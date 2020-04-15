We heard through the grapevine that the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church has mentioned a Denton church as being the master class in virtual worship. A local pastor said officials in the denomination praised Open Worship, a contemporary worship service of First United Methodist Church of Denton, for excellence in its online product.
The team behind the service has gained a lot of ground from the early days of the mass gathering ban in March. The team started with simply livestreaming services in the worship space (with everyone standing at least 6 feet apart). But in the last three weeks, the church has pulled together a dynamic service with all members of the worship team safely in their homes, and the Rev. Jonathan Perry preaching from his backyard, his living room and, on Easter Sunday, in front of the painted doors on the south side of the building that read “God’s doors are open to all.”
On Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, the team edited videos sent from church members waving palms (and oak branches) and wishing viewers “Happy Easter!”
The church seems to have an uber-competent production team, making good use of visuals and text. If you’re interested.
■
Denton Community Theatre has announced it has canceled upcoming productions of Blithe Spirit, The Who’s Tommy and the remaining Black Box shows for the season. The company plans to produce A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum on June 26-28. Music Theatre of Denton has canceled A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.
The two theater companies will merge before the end of the year, and they still plan to produce their first show as a newly merged company with Mama Mia in August.
Performing arts groups are suffering along with businesses as mass gatherings remain canceled. But Donna Trammell, who is among the leadership of Denton Community Theatre, is pulling together a fundraising cookbook titled Rave Reviews that includes recipes from volunteers who have strutted the stage or helped backstage — or served on a committee or board of the company. You can preorder a copy online at dentoncommunitytheatre.com.
■
How many Zoom meetings have you had since Denton County issued stay-at-home orders? Enough to get preoccupied with how many books to set your laptop on to look your best in the world’s most unforgiving camera? Well, Denton dogs had a Zoom meeting. No, they really did.
Denton Parks & Recreation director Gary Packan and Denton Animal Services supervisor Julien Peralta co-hosted a Zoom meeting last Friday that brought the city’s dog parks to a tablet, phone or laptop. We didn’t get to see it, but we’re open to learning from readers who attended who the best boy or girl was.
■
Speaking of pets, we’re hearing a lot of conflicting buzz about pet adoption. Animal rescues and animal lovers have brought attention to the shelter-in-place orders across the country as being a good time to adopt or foster a pet. But we’ve also been reading and hearing that animal welfare agencies are predicting a spike in pet abandonment. We’re not experts, but we do have pets, and we recommend crunching the numbers to make sure you can afford food, pet accessories and veterinary care during an uncertain time. With Texans applying for unemployment benefits in frightening numbers, we advise caution.
■
United Way of Denton County has put together a COVID-19 relief fund. In a communication the nonprofit sent out on Monday, officials said the fund has granted more than $98,000 to local agencies (Christian Community Action, Grace Like Rain, Our Daily Bread and Denton County Friends of the Family) to give a much-needed boost to 110 households in Denton County. To donate, visit www.unitedwaydenton.org.
Parting Shot
“The fires of crisis are throwing off a lot of light.”
— Anand Giridharadas, author and journalist