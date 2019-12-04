THURSDAY, DEC. 5
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
KID STUFF
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane.
11 a.m. — Sensory Story Time for children with special needs at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. For ages 3-9. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
YOUTH & TEEN
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. — Color and Chill for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Color, socialize and relax after school. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
4 to 5:30 p.m. — Exploring Western Philosophy, an interactive class about the foundations of Western thought, at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Led by Eva Cadwallader, professor emerita of philosophy.
MUSIC
Dirty Earle's Songwriter Roundup with John Earle Mainord, Eric Wade, Frankie J, Coltin Ayres, Sarah Carrino, R.W. Ratcliff, Jesse Thompson, Alexandra Tayara, Nic Harper 6 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $5.
Shaun Outen Live on Texas Select Radio 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe.
UNT Faculty Showcase featuring Marion Powers (vocals), Elliott Scozzaro (saxophone), Luke Berger (drums), Eric Hitt (bass) 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Decide Today, Watabou, MoMWow 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
FRIDAY, DEC. 6
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
KID STUFF
3:30 to 5:30 p.m. — Perot Museum's TECH Truck for ages 6-11 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Engage in hands-on, maker-based science, engineering, technology, art and math experiences. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
Trauma Ray, Audiobaton, Flowerbed, Desert Museum 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza.
Scott Bucklin 8:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $5.
“A Brave Combo Christmas!" 8:30 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $10.
Hen and the Cocks, Phatomelo, Maple 8:30 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Iron Belly OD, Buzzürd, Ox Combine 9 p.m. at Killer's Tacos.
Animal Farm (Pink Floyd tribute) 9 p.m. at Harvest House. $2.
The Nikki & Ryan Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Alexandra Tayara, Rache Ann 10 p.m. at Horny Toad Cafe. Free.
SATURDAY, DEC. 7
CREATIVE THINKING
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Magazine Day at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. A variety of adult and youth titles from various years will be available. Bring old magazines and leave them for others to take. Leftover magazines will be recycled.
KID STUFF
9 a.m. to noon — Denton ISD Playdate for children ages 0-6 and their caregivers at McMath Middle School, 1900 Jason Drive. Learned about planned, purposeful play. Denton ISD early childhood educators will be on hand to discuss activities and child development.
YOUTH & TEEN
10 a.m. to noon — Free weekly math tutoring for grades K-12 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Sign up at www.intellichoice.org.
3 p.m. — “Create Your Own Snow Globe" for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Design and put together your own snow globe. Free tickets will be distributed starting at 2:30 p.m. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
10 a.m. — “Oh Deer!" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater to join a ranger for an educational talk on white-tailed deer, which are active at this time of year. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
2 p.m. — “Primitive Fire" at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Meet at the Lost Pines Amphitheater to join a ranger and learn about the history of fire and how our ancestors created fire. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
MUSIC
Lone Star Massacre, Absence of Solution, Plague of Athens, Prophets & Martyrs, Stone Wolf, Basilisk, Dead Right There, Löded Question 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos. $5-$7.
Shiny Around the Edges, Hey Jellie, Eat Avery's Bones, Pollen 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
Carolyn Lee Jones 8:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
The Static Creatures, the Infamists, Charlie Blake and the Good Medicine 9 p.m. at Harvest House. Free.
Cameron Hobbs Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Crystal Rippers, the Fieros, Marathons & Unicorns 9 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5.
SUNDAY, DEC. 8
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m. — Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MUSIC
Sweetwater Sunday Gospel Hour featuring Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham 1 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Bonduris Music Fall Recital 1 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
“Bound for Broadway" UNT Music Theater Cabaret 6 p.m. at Sweetwater.
John Sturino's Blow Globe 6 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$7.
A Mosaic Christmas 7-9 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
MONDAY, DEC. 9
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 to 8:30 p.m. — Professor's Corner: A Literary Discussion Group at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. UNT English lecturer Bryan Conn will lead a discussion about the well-lived life and graphic narrative. Free.
