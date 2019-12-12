The wind blew the “N” off of the Campus Theatre marquee over the weekend, rendering A Tuna Christmas to A Tu a Christmas. When Denton performer Melissa Sims posted a photo of the marquee on her Facebook page, it led to friends reminiscing about other shows that had the wind edit the title on the marquee.
Our favorite was recalled by Denton actress Connie Lane, who shared about the run of Forever Plaid that turned into Forever laid. We snickered like a middle school boy over that one.
But nothing beats the time when Damn Yankees was posted on the marquee as Darn Yankees. (The official story was that the M’s were lost or broken, but we never really believed that.)
■
It looks like someone quit their job at Whataburger in a huff, but as if the quitter likes things tidy. Ursula Williams saw a bright orange Whataburger shirt draped over the edge of a trash can at the QuikTrip on Carroll Boulevard. We liked her hashtag: #takethisjobandshoveitbutnotalltheway.
Ryan High School student Kenzie Kish was among the young women participating in the Miss Teen Texas pageant last weekend. The Denton teen didn’t place in the top 15, but proud grandmother and Denton Record-Chronicle columnist Pam Rainey said Kish learned a lot about poise and competition, lessons that will serve her well wherever she goes. Denton has been home to a few Miss Americas, and the tradition of pageant competition is still alive and well here in Little D.
Sweetwater Grill & Tavern had a memorable customer at the bar recently. A wide-eyed dachshund looked like it was trying to get the barkeep’s attention for a treat. Denton resident Julie Glover shared a photo of the goodest dog.
A few good-hearted readers with deep religious convictions recently wrote and called us about how distressing it is that we included the local celebration of Krampusnacht in the paper. (For the uninitiated, Krampus is a half-goat, half demon creature from Northern European, pre-Christian folklore. The story is that Krampus punishes naughty children, sometimes in a gruesome manner. After Christianity spread through Northern Europe, Krampusnacht became a Christmastime celebration that still falls every Dec. 5. On Dec. 6, the same regions celebrate St. Nicholas Day. And in a lot of celebrations, Krampus and St. Nicholas appear together.)
Readers explained that this season is a religious celebration of the arrival of the Messiah, and that there’s no place for celebrating evil. We have to admit that Krampus looks really evil. But there’s a difference between celebrating evil and imitating it. In our opinion, Krampusnacht in Denton is a lot of things. It’s a way for nonreligious (and, yes, some religious folks) to enjoy some irreverence during a season of oft-overwhelming forced cheer. It’s also a time when playful, irreverent Denton residents give gifts to strangers, just because.
You will find stories of actual evil in the Denton Record-Chronicle. You see them in reports of violent crime, families ruptured by addiction, political displacement and death. You’ll read stories about garden-variety greed. Next to those, Krampus looks like a grouchy pet we let off the leash for mischief (and don’t forget that dose of generosity, please) once a year.
We love Christmas. The Denton Record-Chronicle employs Christians who attend worship weekly, study Scripture and muddle through a dark and dour world. This is also a workplace that has employed Muslims and Jews, and as far as we know, there have always been atheists and agnostics here. We say let Krampus have his night. He makes the long, dark nights less frightening, and all those presents remind us that kindness isn’t just for friends and family, but for people we barely know.
Parting shot
“How can I tell the craziness of my Christmas season is in full swing? I was trying to use the calculator on my phone and couldn’t figure out why it wouldn’t let me subtract from the amount I entered. After a few seconds I realized I was on the phone-dial screen (and likely dialing a nice family in Yemen).”
— Dallas resident and Denton musician and conductor Arturo Ortega, who is all of us this holiday season