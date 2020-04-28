What happens during COVID-19 when a church has a big transition? The Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship will bid farewell to its interim minister (and a Denton Record-Chronicle religion columnist) the Rev. Donna Dolham in a videoconference reception on May 24. It’s not ideal, and the congregation’s first full-time minister, the Rev. Pamela Wat, packed the fellowship for her farewell reception. But we expect the Unitarians to give Dolham a proper send-off.
■
We achieved peak stir-crazy during the pandemic lockdown earlier this week. On Monday, bystanders saw someone rappelling down the side of the Wells Fargo building. We scratched our head and wondered why someone would rappel down a building, and a copy editor replied, “Why not?” Touché. But, please folks, be careful.
■
The Denton Fire Department upped the preparedness game in a big way this month by reaching out to the city’s 16 nursing homes and assisted living centers to ask how they were doing on medical supplies needed for the pandemic. Here’s why: The city’s paramedics are more likely to go the distance for all of us if they can better respond to nursing homes, which have been hit hard by the COVID-19 virus.
Most of the facilities were in good shape, but four needed help. The department linked them to key resources for personal protective equipment, thermometers and oxygen pulse oximeters — a simple device measuring both pulse and blood oxygen levels that provides invaluable early warning signs of trouble. Denton is never short on love for its first responders, but this is a job well done.
■
In today’s edition of Denton Time, we profiled Rose Costumes’ herculean mask-making and donation project. Here, we’d like to recognize the work of the Artists Enclave of Denton County, a nonprofit that supports performing and visual artists and raises funds for them. The group has put together a grant called Pay It Forward Nest Egg. The fund uses $1,000 from the enclave’s 2020 Eggsibition (an auction of eggs decorated by artists and organizations), which it had to move online after the novel coronavirus resulted in a ban on public gatherings. The $1,000 will be divided into 10 microgrants to members or new applicants.
To apply for funds, visit artistsenclavedenton.com. The funds can be used by the recipients without restrictions. So if members need a boost to pay rent, it’s allowed. Or if the funds apply to art supplies or materials for performances, that’s fine, too.
■
University of North Texas student Hunter Marion was among the quarterfinalists for the Dallas International Film Festival screenplay competition this year. Marion submitted a 30-minute pilot titled Pig for the fest. Semifinalists will be announced Friday.
■
A proud mom in the Savannah area (one of the communities in the U.S. 380 Corridor east of Denton) got a special Mother’s Day wish from her son, Navy Cmdr. Seth Liebman, who’s stationed at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.(tncms-asset)2bf906ba-8a58-11ea-aeda-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset)
■
The Salvation Army is one of many humanitarian aid organizations pedaling hard and fast to keep up with COVID-19. In North Texas, 300 employees are staffing 21 centers, and those staffers and volunteers are actively working to mitigate the coronavirus. Residents of Salvation Army shelters have to wear masks. All clients are screened, temperatures are checked and 3 to 6 feet is mandated between each bed. The organization is operating 13 drive-thru grocery spots and is giving financial assistance for rent, mortgage, utilities and prescription medication. Income verification for assistance have been suspended to serve anyone that is in need.
And finally, the organization is ready to talk to and listen to people are isolated and battling loneliness during the pandemic. Trained officers and professionals are available seven days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., at 1-844-858-4673.
■
A Texas TV icon is helping out during the pandemic. Southfork Ranch in Parker, known the world over as the fictional home of the Ewing family on the long-running television-series Dallas, is holding a food drive for the North Texas Food Bank on April 27–May 1.
The public is invited to drop off canned and nonperishable food items between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the drive. All donations will be delivered to the North Texas Food Bank. Requested items include canned tuna and chicken, canned fruit in juice, peanut butter and cereal bars.
Parting Shot
“Angry people are not always wise.”
— Jane Austen, Pride and Prejudice