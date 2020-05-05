The Blue Angels plan to fly over Dallas-Fort Worth on Wednesday. The famous naval flight group is performing multiple flyovers across the nation called “America Strong,” a tour that’s meant to honor health care workers, first responders and other essential frontline workers as they combat COVID-19. The flyover is set to start at about 11 a.m., and the group has shared a map to let people know where the jets can be seen. We hope our friends and neighbors can enjoy the show while practicing social distancing.
■
While much of our local and state leaders are trying not to be utterly consumed by pandemic response, first responders across Texas — including Denton County — are preparing for another, more routine seasonal threat: wildfire.
Texas A&M Forest Service observed National Fire Protection Association’s Wildfire Community Preparedness Day last Saturday. And the preparedness day wasn’t all planning and projection, either: a wildfire that began on April 19 in Crockett is still smoldering, even as it’s traveled some 26,000 acres.
Adapting to official COVID-19 guidelines, the service turned to social media to help Texans ready their communities for the upcoming wildfire season, posting live videos of employees walking around their homes and demonstrating how to create defensible space. To make sure you’re prepared to jump into action in the event of a Denton County grassfire, visit the forest service’s fire preparedness page at tfsweb.tamu.edu/ProtectYourHome.
■
The Denton Public Library got a call from a patron recently. They sent an email asking about a strange monolith or memorial sculpture in a field at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Newport Avenue in Denton, near Loop 288. Librarian Chuck Voellinger went to look and take pictures. He found a few painted rocks, but no explanation for why the rock formation was built, by whom or for what reason. If anyone has a tip, we’re curious.
■
Just as most performances have moved online since the pandemic shuttered concert halls and even tavern venues, so has Texas’ famous classical piano competition and concert series, the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. The contest has coined the name “Cliburn at Home” for its virtual performances and recordings, and the performances are streamed on its Facebook and YouTube channels at scheduled times. Afterwards, they are available for viewing on those channels, as well as on Instagram and at cliburn.org/cliburn-at-home. The performances are on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, the series will stream 2017 Cliburn Audience Award winner Rachel Cheung performing Schubert, Debussy, Liszt and Hamelin. The recording was originally broadcast May 27, 2017. At 2 p.m. Saturday, the series will stream the 2009 recording of Cliburn Audience Award winner Mariangela Vacatello, including works by Haydn, Liszt, Busoni and Stravinsky.
Parting Shot
“You can’t just turn on creativity like a faucet. You have to be in the right mood.”
“What mood is that?”
“Last-minute panic.”
— Bill Watterson, from a Calvin & Hobbes comic strip