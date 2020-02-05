THURSDAY, FEB. 6
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
11 a.m. — Police Officer Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about bicycle and pedestrian safety from local officers.
11 a.m. — Sensory Story Time for children with special needs at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For ages 3-7. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3:30 p.m. — Gardening for Kids for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Plant seeds and discuss what they need to survive. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
ART
6:30 p.m. — Gallery talk with artist Laurie Weller at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
MUSIC
7 p.m. — Musician Meet & Greet and Jam Session at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Hosted by the Dallas-Fort Worth Professional Musicians Association. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
Outlier, Ether Coven, Barishi, Life Force, Omission, Pilar of Wasp 7 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $12.
Average Life Expectancy, Blixaboy, Modern Modem, Harley Deville, Pin Son, Primitive Acoustic Guitar, Kill the World, Pros and Cons, DJ Ovals and Parrots 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. Free.
Captain Moon & the Silver Spoons, Hodgepodge, Blue Midas 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8.
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
ART
6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 — Greater Denton Arts Council's reception for “Materials: Hard & Soft,” “Pas de deux/Step of Two: A Couples Exhibition" and “Floralis Masculus: The Photography of Robert Hold,” at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
STAGE
9 p.m. — Salty Lady Burlesque presents “Lovesick Prince," a live band Valentine's burlesque show with music by LoveSick Mary, at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. $10-$20. Visit saltyladyburlesque.com.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — UNT Baroque Orchestra and Vox Aquilae present “Musica Transalpina: Vocal and Instrumental Baroque Music From Northern Italy and Austria," in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
8 p.m. — Electric LaTex: Composition Division Event, featuring student electro-acoustic works from a consortium of schools in Texas and Louisiana, in Merrill Ellis Intermedia Theatre at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
Matt Grigsby, Miranda Kennedy 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Horny Toad.
SL Group 7:30 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
Hen and the Cocks, Mutha-Falcon (single release), the Infamists, Scum Pop 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
Rei Clone, Xetas, Caleb De Casper, Mirage Music Club 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $7.
SATURDAY, FEB. 8
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
9 a.m. to noon — Denton High School Band Booster Club's Pancake Picnic in the cafeteria, 1007 Fulton St. Featuring Cartwright's pancakes, sausage or bacon, toppings and drink for $5 per plate; plus music, vendors, photo booth, a silent auction and a chance to write letters to soldiers.
7 p.m. — Vocal Majority: Pure Harmony, a concert featuring the Dallas-based a capella group with several Guyer choirs, in the auditorium at Guyer High School, 7501 Teasley Lane. $20; all proceeds support Guyer Choir.
CREATIVE THINKING
2 to 4 p.m. — Saturday Crafternoon at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters.
ART
2 p.m. — Gallery talk with artists Morgan Hanneken and Haley Justitz at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Call 940-382-2787 or visit www.dentonarts.com.
KID STUFF
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 to 11 a.m. — Read to Rover at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Read to Rover at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Children ages 6-11 practice reading with a therapy dog. Free; first come, first served. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
1 p.m. — DASF Pet Stories at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Interactive story time with the Denton Animal Support Foundation.
YOUTH & TEEN
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — Anime Club for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Discuss anime and manga, draw, watch anime and enjoy snacks. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
3 p.m. — Teen Food Lab: Chocolate Candy Making for ages 10-17 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
10 a.m. — Geocaching 101 at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater to learn the basics of geocaching and how to use GPS receiver units to look for hidden treasure. At 2 p.m., meet at the amphitheater for “Leave No Trace" to learn how to enjoy wild spaces while respecting them and making as minimal impact as possible. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
10 to 11:30 a.m. — “Beyond Ancestry.com" at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Learn search techniques to access free genealogical and historical websites. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
DANCE
8 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
COMEDY
Tony Casillas, Joey Johnson, Phillip Garcia, Jordon Yates, host T.J. Evans 8 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $10.
MUSIC
6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. — Electric LaTex: Composition Division Event, featuring student electro-acoustic works from a consortium of schools in Texas and Louisiana, in Merrill Ellis Intermedia Theatre at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
“Just to Satisfy You: A Waylon Jennings Tribute" featuring Raised Right Men 3 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
Black Flag 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. Sold out.
Joe Tucker 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Horny Toad. Free.
Cameron Hobbs, Wade Bagley 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
AV the Great (album release), Gas House Smitty, Ritchy Flo, LVL9, Smg Cinco, Fab Deuce, Cooli Cuhh, DJ Spinn Mo 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10-$20; $100 VIP package for four.
