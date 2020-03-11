A scam email — one of thousands, it seems — found its way to a local minister’s account and contacts. The Rev. Donna Dolham, the interim minister at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, sent a note to her congregation letting them know that she’d been notified that congregants had received one of those emails posing as the sender, claiming to be in an urgent situation. When the recipient answers, this scammer requests a gift card.
“The scammer uses the name of minister, staff, or congregational leaders with an unaffiliated Gmail address,” Dolham told her congregation.
The scammers add numbers or letters to the email address, but it can trick recipients into thinking it’s someone they know. In this scam, the perps added an “i” to her email address.
Dolham promised that she wouldn’t fund raise for an emergency by email.
“It just will not happen,” she wrote.
■
Alamo Drafthouse Denton is resuming its teacher appreciation promotion for the month of March. There are four more days left of spring break, so teachers, school staffers and college faculty can get a free $10 snack pass when they buy a ticket. The pass is good for food and nonalcoholic drinks. Just be sure to have a valid school ID to get your pass.
■
Nancy Chumbley got a scare thanks to her Amazon Echo. Chumbley, an Argyle resident, retired teacher and avid gardener had stepped outside to tend to some chores. As she walked back inside, Chumbley said the opening vocals of the 1960s classic surf song “Wipeout” were playing. She’d asked Alexa to play ’60s music, but when she opened her door, she got a blast of that famous falsetto laugh. “I thought someone was in my house,” she said.
■
The Denton Bach Society recently had its Competition for Young Musicians 2020. In the 15th year of the contest, the baroque music ensemble selected three winners. William Leicht, 18, won the piano portion of the contest. Leicht is the student of Mary Humm. Audrey Lee, 14, won the violin portion of the contest. She is the student of Philip Lewis. Tristan Olvedo, a 17-year-old tenor, won the vocal portion of the contest. Olvedo is the student of Melinda Cotton.
The three winners will perform at the society’s annual showcase concert at 4 p.m. May 3 at Denton Good Samaritan Village Chapel, 2500 Hinkle Drive. For reservations, visit www.dentonbach.com.
■
Denton band Manifest Destiny’s Child was slated to play South by Southwest this week, but the massive festival was cancelled by Austin officials amid fears over the coronavirus. The local band reached into the bag of rock ’n’ roll attitude with a rebellious plan. “Y’all already know no one can stop the unofficial shows from kicking so much a--, so let’s do the damn thing!!!” they wrote on the band Facebook page. “Catch us in Austin, maybe even Dallas, for a new song or two.” The band lists Dankfest 4 at Cheer Up Charlies in Austin on Friday.
Here’s hoping the band has packed lots of soap and maybe even some vitamins (we know, we know, vitamins won’t make anyone immune.)
Parting Shot
“The greatest disease in the West today is not TB or leprosy; it is being unwanted, unloved, and uncared for. We can cure physical diseases with medicine, but the only cure for loneliness, despair, and hopelessness is love. There are many in the world who are dying for a piece of bread but there are many more dying for a little love. The poverty in the West is a different kind of poverty — it is not only a poverty of loneliness but also of spirituality. There’s a hunger for love, as there is a hunger for God.”
― Mother Teresa, in A Simple Path