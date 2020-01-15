THURSDAY, JAN. 16
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
2 to 4 p.m. — Alzheimer's Association presents "Dementia Live 2020" at at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. In this come-and-go program, experience what a person with dementia experiences, including unfocused sight, difficulty performing tasks and the inability to hear correctly. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Gingerbread Fair for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Explore the history of gingerbread, read about the Gingerbread Boy and make crafts. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
5:30 p.m. — Trashion Fashion Runway Show informational meeting at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. Learn about creating fashions out of discarded materials, which will be featured during the Denton Redbud Festival on April 4. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
6 to 8 p.m. — Book Lovers Repair Workshop, a monthly meetup, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For people who either have a book that needs minor repairs or who want to learn how to do basic repairs. Free; all supplies provided. Ages 14 and older. For questions about your book, contact Leslie Couture at 940-349-8762 or leslie.couture@cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Directed by Caleb Norris and Andrea Ray. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
iQba (Carlos Averhoff, Fredrick Sanders, Raul Reyes, Jose Aponte) 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Shaun Outen Live 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Paul Metzger Trio 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
The Red Clay Strays 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10.
Lorelei K, K SaraSara, McLord 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
FRIDAY, JAN. 17
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Spanish Story Time, led by native speaker Myra Ronquillo, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Designed for speakers of all languages, ages 2-10. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Infant and caregiver bonding through stories, songs and activities.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7:30 p.m. — Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra, with conductor Roberto Abbado, in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. Featuring Stravinsky's Suite from The Firebird and Mahler's Symphony No. 4 in G Major. For tickets, call the FWSO Ticket Office at 817-665-6000 or visit fwsymphony.org.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
Rache Ann, Blue Ajay 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
Sleye, Danny Goo, Lil Reigndrop, Esosa, Maikéru, (:hristian, Jamion, Laylo, Kord, S. Cams, SL Group 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $10.
Prophets & Martyrs, No Place Like Home, Lost Cadets, Lovesick Mary, Sadbreed, Zach Pohl 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5.
Wayne Hancock, the 40 Acre Mule 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $15; $10 in advance.
Scott Bucklin 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $5.
Somogyi, Harper & Lee, Edgar Derby 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Mo Robson, Holly & the Mystery Lights 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10.
The Nikki & Ryan Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
SATURDAY, JAN. 18
EVENTS
9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Denton Winter Bridal Show at the Monroe Pearson, 421 E. Oak St. $10. Visit www.dentonbridalshow.com.
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 10:45 a.m. — “Prescribed Fire: A Hot Topic" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Learn how wildland firefighters use prescribed fires in parks and other wild areas as a resource management tool. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
10 a.m. to noon — Free rabies vaccines for Denton County cats and dogs at the Lake Dallas Animal Shelter, 687 N. Lakeview Drive. Sponsored by the Texas Coalition for Animal Protection and the Denton Animal Support Foundation. Free rabies vaccines offered on a walk-in basis, plus half-price microchips for pets. Visit www.texasforthem.org.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Dungeons & Dragons Players at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Players meet once a month to play the fantasy role-playing game. Snacks and lunch provided. Ages 15 and under must have a parent or guardian present. Free tickets will be available at the reference desk at 9:30 a.m. First come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
11 a.m. — “Tree Trimming," a hands-on workshop at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Led by Denton's urban forester, Haywood Morgan. Learn about basic maintenance to maintain a healthy and happy tree. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
2 to 5 p.m. — Progressive Candidate Meet and Greet, presented by Young Democrats of Denton County and Indivisible Denton, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
3 to 4 p.m. — Wildlife Detectives at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Junior Rangers and their families can join a park ranger for an easy hike along the half-mile Lost Pines Trail to look for critter clues. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
3 to 5 p.m. — Beginning Genealogy at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn the basics in this introductory class. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6 p.m. — Book signing with Cleve Hattersley, author of Life Is a Butt Dial, and his Greezy Wheels bandmate Sweet Mary at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Free.
6 to 10 p.m. — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
7:30 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
MUSIC
Mobius Rex, Pretty Klaws, Oil Spill, Freak Establishment, Felling 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza.
On Better Terms, Animal Jam, Brave Days, Storyteller 8 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5.
The Straits, Big Heaven, Maya, Phlowerie 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $10.
“Anachronic Calamity" with magician/illusionist Phillip Torrey and music by Sick Level, the Liverworsts and the Ramone 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. $5.
“Bloom IX" with Cody Campbell, Kholapse and more 10 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
SUNDAY, JAN. 19
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Denton Community Theatre presents The Humans by Stephen Karam at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — GenPen, a writers group for those interested in turning their genealogical research into family history narratives, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
5 to 7 p.m.— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
House Plants, Dumb Pups, New Heroes, Unknown Toxin, Rainier, Horseman 5 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5.
Spoonfed Tribe, the Mike Dillon Band 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. $12-$15.
MONDAY, JAN. 20
EVENTS
Today — Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St. Flag football begins at 11 a.m. at the rec center. Rally begins at 2 p.m. at the UNT Union, then marches at 2:30 p.m. to the rec center. Program begins at 3:30 p.m. at the center. Call 940-349-8575 or visit www.dentonparks.com.
