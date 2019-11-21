THURSDAY, NOV. 21
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
Noon — Chuck Marohn Jr., founder and president of Strong Towns, speaks at Stoke Denton, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Marohn is the author of Strong Towns: A Bottom-Up Revolution to Rebuild American Prosperity. Free. Register at www.strongtowns.org.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Beaujolais and More, a wine, beer and food tasting fundraiser benefiting the Campus Theatre, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. $35 at the door. For tickets, visit dentoncommunitytheatre.com or call 940-382-1915.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — "The Language of God: Frances Collins, Science and Faith" presented by UNT professor Reid Ferring, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free lecture provides a "sneak peek" of the types of courses offered through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNT. For more information about OLLI at UNT, email olli@unt.edu or call 940-369-7293.
8 p.m. — UNT Visiting Writers Series presents Ada Limón in a reading and book signing at Sage Hall, 1167 Union Circle, in Room 116. Limón is the author of five books of poetry, including The Carrying, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award for Poetry. Free. Visit english.unt.edu/creative-writing/visiting-writers-series.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
QuB'd featuring Brad Leali and Quincy Davis 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Shaun Outen Live on Texas Select Radio 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Matt O'Ree Band 8 p.m. at Harvest House.
Jesse Dayton, Kevin Galloway 8:30 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $15.
Meinschaft, Felt & Fur, Emotional Indulgence, Rick Eyes vs. Ernesto MOntiel 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
FRIDAY, NOV. 22
EVENTS
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Genealogy Meetup at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
10 a.m. — Preschool Dance Party at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free.
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
8 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
Michael Francis Henry 7:30 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Potpurri Duel Stage Festival Vol. 1 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Electrik Ants, Famous Exchange 9 p.m. at Harvest House.
Captain Moon, Doll Toy, Pocket Dog 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Patrice Pike, Sutton 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$15.
SATURDAY, NOV. 23
EVENTS
9 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis' 37th annual Turkey Roll Bicycle Rally, starting at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2255 N. Bonnie Brae St. Five routes — 8, 29, 39, 52 and 68 miles — through scenic parts of Denton and Cooke counties. $40, includes T-shirt, event bag and Celebration Station. Race-day registration starts at 7 a.m. Visit www.dentonturkeyroll.com.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Denton Community Market at the Denton County Historical Park, on Mulberry Street near Carroll Boulevard. With local farmers, artisans and food vendors, music and children's activities. Visit www.dentoncommunitymarket.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Weatherization workshop at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Join Sustainable Denton and learn how to reduce electric bills and qualify for a GreenSense Rebate. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 p.m. and 8 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Pay-what-you-can option at today's 2 p.m. performance. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
8 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
Mato Nanji and Indigenous 4 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Keep Denton Warm Onesie Dance Party with Miss Mino, Ursa Minor 6 p.m. at Harvest House. For admission, bring a donation of winter wear for the homeless.
Whiskey Bandits 7:30 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Lisapalooza 6 with Agents of Kaos, Matthew Johnson, the Dentones, Two Rivers Revival 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $15, or $50 for a VIP package for two, benefiting the Denton High School Family Assistance Foundation.
Rob Parton 8:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Mugzu, Hand of Onan, El Camaro 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5, benefiting Denton Music & Arts Collaborative's health insurance program.
Joe Gorgeous, Welcome Center, The Last Great American Rock Band 10 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
SUNDAY, NOV. 24
EVENTS
2 p.m. — UNT New Choreographers Concert: “Shifting Dimensions" in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. A showcase of original dance works created by advanced choreography students. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
2 p.m. — TWU Theatre Program presents The Architecture of Loss: A Devised Performance in the Redbud Theater Complex, on the north side of TWU’s Hubbard Hall, 1401 Oakland St. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at Congregation Kol Ami, 1887 Timber Creek Road in Flower Mound. Topic of discussion is the role of religion in community relationships. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour with Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1 p.m. at Sweetwater.
HXXS, Trauma Ray, Mill 8 p.m. at Backyard on Bell. $5.
MONDAY, NOV. 25
MUSIC
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, NOV. 26
EVENTS
11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — WordPress Meetup led by WordPress consultant Kay Kinser, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
4 to 5 p.m. — Brick Build Challenge at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Kids ages 7-10 can build with the library's Legos. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Accounting and Cashflow: Know Your Numbers" with TWU lecturer Lynn Irving, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Learn about forming a business entity, benefits and drawbacks, and avoiding potential legal problems. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
7 to 8 p.m. — English Language Conversation, a casual space to practice speaking English, ask questions and learn about American culture, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
Jose Aponte's Latin Jazz Night with David Pierce, El Nuevo Mi Son 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Ginny Mac 8 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 27
EVENTS
6:30 a.m. — Denton Breakfast Kiwanis Club meets at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. Call 940-453-2688 or 940-206-5177, or visit www.dentonbreakfastkiwanis.org.
11 a.m. — Thanksgiving Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
1 p.m. — Free movie screening: Secret Life of Pets 2 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Rated PG. Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult.
A Taste of Herb 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Clancy/MacMillan Quintet 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
TALKS & THOUGHTS
6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 — “The New Tree Ordinance: How It Works," a town hall with Denton City Council member Paul Meltzer, at City Hall, 215 E. McKinney St. Learn Denton plans to preserve and even expand tree canopy under the new ordinance with guest speaker Richard Cannone, deputy director of development services, and Haywood Morgan, Denton’s urban forester.
5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 — “Business Entities: How Do They Work and Do You Need One?" with Christopher B. Henry of Minor & Jester PC, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 — “Types of Insurance You as a Small Business Owner Should Consider" with Jeff King of Ramey King Insurance, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
5:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 — “Building Your Business Battlecry: A Powerful Brand Story That Actually Works" with Heather Steele of Blue Steele Solutions, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.