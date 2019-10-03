It might not feel like fall just yet, but October brings outdoor festivals, events and gatherings to town. Check out our best bets for fall events for the whole family — and keep an eye on our listings of all things Halloween.
Pumpkin Patch at Trinity United Methodist Church
Open through October: noon to 7 p.m. Sundays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.
At the end of each September, volunteers meet an 18-wheeler in the parking lot of Trinity United Methodist Church at 633 Hobson Lane. The volunteers grab a pumpkin or gourd and carry it into the treed lot next to the church parking lot. They measure and group the produce according to size, pop up a tent and wait for people to start shopping.
The church has sold pumpkins in the wooded lot outside the sanctuary for about 16 years. The sales raise funds for music, youth and children’s ministries at the church. The congregation also sets up props to make your visit to the pumpkin patch an Instagram-able one.
Twilight Tunes
6 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3-24, on the Square, 110 W. Hickory St.
Twilight Tunes brings local family-friendly music to downtown Denton each Thursday in October. The free series invites locals and visitors to bring their chairs, blankets and dancing shoes.
Before or after the free concert, attendees can grab dinner from a downtown restaurant, and enjoy shopping downtown before heading home. The series is always all-ages, and music runs the gamut of country, pop, rock and everything in between. The concerts happen rain or shine, and in the case of inclement weather, Denton Main Street Association will post the rain location by noon the day before on the Twilight Tunes page on its website: www.dentonmainstreet.org/twilight-tunes.
Denton Folk Festival
Friday through Sunday, Oct. 4-6, at Backyard on Bell, 410 N. Bell Ave. $10-$20. www.dentonfolkfestival.com.
In its third year, the Denton Folk Festival is gaining depth and breadth with a full day dedicated to world music. Presented by the Denton Songwriters Guild, the festival puts indie folk and Americana on two stages for its first two days, Friday and Saturday. Families take note: Saturday includes a children’s show, lead by Polly Maynard. Young performers will take the stage with Maynard — expect witty lyrics, hooky melodies and music that isn’t dumbed-down for a youthful audience.
On Sunday, the event puts fusion acts, South Asian music, zydeco and mariachi in the spotlight. For founder Matt Grigsby, this year’s folk festival is a move toward at least laying the foundation for a world music scene in Denton. And all those varieties? “All of that is folk music in their cultural traditions.” See our Sept. 27 feature about the fest at http://bit.ly/2nGBjhZ.
Friday
Stage 1
5 p.m. — Edgar Derby
7 p.m. — Blue Grassfire
9 p.m. — Isaac Hoskins
11 p.m. — Josh Halverson
Stage 2
6 p.m. — R.W. Ratcliff
8 p.m. — Boxcar Bandits
10 p.m. — Sarah Carrino
Saturday
Stage 1
Noon to 2 p.m. — Polly Maynard children’s show
3 p.m. — Lauren Christner
5 p.m. — CityFolk
7 p.m. — Matt Grigsby
9 p.m. — Joe Pat Hennen
11 p.m. — Levi Cobb & the Big Smoke
Stage 2
4 p.m. — Deep in the Grass
6 p.m. — American Dreamer
8 p.m. — Jarod Grice
10 p.m. — The Gawd Almighties
Sunday
Stage 1
4 p.m. — Sangeet Millenium
6 p.m. — County Rexford
8 p.m. — The Gypsy Cats
Stage 2
5 p.m. — Ley Line
7 p.m. — Jay B & the Zydeco Posse
9 p.m. — Mariachi Quetzal
Dog Days of Denton
9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
The 26th annual Dog Days of Denton brings dogs and people to the fairgrounds for a day that’s supposed to go to the dogs.
The beloved annual event — which is for friendly dogs who must be on a leash and be current on their vaccinations — includes all the old favorites: a canine couture fashion show, live entertainment, “Glamfur” photos, hand-crafted arts and crafts for pets and people, pet care products and information, general products and services for your home and pet, pet rescue groups, fantastic festival foods and more.
There’s a lot to watch, too, including demonstrations and performances by dogs and trainers. Competitive pooches can test their mettle in a host of competitions: the canine couture costume contest, pet tricks, dancing with the dog contest, an obedience contest and a dog singing contest.
Dog Days also hosts the annual spokesdog contest (registration is closed).
Go to dentondogdays.com for full schedule.
History, Fashion & Fantasy: A Rose Costumes Experience
3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Rose Costumes, 5800 N. Interstate 35, Suite 508. Make reservations by calling 940-566-1917 or emailing info@rosecostumes.com. Free.
Denton Community Theatre celebrates its 50th anniversary season with the Gold Series, a monthly installment of (mostly free) programs that celebrate the local company, tip a hat to a particular season on the calendar or reflect theater itself. The second installment of the Gold Series is all about costumes. Professional designers at Rose Costumes will offer tips for creating unique and inexpensive Halloween wear at this workshop.
“It’s going to be a more immersive experience when people come into the store,” said Daniel Bernardo, director of conjectural and anachronistic mechanics. “We’ll have a tour of the shop that will show not just the costumes on the floor, but in the section behind the doors where we keep all of our theater-specific costumes and items.”
Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival
11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Industrial and Hickory streets.
The free family festival celebrates the markers of fall in the American Southwest: the harvest, Halloween and Día De Los Muertos. Families, take note: There are loads of kid-friendly offerings — the pumpkin patch with themed carnival games, bounce houses and a puppet show, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; a costume contest at 6 p.m. on the main stage and the Twilight Lantern & Costume Parade at 7 p.m. around the Square. Families are also invited to leave trinkets, favorite foods, poems and copies of photos of their deceased loved ones at the community altar.
Families can also head over to the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center, 400 Hickory St., to make a free themed craft from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This year marks the inaugural Flight of Souls, a memorial release of live monarch butterflies at the main stage at 12:30 p.m.
Live music and performances go on throughout the day, and the beloved coffin races run from 1 to 4 p.m. on Hickory Street. Vendor booths offer goods that reflect the theme of the festival. Families can also check out the original Halloween musical that started the festival, Cirque du Horror. There will be three performances of the musical by Denton composer David J. Pierce, at 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the day of the festival and 6 p.m. Oct. 27. All performances are at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St. $20 for a reserved table seat, $15 for adults and $7 for kids. For reservations, visit www.danssilverleaf.com.