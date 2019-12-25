THURSDAY, DEC. 26
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Crafters' Corner at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Bring a craft to work on and visit with fellow crafters. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
COMEDY
Six Piece Comedy Deal with Wes Corwin, Devin Green, Della Dreamt, Brad LaCour, Dalton Pruitt, Josh Johnson 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. at J&J's Pizza. Pay what you want.
MUSIC
Bubba Hernandez's Holiday Hangout 7 p.m. at Sweetwater.
Isaac Hoskins & Glass Mountain Orchestra 8 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$10.
Steve Jansen, Ka, Topher S.J.; Rick Eye, Beth Dodds & Ayrton Chapman; Monte Espina 9 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
FRIDAY, DEC. 27
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 8 p.m. — Celebrate Kwanzaa with the advisory board of Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center at the center, 1300 Wilson St. Call 940-230-8443.
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. — “Santa's Little Helper: Dance Party for Dogs of Denton" at Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios, 411 E. Sycamore St., benefiting the Denton Animal Support Foundation. With DJ Yeahdef, Ronnie Heart, and Alan Palomo and Jason Faries of Neon Indian. Includes a pet tricks showcase, best dressed pup competition and pup Polaroid booth. $10.
CREATIVE THINKING
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Genealogy Meetup at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Ask questions, share knowledge and use the library and online genealogical resources. Bring your laptops for research. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
9:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Finish It Friday Crafters at North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
MUSIC
Jacob Blevins 7-10 p.m. at Horny Toad.
Hanna & the Barberas, DJ Alice Gas, DJ Dori, DJ Johnny Dubiel 8 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $5 suggested donation for CASA of Denton County.
Scott Bucklin Trio with Philip Lassiter 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
Zeke Forever, Retro P, Honin 9 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $5-$7.
SATURDAY, DEC. 28
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
3 to 5 p.m. — 100th Birthday Party for Dorothy Adkins in Fellowship Hall at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave.
MUSIC
Lone Star Skynyrd 4 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12.
Robot After All (Daft Punk tribute), Cygnus, Sean Ephram, SuperMook, Cereboso, Blendways, Michael Kokkinakis 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
Roger Hunt Trio 8:30-10:30 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar.
“Bloom VIII" with Purple Matter, P2P DJ, Jonah G 10 p.m. at Andy's Bar. Free.
SUNDAY, DEC. 29
TALKS & THOUGHTS
2:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Daughters of Abraham, an interfaith group for women of the Muslim, Jewish and Christian faiths, meets at the Denton Islamic Society, 1105 Greenlee St. This month's discussion topic: What brings me back to my faith when I have slipped away? The group meets on the fourth Sunday of the month. Email dentondaughters@gmail.com.
DANCE
5 to 7 p.m.— Denton Celtic Dancers meets at Green Space Arts Collective, 529 Malone St. Learn Scottish country dance. Beginners welcome, ages 13 and up. $2 per session, free for students. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/dentoncelticdancers.
MONDAY, DEC. 30
MUSIC
!!! 7 p.m. at Andy's Bar. $17.
Paul Slavens & Friends: Spontaneous Song Generator 10 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. Free.
TUESDAY, DEC. 31
KID STUFF
11 a.m. — Noon Year's Eve at South Branch Library, 3228 Teasley Lane. Ring in the New Year with with games, art projects, balloons and refreshments for all ages.
MUSIC
Petty Theft New Year's Eve 4-7 p.m. at Dan's Silverleaf. $12-$15.
Rosegarden Funeral Party, Felt & Fur, Starfruit, Captain Moon & the Silver Spoons 8 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. $5.
“Roaring 20s New Year's Eve Party" with Band of Renown 9 p.m. at Steve's Wine Bar. $50.
Bubba Harper and His 24/7 Band 9 p.m. at Jack's Tavern.
Starparty, the Wee-Beasties, Puddin Taine 10 p.m. at Rubber Gloves. Free.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 1
SPORTS & OUTDOORS
2 p.m. — First Day Hike at the Isle du Bois Unit of Ray Roberts Lake State Park, 100 PW 4153, off FM455 west of Pilot Point. Start the new year with a ranger-led hike on the 2.2-mile Randy Bell Scenic Trail, and learn about the native flora and fauna of North Texas. Meet at the Hawthorne Campground parking lot. $7 entrance fee for ages 13 and older. Call 940-686-2148 or visit tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/ray-roberts-lake.
FUTURE BOOKINGS
COMMUNITY & CAUSES
6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 18 — United Tribute gala featuring "Dancing With Our Stars," a fundraising event for United Way of Denton County, at Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center, 3100 Town Center Trail. $125; tables also available. Visit www.unitedwaydenton.org/United-TRIBUTE or call Nina at United Way at 940-566-5851.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
7 p.m. Jan. 23 — “Wild Orchids of Texas," a presentation by Texas Master Naturalist Stephanie Varnum, during the Trinity Forks Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas meeting, in Room 259 of TWU's Ann Stuart Science Complex. Varnum will give an on overview of Texas' 54 species of wild orchids, which range from moderately common to extremely rare, then focus on seven species of the Hexalectris genus. Free to the public. Social time begins in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. Visit http://npsot.org/TrinityForks.
KID STUFF
10 to 11 a.m. Jan. 3 — Toddler Dance, led by dance educator Lily Sloan, at Emily Fowler Central Library, 502 Oakland St. Kids ages 1-3 and their caregivers will explore rhythm, songs, movement games, gross motor learning and creative play. Free. Call 940-349-8752 or visit library.cityofdenton.com.
ART
6:45 to 9 p.m. Jan. 8 — Presentation by Denton artist Randall M. Good, who uses conte, watercolor and gold leaf to render subjects from his own personal cosmogony, The Shael Ovalis, at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 E. Hickory St. Presented by the Visual Arts Society of Texas. Good's recent works were exhibited in "Cantos From the New Pantheon" at UNT on the Square in December. Free for VAST members, $5 for guests. Visit vastarts.org.
TALKS & THOUGHTS
11 a.m. Jan. 23 — Denton Woman's Club 50th Book Review Luncheon Series at the club building, 610 Oakland St. Susan Carol Davis presents My Name Is Lucy Barton by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Strout. $20. Visit dentonwomansclub.org or email bookreviewluncheon@gmail.com.
FASHION
10 a.m. Jan. 25 — Oakmont Women's Club Fashion Show and Auction, at Global Spheres Center, 7801 S. I-35E in Corinth. Style show with a salad buffet luncheon and a silent auction. $30. For tickets, call Peggy Domina at 940-300-3597 or Judy Walker at 940-300-8904.
SCREEN
Jan. 31-Feb. 1 — Broken Lens 2020: Israel/Palestine Film Festival at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 2200 N. Bell Ave. Hosted by People for Justice in Palestine and Israel. Free films, speakers, food, music and child care. Visit tpcdenton.org.
MUSIC
Dale Watson and His Lone Stars 8 p.m. Jan. 2 at Dan's Silverleaf. $15-$20.
Raised Right Men 9 p.m. Jan. 3 at Dan's Silverleaf. $8-$12.
“Happy Birthday Joe Cripps!" featuring El Nuevo Mi Son 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at Dan's Silverleaf. $10-$12, benefiting the Joe Cripps Foundation.