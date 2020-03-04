THURSDAY, MARCH 5
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
11 a.m. — Sensory Story Time for children with special needs at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For ages 3-7. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
12:30 to 3 p.m. — Aging America: Coping With Loss, Dying and Death Later in Life, a free presentation, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. The Denton Area Partnership for End-of-Life Care hosts the 26th annual Living With Grief program. In-depth discussion on innovative programs and new approaches to support older adults. Continuing education units available for $21 through HFA. Light snacks and refreshments will be provided; feel free to bring a lunch. Email dapec@aol.com or info@dapec.org, or visit www.dapec.org or www.facebook.com/dapec.org.
3:30 p.m. — Art Explorers: Frida Kahlo for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about Kahlo and create a self-portrait. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
7 p.m. — “The Power of Books: Inspiring Hope and Fighting for Social Justice" features Angie Thomas, author of The Hate U Give, and Rose Brock, editor of Hope Nation: YA Authors Share Personal Moments of Inspiration, in TWU's fifth annual Jamison Lecture in the new Hubbard Hall Student Union auditorium. Free and open to the public. A book giveaway, book signing and Q&A session will follow the panel discussion. Visit twu.edu/jamison.
MUSIC
Quincy Davis Group 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Gunner Fore and the Interstate, Matt Grigsby 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8.
Modal Zork, Candy, Cig Oasis 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
House of Tinnitus presents Bonemagic, Skin, B.S. Wright, Filth 9 pm. at Rubber Gloves.
FRIDAY, MARCH 6
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
6:30 p.m. — She-Rock, Friends With Benefits' two-day International Women’s Day celebration, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $10 for single-day tickets, $15 for two-day passes. Visit http://bit.ly/2POMXSL.
7 p.m. — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
MUSIC
Oqvist Drums Spring Fest with the Butts, Hen and the Cocks, Nonstarter, Big Useless Brain, Hostile Anxiety 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Bill Kirchen Trio 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$15.
SATURDAY, MARCH 7
EVENTS
9 a.m. to noon — Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch Shoe Drive, with drive-thru drop-off in the parking lot of the Robson Ranch Clubhouse, 9428 Ed Robson Circle. Donate gently worn, used and new shoes to be distributed to micro-enterprises in developing countries through Funds2Orgs.
10 a.m. — “Ssslitherin' Snakes" presentation at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 4 p.m. — Trivia Afternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Adults can test their knowledge in six rounds of eight questions. Free snacks and drinks. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 p.m. — She-Rock, Friends With Benefits' two-day International Women’s Day celebration, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. $10 for single-day tickets, $15 for two-day passes. Visit http://bit.ly/2POMXSL.
MUSIC
Retrophonics 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$10.
Burnett, Grey Star Ghost, Tristan Thorndyke 7:30 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
Daniel Markham, Danny Diamonds, Delmore Pilcrow 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$10.
SUNDAY, MARCH 8
EVENTS
3 p.m. — “Come From Away: The True Story," with retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass and husband Tom Stawicki, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In conjunction with the Dallas tour of the award-winning Broadway musical. Part of Denton Community Theatre's Gold Series. Free, but reservations are required. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour with Cassandra Berry & Mark Graham 1 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Playboy Manbaby, Dome Dwellers, Modern Modem 6 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
Jonathan Jeter, 40 Acre Mule, Ben McCracken 7 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$10.
MONDAY, MARCH 9
EVENTS
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
11 a.m. — “The Chairy Orchard," a presentation by Judy Smith, founder of the Chairy Orchard and Rose Costumes, at the Sanger Public Library, 501 Bolivar St. Part of the Great Conversations speaker series, presented with the Denton Toastmasters Club and the Lewisville Chamber of Commerce Speakers Bureau. Visit sangerlibrary.org.
5:30 p.m. — Musical Story Time at Juice Lab, 508 S. Elm St., Suite 104. Tonya Blum of Coyote Music Studio sings songs in storybook format while kids play with small instruments.
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Wildlife Detectives at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater and join a park ranger for a half-mile hike to look for critter clues. Then at 1 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for “Skins ’n’ Skulls," a wildlife show-and-tell. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
4 p.m. — “The Buzz About Bees" for ages 5-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Beekeeper Michelle Boerst will teach kids about bees and bring an observation hive. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 8 p.m. — Homework Buddies, free tutoring by high school volunteers for students in grades K-12, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For more information or to volunteer, visit http://bit.ly/dplteens.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
MUSIC
Shelley Carrol Quartet 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
EVENTS
Through Friday — Spring Break Make ’n' Take at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. All ages can make a craft — a different project each day of the week — while supplies last.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
FESTIVITIES & FUN
March 12-15 — 35th annual Texas Storytelling Festival: Texas Live With 35, featuring 35 Tejas tellers at the Denton Civic Center. Storytelling concerts, music, liars' contest and workshops. Free events include Ghost Stories Concert, 7:30 p.m. March 12; Spring Break Concert with elementary-age kids, 10:45 a.m. March 13; Story Slam, 1:15 p.m. March 13; family concert and kids' activities, 10 a.m.-1:15 p.m. March 14; fringe concerts, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. March 14; and Sacred Tales and tai chi, 9:30-11:15 a.m. March 15. For registration and ticket prices, visit tejasstorytelling.com or call 940-380-9320.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21 — Our Father’s Charity Auto Show, supporting We Got Your Six, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd. With family fun and vendors. Free admission. Backup date is April 4. Visit ofcharityautoshow.com. For more information about We Got Your Six, a nonprofit that helps homeless veterans, visit wgy6.org.
March 25-29 — Thin Line, a free documentary film, music and photography festival. Register at https://thinline.us for free admission; supporter package available for $29, VIP for $99.
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
9 to 1 p.m. March 21 — Keep Denton Beautiful hosts the Great American Cleanup in Denton. Yearly event dispatches volunteers all over the city to collect trash. Register through March 10 at www.kdb.org. Volunteer appreciation party follows from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Civic Center, includes a free lunch, music, activity booths, contest prizes and bounce houses.
Through April 15 — Free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers available through the United Way of Denton County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. For residents earning up to $58,000 per year. Volunteers are also needed. For sites, dates and times and more information, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/VITA.
MARKETPLACE
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 28 — Robson Ranch Women's Club Home and Garden Show at 9428 Ed Robson Circle, with about 60 vendors, EARS animal adoptions, and food and beverages for sale. Benefiting Our Daily Bread and Monsignor King Outreach Center. Free admission. Visit www.rrwomensclub.org.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 28 — SpringFest ’20 at the Johnson Branch Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM3002 (Lone Oak Road), 7 miles east of I-35. Celebrate all things spring and get back outside: seed bombs, pollinators, Dutch oven demos, outdoor skills, field games and more. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-637-2294 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake or www.facebook.com/JohnsonBranchStatePark.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
Noon to 1 p.m. March 18 — Lunch & Learn: “Financial Planning," presented by Wallace Accounting & Advisory, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
11 a.m. March 26 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: Gwen Kirkpatrick, Diary of a Decade: Ten Adventurous Years in the Middle East, 1976-1986, at the club building, 610 Oakland St. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.