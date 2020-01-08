THURSDAY, JAN. 9
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
MUSIC
Bonnie & Nick Norris Band 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater. Free.
Grey Star Ghost (album release), Remain, Ellen & Dean 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Shaun Outen Live 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
FRIDAY, JAN. 10
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
KID STUFF
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Build It With Bricks at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ages 5 and older can build with the library's Legos. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
4 to 5:15 p.m. — Nintendo Switch Tournament: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. The Tony Award-winnning drama explores issues families face in modern-day America. Directed by Caleb Norris and Andrea Ray. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
Brian "Beerman" Houser 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe. Free.
Desiring Dead Flesh, Lunatak, Science for Giants, King Turtle, ScatterBrain, Daisy Grave Chain, Drunk N Dyslexia 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5.
Fortunes Fool, Give Way, Ballista, Sealbreaker, Mangala, Allegation, Kurama 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $10-$12.
Steven Dayvid McKellar, Stevie Kin 7-10 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $15.
Scott Bucklin 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $5.
Doug Burr, Kelly Upshaw, E.C. Jacobs 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$8.
Adam Goodwin, with Sarah Ruth Alexander, Mik Espinel, Louise Fristensky, Ernesto Montiel, Andrew Miller, Sarah Jay and Trevor Mahaney; Python Potions, Wormsign, DJ Daniel Ryan 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
SATURDAY, JAN. 11
KID STUFF
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
GARDENING
10 a.m. to noon — “Start Seeding," led by Jeff Davis with AgriLife Extension, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn how to start and nurture all types of plants. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2:30 p.m. — “Corpses, Clues and Crimes: A Short History of Detective Fiction," presented by true crime scholar Jeanette Laredo, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn about the history of detective fiction, and try to solve a murder mystery for a prize. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. The Tony Award-winnning drama explores issues families face in modern-day America. Directed by Caleb Norris and Andrea Ray. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
Virtue, Bile, Alpha Virus, Purifier, Despise 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
Joe Tucker 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe. Free.
Record Setter, Rogues Among Us, Ladybug, Bowtiger 8 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5.
Francis Vidil 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $5.
Hares on the Mountain (reunion show) 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Casee Allen 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Free Mode, Phlowerie; comedy by Barry Whitewater, Emily Grefer, Zac Webb and Taylor Higginbotham 10 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
SUNDAY, JAN. 12
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
STAGE
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. The Tony Award-winnning drama explores issues families face in modern-day America. Directed by Caleb Norris and Andrea Ray. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour featuring Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Hares on the Mountain perform Fleetwood Mac's Rumors 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Vocal Jazz with Gwynne 6-8 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $5.
Wayne "The Train" Hancock 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10 and up.
MONDAY, JAN. 13
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT faculty member Jenny Caneen presents "Comic Action and Dialogue in Shakespeare," which explores Shakespeare's classic clowns from plays such as Much Ado About Nothing, Henry IV, Part 1 and Twelfth Night. Free; refreshments will be served. For optional reading material, visit https://tinyurl.com/vmpspte.
MUSIC
The Standby, Vmbrails, Allegheny Drive, Latroix 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $10-$12.
Mister & Big Laugh, Contact Grid, Nosk, Oil Spill 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, JAN. 14
KID STUFF
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
MUSIC
HH Patio Jams with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Sweetwater Jazz Quartet (Jim Riggs, Neil Slater, Ron Fink, Jeffry Eckels) 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Adventurer, I Met a Yeti, Animal Jam, After Aristotle, Yearner 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $8-$10.
Bleeders, Flesh Narc, Oil Spill, Pollen 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
YOUTH & TEEN
4 p.m. — Play With Your Food: “Keep, Pass, Eat" for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Honey Creek, Unknown Toxin, Ladybird, Worst Case Scenario, Velvet Skyline 7:30 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5.
Trotline, Joe Stack 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf.
Slow Mass, Crisis Management Squad, Springtime & the Changes 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 16 — Alzheimer's Association presents "Dementia Live 2020" at at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. In this come-and-go program, experience what a person with dementia experiences, including unfocused sight, difficulty performing tasks and the inability to hear correctly. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18 — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125; tables also available. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
Jan. 20 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Flag football begins at 11 a.m. at the rec center. Rally begins at 2 p.m. at the UNT Union, then marches at 2:30 p.m. to the rec center. Program begins at 3:30 p.m. at the center. Call 940-349-8575 or visit www.dentonparks.com.
CREATIVE THINKING
6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 16 — Book Lovers Repair Workshop, a monthly meetup, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For people who either have a book that needs minor repairs or who want to learn how to do basic repairs. Free; all supplies provided. Ages 14 and older. For questions about your book, contact Leslie Couture at 940-349-8762 or leslie.couture@cityofdenton.com.
GARDENING
10 a.m. Jan. 11 — “Seed Starting," a free class led by Jeff Davis, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn how to successfully start plants from the seed up. Free. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
11 a.m. Jan. 18 — “Tree Trimming," a hands-on workshop at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Led by Denton's urban forester, Haywood Morgan. Learn about basic maintenance to maintain a healthy and happy tree. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
7 p.m. Jan. 23 — “Wild Orchids of Texas," a presentation by Texas Master Naturalist Stephanie Varnum, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Varnum will give an on overview of Texas' 54 species of wild orchids, which range from moderately common to extremely rare, then focus on seven species of the Hexalectris genus. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — “Creating Living Soils," taught by NCTC horticulture instructor Ashley Hartman, at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Free. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
KID STUFF
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 — Gingerbread Fair for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Explore the history of gingerbread, read about the Gingerbread Boy and make crafts. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 20 — MLK Day Robot Rampage for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Interact with robots like Dash, Sphero and Cubelets, practice coding and build a talking junk-bot. $40; $35 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
12:30 to 3 p.m. Jan. 20 — MLK Day Sewing Challenge for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Make a pillowcase, satchel and other small projects of your choice. $30; $25 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 — Scout Day at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Free family event with hands-on activities focusing on creating a healthy planet. Open to all ages, clubs and individuals; being a scout is not required. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. Jan. 23 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Susan Carol Davis presents My Name Is Lucy Barton by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
MARKETPLACE
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 18 — Denton Winter Bridal Show at the Monroe Pearson, 421 E. Oak St. $10. Visit www.dentonbridalshow.com.
STAGE
Feb. 12-16 — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. $5-$10. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
Feb. 21-March 1 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Season tickets are on sale now at www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
SCREEN
Jan. 23-27 — Denton Black Film Festival featuring narratives, documentaries and shorts, at the Campus Theatre, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton and several other venues. Festival also includes music, slam poetry and visual arts and the new DBFF Interactive Expo, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Tickets and VIP all-access passes are on sale. Visit dentonbff.com.
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free films, speakers, food, music and child care. Visit tpcdenton.org.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. Jan. 17 — Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Roberto Abbado, in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Featuring Stravinsky's Suite from The Firebird and Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in G Major. For tickets, call the FWSO Ticket Office at 817-665-6000 or visit fwsymphony.org.