Brooke Moore, executive director of the Denton Parks Foundation, said some recent surveys have shown a noteworthy spike in the number of people walking and spending time outdoors. Moore said the increase in Denton is on par with what other cities are seeing as social distancing and stay-at-home measures are pushing more of us into our living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms.
As you talk your daily constitutionals, consider the value of your nearest public park, and the affordability of Denton’s recreation centers. Thank a teacher, thank a health care worker, but don’t forget to thank your parks and recreation department employee.
■
As Denton residents spend more time at home, they’re paying more attention to their pets. A local veterinarian reported that she and her colleagues are getting more calls than usual. Time at home means more time to hang out with your pets. Some pet owners are projecting their concerns onto their dogs and cats, but the staff at Guardian Pet Hospital in Denton said some pet owners have noticed real illness and injuries that might go unnoticed in the bustle of pre-coronavirus life.
Speaking of pets, remember that chocolate can make dogs sick and lilies can poison cats.
■
Dave Parker, who lives in Robson Ranch, told us that the upscale local retirement community hasn’t let the novel coronavirus get residents or workers down. The outbreak shuttered all buildings and put dine-in service at the Wildhorse dining room and bar on hold.
“After seeing the financial impact on homeowners association workers and others working at Robson Ranch, such as sports trainers, beauticians and instructors, the homeowners stepped up in a big way and began a GoFundMe campaign,” Parker said. “Homeowners donated over $35,000 to assist over 100 affected individuals.” A committee of five homeowners from Robson supervised the distribution of donations, he said.
■
So you think you’re all alone, eating your feelings and wondering what will happen with jobs in North Texas. Or you’re making ample use of your liquor cabinet at home. But someone is always watching. Well, in this case, Texas Dairy Queen is keeping track of what cashiers are ringing up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Texans — including those in Denton — are feeding their feelings with a marked increase in Blizzards and chocolate-dipped cones as well as comfort food like chicken strips and steak finger baskets. Oh and the ever-popular (and infuriatingly spelled) Hungr-Buster. It’s also good to know that Dairy Queen has asked its local operators to streamline their work to move people through the drive-thru.
■
A venerable Texas university its doing its part to keep the Lone Star State informed about what our scientists and experts are doing to contribute to flattening the curve in the pandemic. Scientists and experts from throughout the Texas A&M University System will talk to Chancellor John Sharp about their roles in the fight against COVID-19. They’ll do so on a new television series beginning 7 p.m. Thursday.
The special series will air every Thursday at 7 p.m. on the system’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/tamusystem.
“During this pandemic, our scientists and policy advisers are counted on across Texas and all across the world,” Sharp said. “I’m delighted to partner with KAMU and host a show that will share with Texans our unique roles and expert insights.”
Episode one will feature Dr. Peter Hotez, a Hagler Institute scholar at Texas A&M University and a professor, vaccine researcher and dean at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Parting Shot
“My ma said that I would not amount to anything laying on the couch. Now, I’m saving the world.”
— Jeff Bacon, Denton resident and coronavirus soldier