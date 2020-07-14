Willie Hudspeth says he’s grateful and still amazed that people thought he deserved a vacation after the removal of the Confederate monument on the downtown Square. Hundreds of people donated money to make it happen. Stephanie Alessandra started the GoFundMe campaign as a way to honor the longtime Denton activist, and 460 people chipped in a total of $10,305.
Hudspeth said he and his wife won’t be flying anywhere, that’s too risky. But they are going to go several places by car. The first trip? Down to Fort Hood to see their granddaughter and meet their newest great-grandchild, a baby boy born about two months ago.
■
Speaking of fundraisers, another local got a boost from his friends. Denton resident George Ferrie announced a few weeks ago that he would be closing his downtown Denton business, Wine Squared, because the economic shutdown. Led by Denton’s most dogged fundraiser, Mindy Arendt, Ferrie’s friends raised just more than $10,000 to help him.
In an emotional response, Ferrie told his Facebook friends that every cent would go to closing the wine bar, and that he’ll be returning to school to pursue a degree in social work. Ferrie has amassed lots of karma points through supporting the effort to bring potable water to a largely Hispanic neighborhood, advocating for an LGBT nondiscrimination policy in Denton and running for City Council. Ferrie didn’t win a spot on the council, but he did win a spot in a lot of Denton residents’ hearts.
■
Denton resident and reader DJ Taylor was happy to hear he wasn’t alone in getting the wrath of grackles at the Kroger on University Drive. Last week, we shared the tale of Ena Richardson’s interaction with parking lot grackles.
“A couple of weeks ago I was walking to the store and passed under a tree,” Taylor said. “I felt something on my head and thought I’d snagged a low-hanging branch. But it persisted and began to peck my head and scratch with those little pin-like claws. What? I reached up and brushed the bird off my head.”
The grackle then made a ground attack.
“My immediate defensive notion was to kick, but noticing the trailing car with two people laughing, I thought it best not to tempt an audition for YouTube or a call to PETA.”
■
Greg Millspaugh, who graduated from the University of North Texas in 1988, will be inducted into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in November. Millspaugh, the director of promotion at Show Dog, a division of Universal Records, is one of 20 people being inducted. The Hall of Fame recognizes the best broadcasters in the state. He’s known popularly as Greg Sax.
Parting Shot
“It seems as if an age of genius must be succeeded by an age of endeavour; riot and extravagance by cleanliness and hard work.”
— Virginia Woolf