MUSIC
Sara Finkle (EP release), Modern Modem, Vaughn Faison 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar.
TUESDAY, DEC. 10
KID STUFF
6:30 p.m. — Twilight Toddler Time at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. For children ages 1-3 and their caregivers.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. — “Types of Insurance You as a Small Business Owner Should Consider" with Jeff King of Ramey King Insurance, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
MUSIC
“Mood" with Juicy the Emissary 5 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
Sweetwater Jazz Quartet (Jim Riggs, Neil Slater, Ron Fink, Jeffry Eckels) 7-9 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Open mic with Gideon Crow 7 p.m. at Killer's Tacos.
Dave Meder and Rosana Eckert 8-10 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
”Benefit Your Own Bartenders” with comedy by Ruth Banks, Dan Danzy, Ralph Barbosa, Javoris James and Joey Johnson and music by the Red Death and Mutha-Falcon, DJs Kind Beats and Something Modern. 8 p.m. at Andy’s Bar.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 11
KID STUFF
11 a.m. — Santa Story Time for ages 1-5 at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St.
YOUTH & TEEN
4 p.m. — Teen Writers Group for ages 11-17 at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
MUSIC
McKinley Dixon, William Austin Clay 7 p.m. at Rubber Gloves.
Devil Master, Nihilistic Fit, Kombat, Written in Blood 8 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. $10.
Chris Duarte 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$15.
Israel Nash, Carson McHone 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $12.
IN THE AREA
Friday through Dec. 22 — Greater Lewisville Community Theatre presents Glorious!: The True Story of Florence Foster Jenkins, the Worst Singer in the World at 160 W. Main St. in Old Town Lewisville. Shows are at 8 p.m. Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-14 and Dec. 20-21; and 3 p.m. Dec. 8, 15 and 22. $20-$25. Visit www.glct.org or call 972-221-7469.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
ART
5:30 to 9 p.m. Dec. 13 — Opening reception for “Cantos From the New Pantheon," an exhibit of work by Randall M. Good, at UNT on the Square, 109 N. Elm St. Exhibit features works derived from Good's unique creation myth, the Shael Ovalis. Songwriter and cellist Lisa West will perform songs inspired by themes in Good's paintings, drawings and writings. Free. Call 940-369-8257 or visit untonthesquare.unt.edu.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
5:15 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17 — “Building Your Business Battlecry: A Powerful Brand Story That Actually Works" with Heather Steele of Blue Steele Solutions, at SpringHill Suites, 1434 Centre Place Drive. Presented by TWU's Center for Women Entrepreneurs. Enjoy light refreshments and meet other business owners. Free. Register at twu.edu/center-women-entrepreneurs.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
MUSIC
Brad Leali Quintet (Sandra Kaye, Luke Berger, Eric Hitt, Kelly Durbin) 7-9 p.m. Dec. 12 at Sweetwater.
“For Whom the Bell Tolls: A Benefit Show" with Revan, Doomfall, Sunbuzzed 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at J&J's Pizza. $5, benefiting former employees of Backyard on Bell.
Little Jack Melody & His Young Turks Christmas Show 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Cassandra Berry and Mark Graham (contemporary jazz and R&B) 7-9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Sweetwater.
Thin Skin, Heavy Baby Sea Slugs, Akkolyte, DJ R Minick, more 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at Andy's Bar.
Zach Nytomt 9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
Kolton Sparks Band 9 p.m. Dec. 13 at Jack's Tavern.
Justin Myers Band 9 p.m. Dec. 14 at Jack's Tavern.
Monte Montgomery 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Dan's Silverleaf. $18-$35.
She Wants Revenge, the Guidance, Felt & Fur 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Andy's Bar. $25.
DJ Dawodu 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Harvest House.
Velveteen Echo, Dear Darren 8 p.m. Dec. 15 at Andy's Bar. $7.
N'Awlins Gumbo Kings 7-9 p.m. Dec. 17 at Sweetwater.
Sol Kitchen 8:30 p.m. Dec. 18 at Harvest House.