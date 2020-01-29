For the Rev. Craig Hunter, the pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church in Denton, working for peace in the Middle East from a modest Denton church is part of his Christian calling.
Hunter worked for the Presbyterian Church in Bethlehem in Israel as a volunteer. That was 20 years ago, but the experience is the taproot for an Israeli-Palestinian film festival he and his congregation started seven years ago. This year’s festival, Broken Lens 2020, takes place Friday and Saturday at Trinity Presbyterian Church.
“That had a major, formative impact on me and my life — in more ways than I can probably name,” Hunter said. “Part of my sense of my calling by God is that I should work for peace in that part of the world.”
Hunter got to the Denton church about 10 years ago. He brought his experience and expertise on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to congregation and found the members interested.
“This church and this congregation was mostly open to it,” Hunter said. “They didn’t know much about it, but they knew a little. I taught some classes on it here at the church; taught at [UNT’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, a community education program for ages 50 and older] too. ... I led a couple of groups to Israel and Palestine, people from here, in the early part of the last decade. We did some fairly extensive education before we went. So the groups I led, we did thing most groups didn’t do.”
The groups he led to the Middle East met with Israelis and Palestinians who are working for peace and justice.
“Historic and holy sites were part of it,” he said. “There’s nothing like going over there and seeing it. It’s easy to not see it. The reality of the conflict is shielded from [tourists].”
The travelers from one of the trips began meeting as a small group after they got home.
“We’ve been meeting ever since,” Hunter said. “That group operated with the consent of and under the auspices of the congregation. People have cycled in and out over the years.”
The film festival brings stories and viewpoints from Israelis and Palestinians into a two-day festival, complete with dialogue with a filmmaker, a Christian Palestinian peace advocate and a Middle Eastern meal.
Hunter said the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is “a hot button,” and one that he’s pressed by talking about the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories as apartheid, and by talking about the complexities among Israelis.
The film festival brings Israeli and Palestinian voices into a North Texas church so that attendees can hear viewpoints unfiltered by traditional Western media.
“We started with this film festival to give people an opportunity to hear these points of view,” he said. “It was a little smaller then. We had a movie on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. The first several years, church members would cook a soup and bread dinner on Saturday evenings.”
But over the years, Hunter has seen the festival grow. Over the last few years, the church found sponsors to cover a catered Middle Eastern meal.
But over the years, Hunter has seen the festival grow. Over the last few years, the church found sponsors to cover a catered Middle Eastern meal. The church also funds the festival, paying for the rights to screen hard-to-find films. The church curates titles, looking for films that can be screened together. The festival has brought in speakers, and has urged honest questions and difficult conversations.
“Attendance has grown,” he said. “Not dramatic but noticeable. The growth has come from the community and further afield. We’ve developed relationships with some professors from the local universities. And from beyond.”
Hunter said the film festival has an agenda that he makes no bones about: bringing more attention to the Palestinian people, their experiences of the conflict and political desires.
“I’ve gotten flak at my classes at the emeritus college for it,” Hunter said. “There were some people who wanted to shut it down. Some members of the church have left. There are costs involved that I am willing to pay. I don’t see this as an area which the average American — certainly not the average American Christian — has very much information about the root of the conflict. ... We pay more attention to the Israel-Palestine issue than we do to other areas, but it’s a newspaper article — which isn’t a place to get a lot of depth. This isn’t a Jewish issue, or a Muslim issue, or a Christian or even a military issue — there are a lot of things involved.”
Hunter said his hopes for the festival surround connections.
“One hope is that we have good attendance,” he said. “Another hope is that people leave knowing more and being energized. Another hope is that there might be strengthened relationships and a broader community.”
Finally, Hunter said part of his ministry is evoking questions about the conflict and sharing sound information about it.
“One small thing in a large issue is that our country has played a role in dehumanizing [Palestinians],” he said. “We are tied to the issue in terms of military aid and foreign policy. The question isn’t should we be involved — we’re already involved. The question is how should we be involved. If that involvement improves here, it improves there. We combine a lot of influence in the region with a lot of ignorance. This is just a small way to help people understand what’s happening in the region.”