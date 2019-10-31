THURSDAY, OCT. 31
MARKETPLACE
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — 2019 Denton Planner's Zone at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Expo features event planners, vendors, facilities and other businesses to help people plan large events and weddings. Free; registration is not required, but register in advance at denton-chamber.org to have a badge ready at check-in.
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 10 a.m.
11 a.m. — Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
3:30 p.m. — “Monster Madness" for ages 5-8 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Gear up for Halloween by creating spooky monster bookmarks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
Consider the Source, Mother Tongues, Maestro Maya 7 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $12.
Shaun Outen Live on Texas Select Radio 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Francis Vidil 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Haunted Mansion 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
FRIDAY, NOV. 1
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Friday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. To register, visit https://form.jotform.com/73395643009157.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
7 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2 p.m. — “Graphic Novels and Social Justice" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. UNT English professor Joanna Davis-McElligatt discusses the history of tackling social justice issues in comics. Recommended reading: The Strange by Jérôme Ruillier. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Opening reception for “Draft Motors," work by UNT master's drawing and painting students, at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Exhibit runs through Dec. 7. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
STAGE
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
9 p.m. — Salty Lady Burlesque presents “The Dark Side of Oz" at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. $10. Visit saltyladyburlesque.com.
MUSIC
Mike Mains & the Branches, Drive Thru Society, Ravenhill 7 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10.
Song Swap with Matt Grigsby, John Earle Mainord 7:30 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Puddin Taine, Black Hole Bears, Noise Quota, Memoretic 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
Marion Powers 8:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Four Stroke Baron, Stellar Circuits, All That Is Flesh, the Great Hanging, Without Sacrifice, Perceived 8:30 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10-$14.
Of Antigua, Court Hoang, Kind Beats 9 p.m. at Harvest House. $3 suggested donation for Disability Inclusion Society.
Raised Right Men 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Sandy Ewen, Locations, Twino, Rick Eye vs. Ernesto Montiel 10 p.m. at Rubber Gloves (small room). $5.
SATURDAY, NOV. 2
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
9 a.m. to noon — Alzheimer's Association Denton County's Doggies Go Purple Rally at Good Samaritan Denton Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive. People and four-legged friends can walk to find the white flower signifying the first survivor of Alzheimer's disease. With dog races, a pet costume contest, scavenger hunt, goody bags and more. Dogs must have current vaccinations and be registered with the city. Free to attend; register at www.eventbrite.com.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Pioneer Research at the Mall, with TWU faculty and students presenting their research projects to the public in the food court at Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. Research topics include chemotherapy drugs, health impacts of microaggressions on minority populations, diversity in children’s literature, financial literacy in middle school math classes, and the effectiveness of service learning through community partnerships. Free. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Friends of the Denton Public Libraries Big Book Sale at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Admission is $1, or free for members of Friends of the Denton Public Libraries; members can get in early at 9:15 a.m. Most items cost 50 cents to $1. Visit www.facebook.com/DentonLibraryFriends.
1 to 5 p.m. — DFW Archives Bazaar at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Join archivists, curators, librarians and history professionals as they share their knowledge and help preserve your history. Learn how to preserve family treasures, interview family members about their own history, digitize family memories and more. Free. Visit www.dfwarchivesbazaar.com.
FESTIVITIES & FUN
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Heritage Festival at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Learn more about the plants, animals and history of the area. Event includes a tree workshop at 8 a.m., Arbor Day Story Time at 10:30 a.m. and a presentation by Blackland Prairie Raptor Rescue at 11:30 a.m. Free. Visit sustainabledenton.com.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — 10th annual Handmade Harvest, featuring more than 50 local makers, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Event also includes live screen-printing, food trucks and cocktails. $2.50 in advance at dimehandmadeharvest.com, or $5 at the door; free for under 18.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
3 p.m. — Sugar Skull Decorating for ages 10-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about Día de Los Muertos and decorate sugar skulls. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Nel Dornan Byrd's annual studio tour at 3800 Elm Bottom Circle in Aubrey. See old and new watercolor paintings. Artists are welcome to bring supplies to paint at Byrd's home patio or property. Free.
Denton Gallery presents Artist Jamboree 3 p.m. at Harvest House, with music at 9 p.m. by Platos Theory, Matt Grigsby, Kinsley. Free.
STAGE
7 p.m. — Denton High School Performing Arts presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels at 1007 Fulton St. $7-$10. Visit dentontheatre.wixsite.com/5358. For tickets, visit squareup.com/store/denton-theatre.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
8:30 p.m. — Rock Lottery 18, with performances by five bands formed that same day, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Proceeds benefit KUZU-FM. Admission is $15; or $20 for admission to the 9:30 a.m. selection ceremony, breakfast and evening program. Visit www.rocklottery.com.
Star Shine Fest with Ringo Deathstarr, Blushing, Rei Clone, Trauma Ray, Astragal, Daze, Angel Aura, Mr. Breakfast, Beauty Parlor and Flowerbed 4 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $7-$10.
