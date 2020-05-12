Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph.