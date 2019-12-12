Editor's note: Denton Time partnered with Denton ISD District students studying commercial photography at the Advanced Technology Complex. Students Madysin Welborn, Isabelle Loomos and Sean Gamble study photography with teacher Will Milne.
Find the lights
With the help of readers, a few Denton ISD photography students and Denton photographer Al Key, we've located some of the merriest, brightest yards in Denton and a few surrounding cities this year for our 2019 Guide to Christmas Lights. This isn't an exhaustive guide, but it will point you in the direction of some of the blinking beacons (sorry, Rankin and Bass) of holiday cheer. And check out the story about the Wickers, a Denton couple who means to create free photos with Santa to anyone who can make it to their home when Santa visits (read on for more on that.)
So fill a thermos with cider or hot chocolate, bundle the kids into the car and check out these addresses (and use the interactive map posted online with this story.)
Family affair
Jim and Linda Wicker are on the road. It's Tuesday, and their on a mission.
They’re behind the wheel of a big rig, headed to pick up hundreds of wreaths from Wreaths Across America. The greenery is in Mississippi, and once they’re loaded, the couple will head to several cities near Austin and drop off the wreaths at military cemeteries.
Back home in Denton, their house at 524 Chateau Court glows each and every night. The couple loves Christmas — and Jim Wicker really loves decorating for the season. Their glowing yard has become an annual community event with food and cash donations for a local ministry and a visit from St. Nicholas.
“I’d light it up the first of October if she’d let me,” Jim Wicker said.
Linda said she usually asks her husband to keep his hand off the switch until the turkey and dressing have cooled. Lighting up the yard is a warm-up for two big nights at the Wicker house. Santa Claus will visit from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (or until the last child leaves) on Dec. 22 and 23. He’ll perch on a bench in the front yard and pose with all ages for photos. Visitors get free hot chocolate and cookies, and all are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or a monetary donation for Mission Denton, a local ministry.
But Jim Wicker gets antsy waiting for go time.
“I ask him to wait until Thanksgiving,” Linda Wicker said. “This year, Thanksgiving came so late, he turned them on a few days before.”
The Wickers started their annual event about 15 years ago.
“This all started when my wife and I were walking in the mall here,” Jim Wicker said. “We were behind a little boy and his mom. It was Christmastime. I heard the little boy tell his mama, ‘I want to go see Santa.’ His mom told him, ‘I’m sorry, honey, I don’t have the money for the pictures and they won’t let me take my own pictures.’”
Wicker said he looked over at his wife when he heard that.
“I said, ‘That’s terrible.’ I just had to do something,” Jim Wicker said.
Wicker said he went home, grabbed some two-by-fours and built a bench. His mother-in-law made a Santa Claus costume. The Wickers have decorated their Chateau Court yard for Christmas since they moved into the home in 1998. That year, Wicker donned the costume, sat down on the bench, and waited to greet families driving by.
The yard itself is something to see. The flagpole (topped with Old Glory) doubles as a green glowing pine tree. Reindeer graze in the yard and trot across the roof. Icicle lights line the rooftop, and a wreath of green glowing lights sits beneath a Christmas tree on the top of the roof. A lamppost in the front yard is strung with lights.
All the Christmas colors are there: the red, the green and the white. And a large sign reminds motorists that Santa is due for a visit before heading back to the North Pole for his biggest night of the year. The Wickers decorate the backyard, too. In all, Jim Wicker said he figures there are more than 15,000 lights in his yard.
“I try to have everything ready before Thanksgiving,” he said. “I like to have everything up and then all I need to do is go do some finishing touches.”
While the couple encourages donations to Mission Denton, they don’t turn anyone away. Over the last few years, the line of families waiting to take photos with Santa has trailed down the street before the Wickers come outside. They consider it a ministry. They are members of Prestonwood Baptist Church's North Campus in Prosper.
“Well, Christmas is all about religion for us,” Linda Wicker said. “This is just a way for us to minister to the community.”
Last year, the Wickers delivered about 500 pounds of food to Mission Denton after the holidays.
“Some people come up and they don’t even know we ask for donations,” Linda Wicker said.
“Yeah,” Jim Wicker said. “Some people leave and come back with a grocery sack full of donations. But if someone doesn’t have a donation, that’s OK too.”
The Wickers said they recently bumped into a family who asked if they could photograph their young daughters on the now-famous bench.
“I said, ‘I don’t know if you know this, but Santa’s going to be here in a few weeks.’ They said ‘We know. We’ve been coming for years.’ That was neat,” he said.
A few years ago, a couple in their 80s posed with Santa, saying they’d never in their lives had a photo taken with St. Nick.
“Last year, the youngest we’ve ever had came to see us. It was a two-day-old baby,” Jim Wicker said.
The Wickers aren’t thinking about retirement yet.
“My dad passed away a year and a half ago at 99 years old and 16 days,” Jim Wicker said. “At 98, he would come out and help with hot chocolate. I’m pushing 72 pretty hard. If my dad could pass out hot chocolate at 98, I can say ‘ho, ho, ho.’”