THURSDAY, FEB. 27
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at North Branch Library, 3020 Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Greater Denton Arts Council's Open Studio for artists every Thursday at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Free use of studio space; first come, first served. For more information, email education@dentonarts.com. To register, visit dentonarts.com/artistworkshops.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
11 a.m. — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series: “The Roar of Greasepaint: Fifty Years in the Wings" at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Mike Barrow presents a look back at Denton Community Theater's history in the community. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
3:30 p.m. — “Birthday Bonanza" for ages 5-9 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Learn about the history of birthdays and how traditions started.
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
7 p.m. — “Introducing the Pecan Creek Pollinative Prairie: An Urban North Central Texas Tallgrass Prairie Reconstruction as an Educational Tool," a presentation by Jaime Baxter-Slye, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. The Pollinative Prairie is a 4-acre prairie reconstruction on the UNT campus. Since 2016, the mission of the project has been to increase native plant and animal biodiversity on an urban university campus, while providing an outdoor educational experience and volunteer opportunities. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
7:30 p.m. — UNT Theatre presents Faith, Hope and Charity by Odon von Horvath in the Studio Theatre at UNT’s Radio, TV, Film and Performing Arts Building, at Welch and Chestnut streets. $12.50-$15. Visit danceandtheatre.unt.edu or call 940-565-2428.
7:30 p.m. — UNT One O'clock Lab Band with violinist Regina Carter, in Winspear Hall at UNT's Murchison Performing Arts Center, on the north side of I-35E at North Texas Boulevard. $10-$15. Call 940-369-7802 or visit thempac.music.unt.edu.
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Baby Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
11 a.m. — Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
2 to 3 p.m. — “Organize Your Totally Out of Control Time," a free presentation on time management led by Lorraine Brock, founder of Get Organized!, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Ernesto Montiel & Sarah Ruth, Dead Animal, Vaults of Zin, Python Potions 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Natalie Gandy and the Friends 4 Band 8:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Tony Ferraro, Cliffs, Sub-Sahara, the Ottoman Turks 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $7-$10.
The Static Creatures, the Revelry, the Altitude 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
SATURDAY, FEB. 29
EVENTS
10 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
2 to 3:30 p.m. — “Using Pivot Tables in Excel," a workshop for Excel users, at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 4 p.m. — “Creative Souls: Japanese Street Fashion," a workshop for ages 11-17, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. — UNT Instrument Petting Zoo for ages 8-12 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. North Texas Student Music Educators members will let kids explore how to play different kinds of instruments. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
2 to 7 p.m. — Denton Music and Arts Collaborative's Leap Day Karaoke Showdown at Armadillo Ale Works, 221 S. Bell Ave. Forty contestants, five judges and one showdown champion. $20 karaoke contestant entry (register at http://bit.ly/Karaoke_Register). Proceeds help subsidize insurance for Denton artists and musicians. Visit www.facebook.com/dmacdenton.
7:30 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
6 to 8 p.m. — ConFABulation, a Denton-centric Leap Day show featuring sketch comedy, improv, art, jazz and an onsite podcast, at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St. Presented by Artists Enclave of Denton County with the help of the Greater Denton Arts Council. With comedians Sarah Adams and Maggie Rieth Austin, jazz pianist Michael Clement and artist Brian Pierce. Artists Enclave’s Kimberley Dietrich and Lisa West will host a Quirky Questions Answered podcast. Free.
MUSIC
David Michael George, the BoomBachs, Strong Work 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10.
Sundae Crush, Christian Teenage Runaway, Wet Dip, Wizard app 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Mothership, Deadbot, Lotus Sutra 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
SUNDAY, MARCH 1
EVENTS
2 p.m. — Music Theatre of Denton presents Sweeney Todd at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. $15-$25. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.musictheatreofdenton.com.
2 to 5 p.m. — Denton Music and Arts Collaborative's Crock Pot Challenge at Dan's Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. Prizes for cook-off winners, tastings in exchange for donations, and face painting for kids. To compete, email ellie.wood@dmacdenton.org by Friday. Proceeds help subsidize insurance for Denton artists and musicians. Visit www.facebook.com/dmacdenton.
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Sunk Heaven, Uptightsick, Flesh Narc, Good Housekeeping 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
MONDAY, MARCH 2
EVENTS
7 p.m. — Learn how to solder in the Forge at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Learn the basics of soldering and create a light-up badge. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
8 p.m. — Amadeus Duo (Dale Kavanagh and Thomas Kirchhoff) in the Recital Hall at the UNT Music Building, at Avenue C and Chestnut Street. Free. Call 940-565-2791 or visit www.music.unt.edu.
MUSIC
Chew, Maestro Maya, The Last Great American Rock Band, Sleeping Whale 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
TUESDAY, MARCH 3
MUSIC
HH Patio Jams with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Swallow the Rat, Audiobaton, Flowerbed 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4
EVENTS
9:30 a.m. — Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
11 a.m. — Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Brain STEMs for ages 8-14, presented by the UNT Society of Women Engineers, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Think like an engineer to tackle a building challenge. Free, and snacks are provided. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
7 p.m. — Pajama Story Time at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
MUSIC
The Yellow Dart with Pete Weise, Mills Chalken, Dylan Reid and Jonny Harmon 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $7-$10.
North by North, Samus David Jr., MAatthew and the Arrogant Sea, Yarrows 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
Through April 15 — Free tax preparation for qualifying taxpayers available through the United Way of Denton County's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. For residents earning up to $58,000 per year. Volunteers are also needed. For sites, dates and times and more information, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/VITA.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 p.m. March 5 — “The Power of Books: Inspiring Hope and Fighting for Social Justice" features Angie Thomas, author of The Hate U Give, and Rose Brock, editor of Hope Nation: YA Authors Share Personal Moments of Inspiration, in TWU's fifth annual Jamison Lecture in the new Hubbard Hall Student Union auditorium. Free and open to the public. A book giveaway, book signing and Q&A session will follow the panel discussion. Visit twu.edu/jamison.
3 p.m. March 8 — “Come From Away: The True Story," with retired American Airlines pilot Beverley Bass and husband Tom Stawicki, at the Campus Theatre, 214 W. Hickory St. In conjunction with the Dallas tour of the award-winning Broadway musical. Free. Part of Denton Community Theatre's Gold Series. Call 940-382-1915 or visit www.dentoncommunitytheatre.com.