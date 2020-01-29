If you go: Admission is free, and child care is available. In addition to the film screenings, Saturday will include discussion, dabke folk dancing from the Salaam Dabke group, a free catered Middle Eastern meal and folk music by Mosheer and Basheer Antar.

What : Trinity Presbyterian church and community partners present the seventh annual film festival parsing the long-standing conflict between Israel and Palestine, and highlighting Palestinian experiences and political desires, with a photography exhibit by Hanan Awad.

ABOUT THE FILMS

Voices Across the Divide (2013) — A documentary by Alice Rothchild and Sharon Mullally that blends oral histories with stories from oft-overlooked voices in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Followed by a video conference with Rothchild. Screens at 7 p.m. Friday.

Gaza Fights for Freedom (2020) — Journalist Abby Martin plumbs the depths of the Palestinian protest movement. The documentary was filmed during the height of the Great March of Return protests, and features footage of demonstrations where 200 unarmed civilians have been killed by Israeli snipers since March 30, 2018. Followed by dance, free Middle Eastern meal and music. Screens at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Pressure Points: Israel, Berkeley and the Divestment Resolution (2013) — A documentary about the 2010 campaign by students at the University of California, Berkeley for the university to divest from companies aiding the Israeli occupation. Followed with a video conference with Tarek Abuata, executive director of Friends of Sabeel North America.