Wendy McGee, the executive director of Our Daily Bread, mentioned an ongoing need for the people who come through the local soup kitchen. Last week, while discussing the annual Keep Denton Warm campaign spearheaded by Denton nonprofit Friends With Benefits, McGee said the nonprofit regularly has men coming through the lunch line who have gotten jobs in construction.
What they’re missing is work boots. (We thought construction companies provided their employees uniforms and safety gear.) The volunteers at Our Daily Bread have an ongoing need for men’s work boots. If you care to donate a gently used or new pair, deliver them between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. weekdays to the nonprofit, which is housed at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Oak St.
We’ve long admired the creativity and musicality of Denton hip-hop artist, producer and beat maker Ritchy Flo. On Tuesday, he jumped into a U-Haul with his smartphone, then recorded himself knocking, slapping and banging around the inside of the truck. Then he turned it into a fierce beat. Check it out here: http://bit.ly/2XxzYY9.
Denton resident Donna McClendon probably spoke for a legion of home cooks last week when she fumed about her local Kroger rearranging the inventory just in time for said home cooks to shop for Thanksgiving dinner. We’re not sure why grocery stores ever change where they put their inventory, but we get cranky when they do. Bah humbug.
Props to Golden Triangle Mall for its 2019 “Faces of Denton” campaign. The promotion assembled Denton residents for the campaign to show off the “unique, fun-loving place.” The campaign includes one Pilot Point resident who ventures to Denton on the regular. You’ll see these neighbors on the mall’s social media and other marketing over the next year.
Denton resident and proud papa Josh Berthume noticed that the tiny library at Newton Rayzor Elementary School “did not come to play.” He tweeted a photo for proof. And indeed, the tiny free library had a copy of The Turn of the Screw by Henry James, and a book by C.S. Lewis. We can only applaud the literary offerings at the library.
Well, the Texas Lottery Commission is still looking for the person who bought the winning million-dollar Powerball ticket on May 29. The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at RS Dollar Plus Store, at 3310 Elsie Faye Heggins St. in Dallas. The last day to claim the prize is Monday, Nov. 25.
On Tuesday in Denton County Commissioners Court, officials from Lewisville presented the court with the latest and greatest updates about the goings-on in Lewisville. James Kunk, the community relations and tourism director for the city, described the 23-acre Lewisville Lake Environmental Learning Area in a peculiar way: “I tell people it’s like Deliverance but without the banjos. It’s really a great place to visit.”
Does Lunk realize that the banjos are the least horrifying part of the classic film? Because the inbred predators stalking the campers through the gorgeous wilderness are way, way scarier than the banjos.
Parting Shot
“Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change.”
— Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, Frankenstein