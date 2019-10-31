Remember that time when a customer on the rooftop of LSA Burger Co. took a rubber duck to the head when someone pitched it from the Yankee Doodle Parade? Well, a customer had really fast reflexes last Saturday as the Twilight Lantern & Costume Parade went around the Square to cap off Denton’s Day of the Dead Festival. Someone on a float threw candy — hard — at the rooftop bar. An onlooker caught it and gave a cheerful fist pump. Color us impressed with the thrower and the catcher.
The city of Denton had a fun contest. City departments decorated pumpkins, and then competed in an online contest. The city will take votes online through midnight on Halloween. We admire the dinosaur-themed Parks & Recreation entry, and the Denton Police Department’s eyeball and Animal Services Department’s angry dog pumpkin. Check them out and vote here: http://bit.ly/34enEhU.
Are you fearless and willing to risk getting stung for 20 bucks, a six-pack and weird bragging rights? A Reddit user with the handle shadyshores is seeking “someone who is willing to scrape a wasp nest into a jar.” The user, with the initials DF, says it’s for a performance art class project on chaos, and “I need them alive and I need as many as possible.” DF shies away from actually doing their own homework: “Wasps make me pass out so I can’t do this myself.” Performance art classmates and whoever’s unlucky enough to be this person’s instructor, beware.
One of our reporters came across a Texas Monthly article that cited one of our articles about U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, being a “gutless” representative of Texas in the Trump era. In the Denton Record-Chronicle, Burgess told us that Trump should be able to talk to any foreign leader about anything without any criticism, which Texas Monthly noted is an argument in line with the White House’s own talking points. Guess talking to the local newspaper really does matter.
Texans are kind of famous for a swaggering disdain for government (and any sluggish bureaucracy, really). But the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission jumped into the fray after the recent tornadoes and storms in North Texas. The agency offered to provide copies of official documents lost in the severe weather. The TABC also offered help in reporting damaged inventory, ordering replacement signage or tax stamps and waivers for certain reporting or application fee deadlines.
We doubt that anyone will lift a glass to the agency in the aftermath of damaging storms, but all the same, it’s nice to see the response.
Speaking of alcohol, someone buy a round for the droll minds at the Bearded Monk, Denton County Brewing Co. and California-based Anderson Valley Brewing Co. These three groups led their patrons to Goatman’s Bridge on Wednesday night, where everyone shotgunned a can of beer at the allegedly haunted bridge. If someone brought back a spectral drinking buddy, let us know.
On Sunday, First Christian Church of Denton celebrates All Saints Sunday with a New Orleans jazz and gospel music. The service starts at 10:50 a.m. and will include the songs “Jesus on the Mainline,” “Over in the Gloryland” and (of course) “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Music minister Mark Graham has lined up a first-rate group of musicians for the service: Chris McGuire on clarinet, Rodney Booth on trumpet, Tony Baker on trombone, Lynn Seaton on bass, Ron Fink on drums and Graham on piano. The service features the First Christian Church Sanctuary Choir and guest soloist Cassandra Berry. The church is at 1203 Fulton St.
Texas and Florida led the nation in the number of children who had fatal heatstroke in hot cars in the last 20 years. Texas has lost 119 children to heatstroke in vehicles between 1998 and 2018. Florida has lost 88 children. The deaths have been tracked by a meteorologist on www.noheatstroke.org. It makes a sad kind of sense that the two states lead the nation in these unfortunate deaths — both states have summers that last a long, long time, and both states are vehicle-centric and lagging behind in public transportation. Be on the lookout for smartphone-connected tech that will alert parents and caregivers if they get a certain distance from a little one’s car seat.
Parting Shot
“Double, double, toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble.”
— The witches in William Shakespeare’s Macbeth