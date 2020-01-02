THURSDAY, JAN. 2
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Le Not So Hot Klub du Denton, Mr. Joe's Dixieland Band 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Dale Watson and His Lone Stars 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $15-$20.
Gorgeous Hair, Maze Behavior, Grey Star Ghost 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
FRIDAY, JAN. 3
KID STUFF
10 to 11 a.m. — Toddler Dance, led by dance educator Lily Sloan, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Kids ages 1-3 and their caregivers will explore rhythm, songs, movement games, gross motor learning and creative play. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10 a.m. to noon — Winter Pajama Sewing Party at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Parents and children work together on real sewing machines to create a pair of children's pajama pants. $20 for one child and one adult; $16 for museum members. Includes supplies for one pair of pants and entry to the museum. To register, visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
MUSIC
Tom Fleischer, Richard Gilbert 7-10 p.m. at LSA Burger.
Chad Hates George, Podunk Parliament, Queer Ren Faire Dance Party, Filthy Arsenal, ScatterBrain 7 p.m. at Golden Boy Coffee Co.
Bruce Magnus, Jouzt, the Redroads, the Sheets 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza.
Revan, Oil Spill, Chokey, Doomfall 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
Raised Right Men 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$12.
SATURDAY, JAN. 4
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
1 to 4 p.m. — “Happy Birthday Joe Cripps!" featuring El Nuevo Mi Son and a mustache contest at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Proceeds benefit the Joe Cripps Foundation, which supports the global percussive arts community. $10 in advance or $12 at the door.
4 to 11 p.m. — Thin Line Fest's ’90s Party at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Costume contest and snacks, karaoke with Johnny DuBiel from 4 to 7 p.m., followed by a dance party with Vestments at 7 p.m. $5 donation for entry. Visit www.facebook.com/thinlinefest.
MUSIC
Antler, the Me-Thinks, Hoof 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Remain, Dirty Dan and the Basketball Boys, Kubes, the Straits, Pages Turned 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
Grady Spencer & the Work at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
SUNDAY, JAN. 5
KID STUFF
1 to 5 p.m. — Explorium is open today as part of the children's museum's special holiday hours. 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. $5. Visit www.exploriumdenton.org.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
Matthew and the Arrogant Sea, Court Hoang, Joseph Fisher-Schramm, Jean Connery 7 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5-$7.
TUESDAY, JAN. 7
KID STUFF
2 p.m. — Homeschool Chess Club at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Homeschool students ages 9-14 can learn and practice their chess skills. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8 p.m. — English Conversation/Conversación de inglés at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. A casual space to practice speaking English, ask questions and learn about American culture. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
COMEDY
The Brave Boys present “The Farewell Roast of Mae" 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5 suggested donation to Denton County Friends of the Family. With DJ Party McFly at 8 p.m. and bands following the roast at 10 p.m.
MUSIC
Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Ginny Mac 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Grem Smiley, Mutha Falcon, the Altitude, Ariel & the Bottom Feeders 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 8
YOUTH & TEEN
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — South Branch Advisory Teen Board, for ages 11-17, meets at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
6:45 to 9 p.m. — Presentation by Denton artist Randall M. Good, who uses conte, watercolor and gold leaf to render subjects from his own personal cosmogony, The Shael Ovalis, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Good's recent works were exhibited in "Cantos From the New Pantheon" at UNT on the Square in December. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
MUSIC
A Taste of Herb 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Wednesday Night Jazz with Jeffry Eckels 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Terror Pigeon, China Club, Ariel and the Bottom Feeders 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $6.
Watering, Closebye 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18 — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125; tables also available. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Flag football begins at 11 a.m. at the rec center. Rally begins at 2 p.m. at the UNT Union, then marches at 2:30 p.m. to the rec center. Program begins at 3:30 p.m. at the center. Call 940-349-8575 or visit www.dentonparks.com.
GARDENING
10 a.m. Jan. 11 — “Seed Starting," a free class led by Jeff Davis, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn how to successfully start plants from the seed up. Free. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
11 a.m. Jan. 18 — “Tree Trimming," a hands-on workshop at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Led by Denton's urban forester, Haywood Morgan. Learn about basic maintenance to maintain a healthy and happy tree. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
7 p.m. Jan. 23 — “Wild Orchids of Texas," a presentation by Texas Master Naturalist Stephanie Varnum, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Varnum will give an on overview of Texas' 54 species of wild orchids, which range from moderately common to extremely rare, then focus on seven species of the Hexalectris genus. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — “Creating Living Soils," taught by NCTC horticulture instructor Ashley Hartman, at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Free. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
KID STUFF
1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 — Scout Day at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Free family event with hands-on activities focusing on creating a healthy planet. Open to all ages, clubs and individuals; being a scout is not required. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. Jan. 23 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Susan Carol Davis presents My Name Is Lucy Barton by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
MARKETPLACE
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 — Denton Winter Bridal Show at the Monroe Pearson, 421 E. Oak St. $10. Visit www.dentonbridalshow.com.
STAGE
Jan. 10-18 — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. The Blake family gathers for Thanksgiving in a run-down New York apartment. The Tony Award-winnning drama explores the shared issues that families face in modern-day America. Directed by Caleb Norris and Andrea Ray. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 10-11 and Jan. 16-18, and 2 p.m. Jan. 12 and 19. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
Feb. 12-16 — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
Feb. 21-March 1 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Season tickets are on sale now at www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
SCREEN
Jan. 23-27 — Denton Black Film Festival featuring narratives, documentaries and shorts, at the Campus Theatre, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton and several other venues. Festival also includes music, slam poetry and visual arts and the new DBFF Interactive Expo, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Tickets and VIP all-access passes are on sale. Visit dentonbff.com.
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free films, speakers, food, music and child care. Visit tpcdenton.org.
MUSIC
Hares on the Mountain (reunion show) 9 p.m. Jan. 11 at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Hares on the Mountain perform Fleetwood Mac's Rumors 5 p.m. Jan. 12 at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 — Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Roberto Abbado, in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Featuring Stravinsky's Suite from The Firebird and Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in G Major. For tickets, call the FWSO Ticket Office at 817-665-6000 or visit fwsymphony.org.