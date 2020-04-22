County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson tipped us off to what we think could be the world’s greatest tailgating buffet.
Bryce Drummond, a quarterback at Pawhuska High School in Oklahoma, has committed to playing for the University of North Texas (if football even resumes as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to keep stadiums quiet).
What does this have to do with tailgating? Drummond is the son of Ree Drummond, a.k.a the Pioneer Woman on the Food Network. We have a few Pioneer Woman cookbooks, and our mouths water just imagining what the redheaded home cook might whip up during a home game. We can dream, can’t we?
■
Speaking of UNT, we’ve been meaning to tell everyone that no one is enjoying quarantine like Scrappy, UNT’s indefatigable mascot. Earlier this week, the feathered Mean Green fan demonstrated his (wait, is Scrappy a “he?” Does anyone know?) unicycle skills. Scrappy also showboated some of his dance skills on TikTok. Follow Scrappy on Instagram at @ntscrappy.
■
Denton Record-Chronicle religion columnist and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church pastor Tim Thompson has what we call a luxurious head of hair. It seems that Father Tim might be really preoccupied with the length of his hair — aren’t we all now that salons have shut down? He sent out a note to his congregation saying that he looks in the mirror and immediately thinks of the Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young song “Almost Cut My Hair.”
The lyrics tell the story of a guy whose hair is “gettin’ kind of long/Could’ve said it was in my way/But I didn’t and I wonder why/ I feel like letting my freak flag fly.” Thompson said he’d forgotten that the lyrics also mention “Well, must be because I had the flu this Christmas.”
■
It’s sort of business-as-usual for murals painted on the walls of companies to be painted over, or in the case of at least two Denton businesses, for murals painted on the outside of local businesses to be rescued for posterity.
One such interior mural that very well could be painted over is the one lining the hallway leading to the high dose rate machine room at Texas Oncology-Denton South. (The office will soon relocate from its spot on I-35E to a location closer to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton.)
The forest scene depicts what looks to be white dogwood trees in the winter (the photos sent to us show no leaves, but they might have been added — we’re lucky enough to not have had a reason to be inside an oncological treatment room), with a few birds resting on the branches. A source told us the scene was painted by the wife of radiation oncology physicist Serban Morcovescu (with his help as well). The source, who didn’t want to be named, said, “While undergoing ... brachytherapy for breast cancer, I was taken with the beauty of a forest scene mural on the wall.” The scene is definitely serene.
■
Fans and patrons of Dan’s Silverleaf, the city’s most iconic live music venue and venerated neighborhood tavern, raised $11,112 in a relief campaign coordinated by local good guy and habitual philanthropist Bruce Burns. The campaign asked for $10,000 and brought in more.
■
Friends With Benefits, a local nonprofit that exists just to raise money for other nonprofits, has launched its art, music and performance scholarships:
$500 Andy Knapik Music Scholarship, named for the late local volunteer and fundraiser. The award will help someone further their music education as a major or minor at an accredited institution or with private lessons.
the $500 Joe Cripps Music Grant, named for the late Denton percussionist, to help a local band or musician further their career.
the $500 Ivory Dior Performance Art Scholarship, named for a beloved local drag artist, for furthering performance arts education as a major or minor at an accredited institution or private lessons.
To apply, visit www.fwbdenton.com/apply.
Parting Shot
“Illness is the night side of life, a more onerous citizenship. Everyone who is born holds dual citizenship, in the kingdom of the well and in the kingdom of the sick. Although we all prefer to use the good passport, sooner or later each of us is obliged, at least for a spell, to identify ourselves as citizens of that other place.”
— Susan Sontag, in Illness as Metaphor