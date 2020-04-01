Happy belated birthday to Mayor Chris Watts, who spent most of his big day Tuesday in the City Council’s first-ever virtual meeting wrestling with the continuing fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Council members wished him well, and after council member Paul Meltzer asked him whether it was the way he wanted to celebrate, Watts answered: “It’s always a joy to serve.”
Cheers, mayor. Help yourself to a corner of the cake.
■
Cross Timbers Church, a large congregation in Argyle, has committed to praying for 100,000 nurses, individually by name, who are working on the front lines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Cross Timbers posted about the prayer drive on social media, saying: “Know a nurse. Tag a nurse.”
The church is using the hashtag #100knurses and invites people to leave the names of any nurses they know so the church staff and prayer team can pray for each of them. As of Wednesday night, there were more than 700 comments. Lead pastor Toby Slough is inviting the community to keep adding nurses’ names to the initiative.
■
Three North Texas groups have organized an online North Texas Giving Day for May 5. The Dallas Cowboys, Communities Foundation of Texas and United Way of Metropolitan Texas have joined forces for what they are calling “an extraordinary giving effort for COVID-19 relief and recovery.” On May 5, these organizations and others will lead the community in raising funds for the first responders and nonprofits that are on the front lines protecting, feeding, educating and nurturing those who are most adversely affected by the impact of COVID-19.
Now, before you wonder what this might have to do with Denton, understand this: Local nonprofits that offer humanitarian assistance (food, shelter and medical services) receive grants and goods from Dallas-Fort Worth nonprofits, such as the North Texas Food Bank.
Donors can support the targeted relief and recovery funds with a gift of any amount. Donors can give directly to organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, or support the needs of more than 3,000 local nonprofits that participated in North Texas Giving Day 2019.
Early gifts can be made on the website, which will launch in coming weeks, beginning April 14, with North Texas Giving Tuesday Now happening from 6 a.m. to midnight May 5. To donate, visit www.northtexasgivingday.org.
■
We’re all supposed to be staying indoors to protect the health of others and ourselves. We know we shouldn’t feel sorry for ourselves, but we’re missing the Texas wildflowers painting the highways blue and orange-red right now.
Just as we’ve seen proms and graduations canceled because of the pandemic, we have to appreciate Texas bluebonnets and Indian paintbrush from the glow of our screen. We’ve heard that a patch of the grand blue flowers are flourishing near McKenna Park just off of Ector Street, but we’re really not supposed to be venturing out for anything other than groceries, medicine and essential business.
Officials said the pandemic has made a sizable dent in the hospitality industry in Texas spots with spectacular wildflower landscapes. Well, we’ll plan to make a date with the flowers next year.
■
Even though we’re all cooped up, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has figured out a way for us to put miles on our walking shoes. Michael Lopez, AgriLife Extension program specialist in family and community health, said both the agency’s Walk Across Texas! and Walk Through Texas History programs, available through the Howdy Health website, are free.
You can start the online programs at any time. The programs use a team-based approach to connect walkers with family, friends and colleagues. They just do it virtually, to allow for adequate social distancing. Walk Across Texas! is an eight-week program where teams track mileage to virtually walk across the state of Texas. Walk Through Texas History is a four-week program in which teams track steps to reach designated goals along a virtual historical path in Texas and learn about Texas heroes and history.
“Walking is one of the least expensive and easiest ways to be more active and reduce the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease and stroke,” Lopez said. “For adults, AgriLife Extension offers two programs that allow you to participate in physical activity at any location in which you feel most comfortable, including in and around the home.”
Parting Shot
“An optimist may see a light where there is none, but why must the pessimist always run to blow it out?”
— Rene Descartes, French philosopher