denton Community Food Center. Make reservations by Monday by emailing development@servedenton.org or calling 940-735-3234. Visit www.servedenton.org.
9 a.m. Oct. 18 — Ann Stuart and Ray R. Poliakoff Celebration of Science at TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Daylong event includes featured speakers, a poster session with students, a speaker career session and more. Speakers include Karen Fleming, professor of biophysics at Johns Hopkins University; Kristine Garza, professor of biological sciences at the University of Texas at El Paso; Cecilia Marzabadi, professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Seton Hall University; and TWU alumna Rhiannon Gonzalez, GenTech Diagnostics lab manager and owner/operator of Metis Biomedical LLC. Free. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences/celebration-of-science.
6 p.m. Oct. 17 — Grace Like Rain Gala at Marriott at Champions Circle, 3300 Championship Parkway in Fort Worth. Cocktail hour, dinner and a talk by keynote speaker Bob Goff, author of Love Does and founder of the Love Does organization, which finds ways to fight injustices against children. $75; $125 per couple. Sponsorships available. Visit http://glrtx.org/gala.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 19 — Denton ISD's College & Career Expo at the Advanced Technology Complex, 1504 Long Road. Visit www.dentonisd.org/ccexpo.
GARDENING
6 p.m. Oct. 17 — “Seed Saving," an evening of seed-saving basics at the Sustainable Denton office, 1001 S. Mayhill Road. Led by Rachel Weaver of Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center.
10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19 — Prairie Ecology at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn about North Texas' Grand Prairie and Blackland prairie, the interaction of soils, plants and animals, and the threats they face. Free. To register, visit https://conta.cc/30XvUkl. For more information, email clearcreek@cityofdenton.com.
3 p.m. Oct. 19 — Mushroom Workshop at Tree Folk Farm, 2570 White Rock Road, presented by Denton Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center and Sustainable Denton. Learn about fungi and how to grow mushrooms at home. Free. Register at https://conta.cc/2AUpiIS.
7 p.m. Oct. 24 — “Bluebonnets Are Legumes and Legumes Are Special," a presentation by microbiologists Catalina Pislariu and Rebecca Dickstein, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Learn about the professors' research on legumes and symbiotic nitrogen-fixing bacteria, which extract nitrogen that legumes convert into protein and other important molecules. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
STAGE
Oct. 18-20 and Oct. 24-27 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Newsies at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 24-26, and 2 p.m. Oct. 20 and 27. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.