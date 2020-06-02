If you were on Interstate 35 between 8 and 10 a.m. on Sunday, you might have noticed traffic backed up on the exits on either side of the interstate at U.S. Highway 380.
The problem was peaches.
The Peach Truck Tour, a business that sells peaches by 25-pound boxes from a refrigerated semi, was parked at Northern Tool & Equipment for distribution. So many people were waiting to pick up their peaches that traffic stacked up, and badly. The tour management advertised that buyers had to pick up their fruit between 8 and 9 a.m., but at 9:30 a.m., a lot of buyers still had at least a half-hour wait on the service roads before they could get into the parking lot.
Note to the Peach Truck Tour: Next time, consider asking University of North Texas if you can distribute the boxes in the Apogee Stadium parking lot.
After Denton’s large protest on Monday night, a lot of Denton residents took to social media to praise Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon for keeping a cool head, deciding to have his officers attend the protest against police brutality wearing riot gear (there were face shields and batons when law enforcement sent people who were still gathered after the curfew) and for encouraging dialogue.
It’s worth noting that both Dixon and Sheriff Tracee Murphree opted to have cooler heads. That’s no small accomplishment in a moment where there is more tension, soaring unemployment and a pandemic affecting our city. Leadership matters, and protection and service feels like good leadership to us.
We’ve been meaning to highlight a sweet Mother’s Day observance — though there was a little bit of a sting to it. Family members couldn’t visit loved ones at the Denton State Supported Living Center this past Mother’s Day. To help, the staff and the residents worked together to make Mother’s Day cards.
Some results showed, however, that even simple gestures can be fraught with complications as caregivers deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Angela Reynolds-Biggs received a card from her daughter, Amber, who lives at the center. Reynolds-Biggs questioned what role Amber had, if any, in creating the card since it bore little resemblance to her other creations and writings.
“What hurts to know is that Amber loves writing, and trying to write part of her name as she says the letters,” Reynolds-Biggs said. “It’s part of her individual service plan these past seven years. Why didn’t they give her this opportunity to try to write her letters?”
It was a kind gesture from the staff, but it highlights how limited communication can be between caregivers and their loved ones with developmental disabilities in the best of times.
So far, there’s still been no word from the governor’s office when families might be able to resume any kind of visit with their loved ones living at the state’s 13 living centers for people with developmental disabilities, including individual visits from their guardians.
Just a reminder of a little light in all the darkness right now: Jonuzi’s Pizza in Denton made 120 pies for workers at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton at the end of May.
We had an amazing day feeding true heroes at the Denton Presbyterian Hospital. We prepared and donated 120 meals for the...Posted by Jonuzi's Pizza-Denton, TX on Monday, May 25, 2020
If we were living in an episode of The X Files, a drawer-style handle fixed to the side of a Denton office building (about 10 feet off the ground, too) would be a portal into a paranormal world. Or the opening to a conspiracy theory that only the likes of Mulder and Scully could solve.
Of all the businesses that can’t rely on social distancing, massage therapy businesses might have the most to worry about. Therapists can’t massage clients from six or more feet away. Amber Briggle, who owns Soma Massage Therapy, posted a video on her social media account last week demonstrating how the business is providing safety for clients. A bag-like contraption is fitted to the face cradle of the massage tables, and all therapists are wearing masks while working.
Parting Shot
“So in two weeks, if the COVID numbers are down, I’ll be doing stand-up again. You can catch me in venues not on fire. 2020!”
— Dan Danzy, comedian