8:30 to 11:30 a.m. — MLK Day Robot Rampage for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Interact with robots like Dash, Sphero and Cubelets, practice coding and build a talking junk-bot. $40; $35 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
12:30 to 3 p.m. — MLK Day Sewing Challenge for kids in grades 3-5 at Explorium children's museum, 5800 N. I-35, Suite 214. Make a pillowcase, satchel and other small projects of your choice. $30; $25 for museum members. Register at www.exploriumdenton.org.
IN THE AREA
6 p.m. — “One Human Family: A Better Vision for 2020 and Beyond," a community Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, in the auditorium at Marcus High School, 5707 Morriss Road in Flower Mound. Keynote address by retired Marine Lt. Col. Carlen Charleston, founder of ERASE Race (Eradicate Race and Strengthen Ethics), plus performances by school and community groups. Free. Visit www.mlkofnorthtexas.org or call 972-410-3682.
TUESDAY, JAN. 21
EVENTS
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
4 p.m. — Sneaker keychains craft workshop for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
4 to 5 p.m. — Winter Crafts for Kids ages 4-10 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — Elementary Adventure Time: "Hot Air Balloon Challenge" for ages 5-8 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Read a book, learn something new and take part in hands-on activities. Free.
MUSIC
9 p.m. 1/21— UNT Tuesday Night Jazz: L-5, Super 400 and 335 Guitar Ensembles at the Syndicate in the UNT Union, 1155 Union Circle. Free. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
HH Patio Jams with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Brad Leali Quintet featuring vocalist Sandra Kaye 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Paranoid Void, Two Knights, Nautilus, dtb 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $12.
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
COMEDY
The Brave Boys Podcast Live featuring Ralph Barbosa 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 22
Denton Black Film Festival
Noon — Spencer Williams: Remembrances of an Early Black Film Pioneer with short film "The Black Experience in Cinema, Part 1," at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Free event with limited seating; RSVP at http://bit.ly/3ai2jrM. Visit www.dentonbff.com.
6 p.m. — Denton Black Film Festival opening reception at UNT on the Square. Free event. Visit www.dentonbff.com.
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Brain STEMs for ages 8-14, presented by the UNT Society of Women Engineers, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Think like an engineer to tackle a building challenge. Free, and snacks are provided. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," a free four-part class led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Weekly class runs through Feb. 12. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Wednesday Night Jazz with Jeffry Eckels 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $5.
Garrett Wingfield, Daniel Ryan, Sinevil, TWINO, Lily Taylor, DJ Ashley Tisdale 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
CREATIVE THINKING
5:30 p.m. Jan. 28 — Trashion Fashion Runway Show informational meeting at SCRAP Denton, 420 S. Bell Ave. Learn about creating fashions out of discarded materials, which will be featured during the Denton Redbud Festival on April 4. Call 940-391-7499 or visit scrapdenton.org.
GARDENING
7 p.m. Jan. 23 — “Wild Orchids of Texas," a presentation by Texas Master Naturalist Stephanie Varnum, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Varnum will give an on overview of Texas' 54 species of wild orchids, which range from moderately common to extremely rare, then focus on seven species of the Hexalectris genus. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — “Creating Living Soils," taught by NCTC horticulture instructor Ashley Hartman, at Clear Creek Natural Heritage Center, 3310 Collins Road. Free. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
KID STUFF
1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 — Scout Day at North Lakes Recreation Center, 2001 W. Windsor Drive. Free family event with hands-on activities focusing on creating a healthy planet. Open to all ages, clubs and individuals; being a scout is not required. To register, visit sustainabledenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. Jan. 23 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “Before the Show Begins" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Directors Sharon Barnhill and Susan Carol Davis will feature the New York Times bestseller The Radium Girls by introducing the play These Shining Lives, with select scenes from TWU's upcoming February production. The book and play are based on the experiences of female employees of the Radium Dial Co. during the 1920s and 1930s. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
6:30 p.m. Jan. 23 — Club Book Talk, the Denton Record-Chronicle's community book club, launches with a livestream discussion of Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens on DentonRC.com. Hosted by columnist Jean Greenlaw and Features Editor Lucinda Breeding.
STAGE
7 p.m. Jan. 23-25 and Jan. 27 — Braswell Bravo Company presents The Wizard of Oz in the auditorium at Braswell High School, 26750 E. University Drive in Little Elm. $10. Visit www.braswelltheatre.com.
Feb. 12-16 — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
Feb. 21-March 1 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Season tickets are on sale now at www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 2 p.m. Feb. 9 — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
SCREEN
Jan. 22-27 — Denton Black Film Festival featuring narratives, documentaries and shorts, at the Campus Theatre, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Denton and several other venues. Festival also includes music, slam poetry and visual arts and the new DBFF Interactive Expo, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center. Tickets and VIP all-access passes are on sale. Visit dentonbff.com.
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free films, speakers, food, music and child care. Visit tpcdenton.org.