Denton musician Tony Ferraro doesn’t consider his latest album, Elvysses, a quarantine album. The songs were wrapped just before lockdown, but he’s also long been drawn to dark characters and the messy side of the human condition.
But somehow, the nine-track record sounds like a product of 2020. The record reflects on the unsavory and questionable, and it casts an eye on the tension between style and substance. But the songs also follow characters who want something to believe in.
“I would love it if I could write more love songs,” Ferraro said. “I love love songs. I really do. But I’m always drawn to the dark characters. I love them the same way you love villains in a superhero movie.”
Elvysses is a reference to Ulysses, the seminal character and novel by James Joyce, and Elvis — or the many noteworthy men of that name (Presley, Costello and Andrus). Ferraro has a thing about titles. He creates them and then craves songs to park under them.
It might sound like an exercise in Dadaism, but in nine songs, Ferraro crafts a record about trials, pint-sized crises, precious performances and the hunger to finally pitch a tent where you can belong. “Domino” watches as self-importance taints talent and drive. “Landline Lover” reflects on the collision of tastes and commitment, and how badly they can coordinate. “Diamonds” swings the record to a bouncier, more peppy place about a wanderer trying to land a better deal, but without showing all of his cards and giving up too much.
“I do I feel like I’ve always had dark subject matter,” Ferraro said. “It’s part of me. It’s part of us. I would say maybe 50% of my catalog is autobiographical. But there are characters there, too. They’re living with desire, wanting. There are douchey, overconfident characters.”
Ferraro made the record with a familiar lineup of Denton musicians — Grady Sandlin and Justin Collins on drums, Tex Bosley on shaker, Weston Wayne on tambourine and Ferraro playing guitar, bass and drums.
Ferraro said the album is inspired by just about everything around him during the songwriting process. “Modeling Agency” is based on a real-life wrong number. Ferraro got a call from a woman who said she was following up on a modeling application, then he wondered what her life was like, calling aspiring candidates for the exclusive Beautiful People club.
“It’s just me reading,” he said. “Just me reading, watching movies and chatting with my friends. In February, I made a record with a band called Particular People. What inspires me are the people I work with. That’s the motivation, the muscle to doing it. You say do better when you go to work. I do better when I write, and collaborate and co-produce. Elvysses is just one of a bunch of records going.”
While doing graphic design projects for pay, Ferraro said he’s working on a comedy album of skits, sketches and one-liners. He’s a habitual fiction writer, and a faithful follower of Denton, Dallas and Fort Worth tags on Bandcamp. He also pays attention to what his stepsons like.
“I try to stay on top of things, see what young people are up to and listening to. That’s where it is, the young people,” he said.
It would hardly be fair to classify Elvysses as the view from a jaundiced eye. The easy tempos, the droll observations and even the dash of cynicism on the record combine to suggest that if we keep moving — if we don’t stop believing — we can end up in a place that’s worthwhile, even if it’s not always sunny.
“Every time I make a record, I always hope that I’m spreading love,” Ferraro said. “If I’m being dark and being rude, it’s a way of hearing what else is in there. I definitely want to make music that spreads love, but I’ve got to squeeze stuff out of the darkness. I want to do the experience. I don’t want to do lectures. And just make it as colorful and lively and real as possible.”