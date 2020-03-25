We’ve certainly seen a fresh crop of internet memes by Denton residents poking fun at the various and sundry frailties exposed by the novel coronavirus. But we’re happy to report that we haven’t seen anyone report themselves “safe” from the pandemic on Facebook.
That’s become a trend in gallows humor when disaster has maimed, destroyed and killed people far from Denton, and we don’t miss it as we watch as the virus hit the Denton State Supported Living Center this week.
■
As the pandemic has drawn tighter and tighter circles around us here in Denton, we’ve noticed an uptick in conferencing technology. Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship conducted its regularly scheduled congregational meeting last Sunday through Zoom.
Zoom might just be the conferencing platform that leaves its brand on the upending of the nation’s businesses and nonprofits. We’ve also seen social media reports of locals holding virtual happy hour on conferencing platforms.
■
U.S. District 26 Congressman Michael Burgess insisted that while Congress is vulnerable to coronavirus (the average age of congressional representatives is 57; the average age of senators is 61), representatives still owe their constituents a hard day’s work. He told Fox News pundit Maria Bartiromo that “I know there’s a lot of discussion on whether we need to be present to vote. I think we do. I think that sends a terrible message to the country if we say we’re going to vote on one of the biggest spending bills ever conceived, and we’re going to phone it in.”
Burgess, a Republican, is also a doctor. (“Of course it was inevitable,” Burgess said of coronavirus showing up in America’s halls of power.) We won’t besmirch Burgess’ desire to show up, but we also don’t love the idea of our leadership, which skews toward the geriatric side of our country’s demographics, getting sick.
■
In the midst of government-ordered shutdowns, it’s still good to see local business recognized, even if it’s recognition from the big bull moose at the corporate office. The Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites in Denton got the Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Chairman’s Award.
It’s a long title that means the Denton hotel earned the brand’s highest honor for outstanding quality standards. The Chairman’s Award recognizes the Best Western hotels that score in the top 5% of more than 2,100 North American properties. Part of the award is determined by cleanliness and maintenance inspection scores. Hotels have to meet Best Western’s requirements for design and customer service scores to qualify for the award.
■
Denton residents Burt and Missy Finger had found a way to keep their Dallas gallery — Photographs Do Not Bend — open while observing social distancing. Last week, the couple changed gallery hours to appointment only. But when Dallas officials ordered all nonessential businesses to close, they readily complied. Like Denton’s public gallery — the Greater Denton Arts Council’s Patterson-Appleton Arts Center — PDNB is beefing up its online presences.
■
Other locals are getting creative (and generous) to make a bid in supporting local businesses. Argyle resident Beverley Bass invited her Facebook friends to peruse the menu at the Snooty Pig Cafe and let her know their order. On Wednesday, Bass placed the orders, paid for them, picked them up and delivered them to her friends’ doors.
■
Matt Sallack, a Denton artist who teaches and sells prints and handmade plushies, has a pet lizard. When he went to Fish n’ Chirps Pet Center to buy crickets and worms to feed his pet, the local pet center was out. “The owner said they sold through 10,000 crickets in three days,” Sallack said on Facebook. “Way to keep it local, Denton! Also, damn there must be a lot of well-kept lizards in this town.” We’d never thought about Denton as a pet reptile kind of place, but here we are. Bon appétit, scale-y friends.
■
On Monday, New York Sub Hub offered a special — the ingredients for six ham, turkey or ham and turkey subs, plus cheese and chips — for $20. Patrons have to call in their order by 2:30 p.m. for the following day. The popular Denton sandwich shop will take payment over the phone at 940-383-3213, in store or curbside.
■
While the number of people coming through the food pantry line at First Refuge Denton has already spiked, at least one property management company notified tenants of a Lewisville apartment complex that rent is due April 1, regardless of the economic fallout of the coronavirus. The letter didn’t mention eviction, but an implication feels strong with this one. On March 20, the Texas Supreme Court halted eviction proceedings until after April 19. Somehow, the threat of homelessness doesn’t seem like a smart move when counties are ordering residents to shelter in place.
Parting Shot
“The course of hate being leveled at the president is nearing the crescendo as Democrats blame him — and only him— for a virus that originated halfway around the world. This is yet another attempt to impeach the president, and sadly it seems they care very little about any of the destruction their are leaving in their wake. Losses in the stock market, all of this, just part of the political casualties for them.”
— Fox Business pundit Trish Regan on Trish Regan Primetime