Denton actor Bryan Patrick didn’t have the greatest end of 2019. On Monday, Patrick was walking home when someone near Newton Rayzor Elementary aimed a laser-guided air rifle at him and pulled the trigger.
Patrick, who has always had a lot of pluck, recounted the incident on his Facebook page, and summed it up with: “Aim for the head next time ... !” Really, air rifleman, don’t. Don’t shoot people.
Speaking of the end of the year, the Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invited congregants (and visitors) to a special ritual during worship last Sunday. The Rev. Donna Dolham and Sunnie Palmer led the service, “Making Space for the New Year,” which ended with a burning bowl ritual. Usually, burning bowl rituals invite people to write down their regrets and then they are burned with others in a metal bowl. The service concluded with the congregation setting their intentions for this year.
Speaking of the fellowship: an anonymous donor has offered to match up to $5,000 in the church’s latest fundraising drive. The drive will fund building maintenance (the church was designed by late Denton architects Tom Polk Miller and Isabelle Mount Miller), music, ministerial search, lifetime faith development programs and more. Anyone who has ever raised money for a church knows how tight things can be. So an offer to match up to $5,000 is not too shabby.
Note to savers, reuse buffs and creatives: SCRAP Denton has announced a series just for you. The local creative reuse nonprofit will launch a sustainable living series, which will feature workshops on how to make reusable items and how to start environmentally sustainable behaviors. Rachel Weaver, executive director of the nonprofit, said the nonprofit has always been about education, even if it’s best known as a downtown shop that sells donated craft, art and office supplies.
“At SCRAP, we believe inspiring sustainable behaviors through education is how we can best support our community in becoming more environmentally conscious,” Weaver said. “We try to keep our programs, camps and workshops affordable so community members can join us in our sustainability efforts, learn new skills and find interesting ways to use the varied materials found at SCRAP Denton.”
To peruse the education programs, visit www.scrapdenton.org.
Parting Shot
“Do you guys think there was a rise in hamburger phone sales after Juno came out? I’ve been thinking about this for some time and my therapist isn’t back until the 4th.”
— comedian Josh Johnson, a former Denton resident