Spiderweb Salon presents “Spiderdead" 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10 or pay what you can, benefiting Spiderweb and DMAC's You Are Here.
Born Snapped, Arbys, Jack Onion, Pozole, Computer Dating 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. Free.
Black Joe Lewis & the Honeybears, RF Shannon 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $20-$25.
Judy Chamberlain 8:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Greg Andrada Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
SUNDAY, NOV. 3
FAITH
10:50 a.m. — First Christian Church celebrates All Saints Sunday with worship and New Orleans jazz featuring local musicians. 1203 N. Fulton St. Call 940-566-4990.
ART
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Nel Dornan Byrd's annual studio tour at 3800 Elm Bottom Circle in Aubrey. See old and new watercolor paintings. Artists are welcome to bring supplies to paint at Byrd's home patio or property. Free.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
STAGE
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents Wait Until Dark by Frederick Knott at the Black Box Theatre inside Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S. I-35E. $15. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
3 p.m. — UNT Opera presents Mozart's Don Giovanni in Lyric Theatre at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $11-$35. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
MUSIC
The BoomBachs 5 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
BST, Monte Espina, Blendways 7 p.m. at Backyard on Bell.
Doomfall, Big Hand Big Knife, Heavy Baby Sea Slugs 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Daniel Donato, Lauren Christner 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
MONDAY, NOV. 4
CREATIVE THINKING
6 to 7:30 p.m. — Chess Night at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For players ages 7 and older at all skill levels. Free; refreshments will be served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Learn how to solder at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free, but registration is required. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Boy Scouts, Holly & the Mystery Lights, Mousetrap 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, NOV. 5
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Shop and Swap at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For every article of clothing you bring to exchange, you can take one home. Selection depends on donations, and any leftovers will be donated to Denton County Friends of the Family. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
5:15 p.m. — “Guide to Starting a Mobile Food Business" with Amber Fletcher, head of marketing for Fletcher's Original State Fair Corny Dogs, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn about running a mobile food business, including costs, legal considerations, permits, insurance and more, taste a Fletcher's funnel cake and tour a mobile trailer. Enjoy light snacks and meet other women business owners. Free, but advance registration is required. Visit http://bit.ly/36jd3nB.
COMEDY
The Brave Boys Podcast Live featuring Robbie Janney 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — UNT University Singers in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
Summer Wars, Calling All Captains, New Heroes, Brave Days, Worst Case Scenario 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $10-$12.
N'Awlins Gumbo Kings 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $10.
Nappy Roots 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $20-$25.
Wolf Eyes, Curse, Filth, Flesh Narc 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10-$12.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 6
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
5 to 6:30 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
ART
6:45 to 9 p.m. — Frisco artist Sudeep Kumar presents information on sketching, including a demonstration and hands-on activity, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Kumar's talk will include information about the Urban Sketchers global community and the local chapter. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — UNT Concert Band and University Band in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — Classical guitarist Jérôme Mouffe in concert in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
Sol Kitchen 8 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Camp Howard, Skirts, Crisman 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Andrew Synowiec, trioKAIT 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$10.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 — Beaujolais and More, a wine, beer and food tasting fundraiser benefiting the Campus Theatre, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $30 in advance; $35 at the door. For tickets, visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
GARDENING
6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 7 — Herbs workshop, presented by Sustainable Denton, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Denton County Master Gardeners will teach participants how to successfully start and grow herbs. Free. Visit www.sustainabledenton.com.
10 a.m. Nov. 9 — Hugelkultur workshop at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Denton County Master Gardener Brigid Corbett leads a class on the basics of hugelkultur gardening, which uses raised beds with a woody core. Bring gloves for the workshop's hands-on portion. Free; register at https://conta.cc/3356bIk.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
6 p.m. Nov. 8 — Night Geocaching at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Bring a flashlight and become a nocturnal treasure hunter while learning about creatures. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 — Writing workshop and discussion with Emmy Pérez, 2020 Texas poet laureate, at 2:30 p.m. in TWU's Administration and Conference Tower Building, in Room 301; followed by a poetry reading and Q&A at 7 p.m. Free. Contact Ashley Bender at abender@twu.edu or 940-898-2324.
Noon Nov. 21 — Chuck Marohn Jr., founder and president of Strong Towns, speaks at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Marohn is the author of Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity. Free. Register at www.strongtowns.org.
STAGE
Nov. 7-10 — UNT presents Nathan the Wise by Paul D'Andrea, after G.E. Lessing, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9 and 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
Nov. 8-17 — Denton Community Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet, a lightly modernized version directed by Bonnie McCormick and Betty Kay Seibt, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 14-16, and 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and Nov. 17. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
Nov. 8-17 — Curbside Players presents The Old Man and the Moon in the NCTC Black Box, 318 E. Hickory St. $10-$12. Visit curbsideplayers.com.
MUSIC
2 p.m. Nov. 7 — Classical guitarist Jérôme Mouffe presents a master class in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.