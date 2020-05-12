If you’re like a lot of us, quarantine means more time to focus on creative endeavors. It just so happens that the Denton Public Library is compiling creative submissions for its new project, Quaranzine.
What’s Quaranzine? The library explains it as “a small online publication of local art and writing by the Denton community, distributed through the library’s blog. It is based on the DIY aesthetic of zines. The library is accepting submissions of art, writing (essays, poetry, fiction, Top 10 lists, reviews and the like, of 500 words or fewer), visual tutorials, comics, photography and recipes.
To submit any of these, visit the library’s Quaranzine site at dentonpl.wordpress.com
■
Well, we suppose it had to happen sometime. A Denton restaurant, It’s-A-Burger, created a Tinder profile. This is how the hamburger joint describes itself, in screenshots posted to Twitter by user @katiealexis_: name — Em, 20; sexual orientation — bisexual, asexual, pansexual and nonbinary. The photos are of the menu, a really juicy burger and what looks like fried pickles. And if you swipe right, you get a free ice cream cone. And naturally, there are vegetarian options. This is Denton, after all.
BRO A RESTAURANT IN DENTON REALLY MADE A WHOLE TINDER IM SO DEAD pic.twitter.com/Dj5JGQ1Yb7— k8🌸 (@katiealexis_) May 11, 2020
■
The Denton Community Theatre governing board has outlined a plan to extend the 2019-20 season to the end of this year. In its 50th and final season — before the company merges with Music Theatre of Denton after both companies close their current seasons — DCT’s plan is to reopen Sept. 18, with at least six performances of A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. The company will likely have more performances with smaller audiences to provide for social distancing.
■
The Texas Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation has raised $2.2 million so far in its $10 million state restaurant relief fund campaign. Its mission is to give grants to independent restaurants across the state in the wake of COVID-19, which has hit the restaurant and retail industry especially hard. Money has gone to more than 400 restaurants in 65 Texas counties.
“There are many more in need, however, especially as we enter the critical phase of carefully reopening our dining rooms,” said Joe Monastero, the restaurant association’s chief strategist and operations officer. “Our team, along with the TRAEF’s Board of Trustees, are working diligently to raise $10 million. Hitting that goal will provide help to more than 2,000 Texas independent restaurants and their employees.”
The foundation has gotten donations from corporate and individual donors. Donations can be made by texting “TRRF” to 31996, via the fund’s website, or by emailing trrfdonations@txrestaurant.org.
■
Most of the time, when a tree starts suffering in a Denton yard, homeowners either have a specialist amputate diseased branches, or they call Frenchy’s to remove it. Reader Gary Wood noticed that his neighbors Jodie and David Walden had a beautiful pecan tree that was failing.
“They contacted an arborist who said although there was extensive rot, it could be saved with intervention,” Wood said.
The couple went through multiple steps, and then Jodie Walden made something special in the portion of the tree left after a huge branch was cut away from the tree. She inscribed part of Psalm 107 from the Book of Psalms in the wood.
Parting Shot
“The world says: ‘You have needs — satisfy them. You have as much right as the rich and the mighty. Don’t hesitate to satisfy your needs; indeed, expand your needs and demand more.’ This is the worldly doctrine of today. And they believe that this is freedom. The result for the rich is isolation and suicide, for the poor, envy and murder.”
— Fyodor Dostoyevsky, The Brothers Karamazov