SUNDAY, FEB. 9
DANCE
2 p.m. — UNT Faculty Dance Concert, with artistic director Robin Lakes, in the University Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
6:30 p.m. — “Gospel Meets Jazz: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin," featuring Cassandra Berry, Ed'laisha Smith, speaker Doris Willis and the Rev. Bobby Hicks and the Morse Street Baptist Choir, in Voertman Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Coordinated by Brad Leali. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
“Outlaws for Cystic Fibrosis: More Paychecks" with the Raised Right Men and Judd Pemberton 3 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Acid Carousel, Cosmic Chaos, Gorgeous Hair 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MONDAY, FEB. 10
CREATIVE THINKING
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. — Wire Weaving 101: Heart Pendant, a jewelry-crafting class at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
4 p.m. — Werewolf, a hair-raising party game for ages 11-17, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT professor Joanna Davis-McElligatt will present “Afrofuturism and the Black Speculative Arts," exploring two short stories by N.K. Jemisin, “Red Dirt Witch” and “The Effluent Engine." Free; refreshments will be served.
MUSIC
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, FEB. 11
KID STUFF
10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — Toddler Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Stories, puppets and activities for children ages 1-3 and their caregivers. Followed by Toddler Play Time at 11 a.m.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
5:30 to 7 p.m. — Mix & Meet: Stoke Mentors at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Get to know local entrepreneurs and experts in an evening of mentor speed dating. Free. Visit stokedenton.com/events.
MUSIC
7:30 p.m. — UNT Wind Orchestra in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $8-$10. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
HH Patio Jams with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12
KID STUFF
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
7 p.m. — Family Night Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
Noon to 1 p.m. — Lunch & Learn: “Accounting Essentials," led by Wallace Accounting & Advisory, at Stoke, 608 E. Hickory St., Suite 128. Free for Stoke members, $4 for nonmembers. Register at stokedenton.com/events.
7 to 8:30 p.m. — “Meditation for Beginners," the final class in a free four-part series led by meditation coach Dorota Mularczyk, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
STAGE
8 p.m. — TWU Theatre presents These Shining Lives by Melanie Marnich in the Redbud Theater Complex. Visit www.twu.edu/theatre or call 940-898-2020.
MUSIC
Polly Maynard (classical guitar) 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Urban Cabbage, No Place Like Home, the Void 7:30 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5.
Prettyklawz (record release), Satans of Soft Rock, DJ Dibbs 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
Feb. 21-22 — Cinderella Project, hosted by the National Residence Hall Honorary at UNT to help young women find a prom dress, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 4-9 p.m. Feb. 21 and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 22. Donations of formal dresses and accessories are needed. To make a donation, email Ellena Griffiths at untnrhhservice@gmail.com.
Through April 15 — Free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers available through the United Way of Denton County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. For residents earning up to $58,000 per year. Volunteers are also needed. For sites, dates and times and more information, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/VITA.
CREATIVE THINKING
8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 21 — TWU's 22nd annual Edible Car Contest in TWU's Multipurpose Classroom and Laboratory Building, 1314 Bell Ave. Teams of students in grades 6-12 can enter for $50 per team; register by Feb. 17. Cash prizes totaling $600 will be awarded. Visit twu.edu/arts-sciences/edible-car-contest.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 — Wonders of the Night, a short talk about nocturnal wildlife with a ranger, followed by a night hike, at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at Lost Pines Amphitheater. Bring water and a flashlight, preferably with a red lens. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23 — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at Denton Good Samaritan Village, 2500 Hinkle Drive. This month's discussion topic is finding ways to address prejudice in our daily lives and our community. The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email Emanda at dentondaughters@gmail.com.
11 a.m. Feb. 27 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
3 p.m. March 8 — “Come From Away: The True Story," with retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass and husband Tom Stawicki, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In conjunction with the Dallas tour of the award-winning Broadway musical. Free. Part of Denton Community Theatre's Gold Series. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
STAGE
7:30 p.m. Feb. 20-22 — UNT's First State Series: The Door by Paul Elliott, in Room 127 in UNT's Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $10. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
Feb. 21-March 1 — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21-22 and Feb. 28-29; and 2 p.m. Feb. 23 and March 1. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
Feb. 27-March 1 — UNT Theatre presents Faith, Hope and Charity by Odon von Horvath in the Studio Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.