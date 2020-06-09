While commercial gyms have been reopening in stages, Denton’s recreation centers are taking a slower approach. In the last few days, Denton residents with group exercise memberships got an email from Alicia McDaniel, the manager of North Lakes Recreation Center and the city’s fitness program supervisor.
McDaniel gave us a lot of news in just a few sentences.
“New protocols will include social distancing, credit card-only transactions, bring your own mat, bring your own towel, and shower at home,” McDaniel said in the email. “A new air filtration system, touchless restroom facilities, and hand sanitizer will be available, plus more. Protecting your health, your way is encouraged, but masks and gloves will not be required.”
Residents who use the group exercise programs (which are exclusively at North Lakes) were also invited to take a survey that will help the staff determine which classes to bring back first. If you missed it, you can still take the survey online.
Churches are opening in Denton, too. New Life Church opened its doors with careful social-distancing setups about two weeks ago. This past week, Saint David of Wales Episcopal Church in Denton had its first “Mass on the Grass.”
It was a fully outdoor service with communion-to-go. Parishioners brought their own chairs and arranged themselves on the church lawn (one of the loveliest in Denton, really) with each household in clusters six feet apart. As people left, Associate Rector Sam Adams (extra points for sharing a name with a beer, which seems like something an Episcopalian probably enjoys) blessed vehicles with holy water.
“We had about 45 people attend, and it was an amazing feeling to be able to gather in person as a community again,” said Wendy Martinez, a spokesperson at the church.
Saint David will continue Mass in the Grass each Sunday at 8 a.m., until the bishop gives the green light for the parishioners to move back into the sanctuary, which is as lovely as the lawn.
A group of North Texas theaters — all of which draw audiences from Denton (not to mention talent from Denton’s universities and creative community) — recently released a collective statement. Cara Mia Theatre Company, Soul Rep Theatre Company, Teatro Dallas, Bishop Arts Theatre Center and Artstillery responded to the global protests of systemic racism and police brutality in America with a clear declaration of their identities.
“To exist as a Theatre of Color is an act of resistance,” the statement said. “We use the power of art to demand that our communities are seen and heard. Our art cannot exist in a silo. Our demands for narrative change are inherently politicized. ... [Last] week’s events illuminate systemic racism and white supremacy so clearly that the world can no longer repudiate what communities of color have known for centuries. ... We feel the pain of these communities because we are from these communities and this is why we serve.”
The Fort Worth Catholic Diocese includes Denton’s parishes. Last Thursday, Bishop Michael Olson, celebrated a noon Mass at St. Patrick Cathedral for the repose of the soul of George Floyd, his family and for peace and an end to civil discord.
“Let us pray for humanity: to remember and insist that my neighbor is as human as I am or as human as anyone else, as much made in God’s image and likeness no more and no less,” Olsen said. “When I speak of a system of justice I am not simply referring to a system of laws and procedures that are the edicts of the powerful, but rather a system of justice that is established in a recognition and respect for human nature that provides for a morality that is both compassionate and binding.”
If your feelings of reconciliation aren’t overwhelmed by rage and despair, make a note in your calendar: A group of local residents is organizing Denton Juneteenth, from 5 to 10 p.m. June 20 in Fred Moore Park. Remember your social distancing, and consider wearing a mask.
While Denton Juneteenth is on, the annual Denton County Fruit, Vegetable, Herb & Flower Show has been canceled.
Parting Shot
“Artists have the capacity to have a more dominant role in shaping social thought. You’ve got the platform to say something, say something worthwhile, say something that helps the social condition.”
— Harry Belafonte