This weekend’s Arts & Autos Extravaganza promises lots of cars, more art and a downtown sidewalk bursting with color.
The 20th annual event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday on the Denton Square.
The annual street festival features a huge show of cars, trucks and motorcycles. Owners compete for awards, including the coveted Best of Show Award, first place in the original or modified category for each class, and a participant’s choice award.
Car show participants also compete for specialty awards, which come with trophies made up of old auto parts artistically redesigned by local artists. Best of Show winners in the car, truck and motorcycle classes will win cash prizes.
Festival attendees can vote for their favorite vehicles in whimsical award categories such as Family Truckster and Diamond in the Rough. The public can weigh in on the award winners by using an online ballot that will be available at www.dentonmainstreet.org until noon Saturday.
The yearly Chalk Art Fest and Competition is for artists of all ages who are invited to sketch drawings on the West Oak Street sidewalks. The participants create Instagram-able art that lingers after the event.
The chalk fest and competition offers cash prizes for winners in three age categories. The top winner of the adult competition walks away with a cash prize of $200.
During the event, festival attendees can shop and peruse arts and crafts booths on the Courthouse on the Square lawn, as well as tour the specialty boutiques, vintage stores, art galleries and studios in downtown Denton.
Attendees can also bid on items — from downtown goods and restaurant gift certificates to local entertainment packages — at a silent auction in the Courthouse on the Square between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The silent auction proceeds will benefit the presenter, Denton Main Street Foundation.
The fall festival also includes food vendors selling a variety of cuisines and festival foods. Attendees can shop for treats from any of downtown’s shops, beverage tasting rooms and restaurants.